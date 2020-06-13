Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 3:50 AM

24 Apartments for rent in Crestview, FL with balcony

Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 11 at 05:39pm
1 Unit Available
Bel Aire Terrace
100 Bel Aire Dr, Crestview, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,440
150 sqft
Resort-style living. Community pool and clubhouse. Tenants have access to private dog park. Apartments feature high ceilings, walk-in closets, and in-unit laundry. Air conditioning. Easy access to I-10.

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
Countryview Estates
1 Unit Available
1297 Jefferyscot Drive
1297 Jefferyscot Drive, Crestview, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1638 sqft
Available 6/13 South of I-10 - This beautiful 3 bed/2bath/2Car Garage with an office on a nice flat lot. The home features cathedral ceiling in the large family room accented with a fireplace.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
1 Unit Available
312 Peoria Boulevard
312 Peoria Boulevard, Crestview, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1455 sqft
Contemporary 3 bedroom and 2 full bath home. Master bedroom has a walk in closet with built in storage. Bathroom has a garden tub, double vanity and separate shower.Kitchen with eat in area and plenty of cabinets and a pantry.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
1 Unit Available
117 Mill Pond Cove
117 Mill Pond Cove, Crestview, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1117 sqft
HOME FOR RENT IN CRESTVIEW! Located south of I10 off John King Rd and convenient to just about everything Crestview. large family room and outdoor storage shed.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
1 Unit Available
143 Steeplechase Drive
143 Steeplechase Drive, Crestview, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,595
2536 sqft
4 Bedroom Home! Call today to view this lovely 4BR/2BA home with large family room, open kitchen, breakfast nook, breakfast bar, formal dining, den/office, split bedroom plan with master bedroom, master bath w/ his and her closets, double vanity,

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
1 Unit Available
602 Northview Drive
602 Northview Drive, Crestview, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,450
1964 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 602 Northview Drive in Crestview. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
1 Unit Available
1211 Walter Avenue
1211 Walter Avenue, Crestview, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1448 sqft
Nice move in ready town home centrally located in Crestview. Covered front entrance. Newly painted interior! Roof, water heater, refrigerator & dishwasher are all fairly new.

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
379 Crooked Pine Trail
379 Crooked Pine Trail, Crestview, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1356 sqft
379 Crooked Pine Trail Available 07/01/20 3/2.5 Town Home With Easy Access To Bases, Beaches, & Shopping. Pet Friendly With Fenced Back Yard. - Available NOW and Move In Ready.......3/2.5 Town home with easy access to bases, beaches, & shopping.

1 of 35

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
310 Peoria Blvd
310 Peoria Boulevard, Crestview, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
2005 sqft
South of I-10! - Great location south of I-10 off of Antioch Road. This 3 bedroom, 2.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 04:12am
1 Unit Available
434 Hatchee Drive
434 Hatchee Drive, Crestview, FL
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,695
2104 sqft
YARD CARE INCLUDED....Available 6/15/2020......South of I-10 home features 3BR/2BA with open floor plan. Office/bonus room can be used as a 4th bedroom. Extra-large great room with new laminate flooring in the living room, dining room, and foyer.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 04:12am
1 Unit Available
519 Wingspan Way
519 Wingspan Way, Crestview, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1448 sqft
Available 8/7/2020........South Crestview. Easy Commute to bases, beaches & shopping. Community pool, play ground area and end unit. Featuring ceramic wood tile, newer paint, newer carpet and 1 car garage.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 04:12am
1 Unit Available
517 White Oak Lane
517 White Oak Lane, Crestview, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1084 sqft
Freshly renovated with brand new paint, flooring, light fixtures, and kitchen appliances (not pictured here, as they were not in yet), this adorable rental is ready for new tenants! The master has its own full bath, and the two guest rooms share a

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
Rolling Ridge
1 Unit Available
606 Rowan Circle
606 Rowan Circle, Crestview, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1693 sqft
Gorgeous, brick, 3 bedroom, 2 bath home in highly desirable south Crestview in a lovely neighborhood in a cul de sac.

