CHECK OUT THIS DUPLEX, UNIT IS APPROX. 1,175 SQFT WITH 3 BEDROOMS 2 BATHS, WALK IN CLOSET IN THE MASTER BEDROOM AND A KITCHENETTE. UNIT HAS A UTILITY ROOM WITH WASHER/DRYER HOOK UPS.NICE OPEN GREAT ROOM (18X17) TOTAL REDO WITH NEW VINYL PLANK FLOOR THROUGH OUT, COMPLETE NEW PAINT JOB TOP TO BOTTOM, NEW BLINDS. CENTER OF TOWN READY TO GO. NO PETS



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5817552)