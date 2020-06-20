517 White Oak Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

Freshly renovated with brand new paint, flooring, light fixtures, and kitchen appliances (not pictured here, as they were not in yet), this adorable rental is ready for new tenants! The master has its own full bath, and the two guest rooms share a full bath, as well. Very large laundry room leads out to spacious back yard.

3 bed, 2 bath s Crestview home with 1 car garage. Pets may be considered on a case by case basis with prior owner approval and a nonrefundable pet fee. No smoking allowed.