1 of 34

Last updated May 4 at 07:22pm
Fox Valley
1 Unit Available
660 Red Fern Road
660 Red Fern Road, Crestview, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
2074 sqft
AVAILABLE NOW- Lovely 3 bedroom brick home nestled in Fox Valley S/D just minutes from Duke Field, schools, shopping and the world's most beautiful beaches. Raised ceilings, recessed lighting and lots of space.
Results within 1 mile of Crestview

1 of 37

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
1 Unit Available
5272 Moore Loop
5272 Moore Loop, Okaloosa County, FL
5 Bedrooms
$1,650
2123 sqft
This beautiful home is located in Lee Farms subdivision. Inside you'll find porcelain tile and laminate flooring throughout. The kitchen comes with a stainless steel microwave, dishwasher, and smooth-top stove.

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
1 Unit Available
2605 Brodie Lane
2605 Brodie Lane, Okaloosa County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
2654 sqft
Awesome 2465 SF home in Juniper Creek featuring 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, unique kitchen, Florida room, and fenced in yard.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
1 Unit Available
2640 Mcdavid Road
2640 Mc David Road, Okaloosa County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
2044 sqft
Nice country home located on the North end of Crestview . This home offers Three spacious bedrooms and two full baths. There is a nice spacious Kitchen with a large formal dining room to entertain your family and friends.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
1 Unit Available
2692 Paddock Circle
2692 Paddock Circle, Okaloosa County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,795
2347 sqft
Silver Oaks! Call today to view this well kept 4BR/2BA home with open floor plan to include kitchen, breakfast nook, dining room, living room w/ fireplace, split bedroom plan with large master bedroom, master bath with double vanity, separate

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 04:12am
1 Unit Available
2209 Titanium Drive
2209 Titanium Drive, Okaloosa County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
2016 sqft
Available... July 15, 2020. ** NEW Flooring ** This home is located in the Foxwood Country Club Subdivision, and is a very short commute to military bases and beaches.
Results within 5 miles of Crestview

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
1 Unit Available
1617 W highway 90
1617 W Highway 90, Okaloosa County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1418 sqft
Enjoy proximity to a main road and close to Hwy 10 with acreage to enjoy. Above ground pool, privacy lamp post in yard, alarm system, fire pits, motion sensor and flood lights. Space to park boats, pull behinds, and multiple vehicles.

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
6586 Tilley Rd.
6586 Tilley Road, Okaloosa County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1404 sqft
Country Living in Crestview - This 3/2 bath mobile home with a large fully fenced yard on one acre is situated well for country living on the north end of Crestview. The open living/dining room provide a split floor-plan.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 04:12am
1 Unit Available
3202 Arthur Boulevard
3202 Arthur Boulevard, Okaloosa County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,695
1830 sqft
AVAILABLE... June 15, 2020. Brick home with an open floor plan with all wood cabinets, stainless steel kitchen appliances, tile, and laminate flooring throughout the home.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 04:12am
1 Unit Available
6194 Hummingbird Lane
6194 Hummingbird Lane, Okaloosa County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,695
3000 sqft
Available 07/10/2020.......North Crestview home features over 3000 SQFT of living space, 4/3 floor plan and 3 CAR GARAGE...Spacious living room, formal dining room, office space, Florida room, 4 spacious bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms and so much more.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 04:12am
1 Unit Available
1930 Hidden Springs Drive
1930 Hidden Springs Drive, Okaloosa County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,695
1937 sqft
Country home with fabulous privacy. This home sits on the corner of a 1-acre lot and has so much to offer. 4/2 Floor plan with office space features many upgrades. Enter into a foyer and open concept living room.
City Guide for Crestview, FL

Crestview got its name from its location on the crest of a range of woodlands that flow on the east and west sides of the city. If you like nature--and really, who doesn't?--you're in the right place.

Crestview is a city in Okaloosa County, Florida with a population of around 19,000 people. Its one of the highest points in all of Florida, around 235 feet above sea level, and gets quite a bit of rain. You'll feel some of Florida's coldest winters, emphasis on Florida's, so northerners would still consider these fairly mild. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Crestview, FL

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Crestview renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

