514 Pheasant Trail

South Crestview-3 Bedroom-2 Bath-Easy Commute to Duke Field and Eglin AFB - No pets allowed. Showings begin 7/15/20. 3BR/2BA home located in South end of Crestview in Fox Valley! You will love this all brick home with an open floor plan to include a well equipped kitchen and breakfast bar, large living room with fireplace, dining area and office. Enjoy the split bedroom plan with master bedroom and bath with garden tub, separate shower, and walk in closet plus two additional bedrooms and bath, inside laundry room and two car side entry garage!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5913982)