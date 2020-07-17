All apartments in Crestview
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

514 Pheasant Trail

514 Pheasant Trail · (850) 797-0681
Location

514 Pheasant Trail, Crestview, FL 32536
Fox Valley

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 514 Pheasant Trail · Avail. now

$1,600

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1839 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
South Crestview-3 Bedroom-2 Bath-Easy Commute to Duke Field and Eglin AFB - No pets allowed. Showings begin 7/15/20. 3BR/2BA home located in South end of Crestview in Fox Valley! You will love this all brick home with an open floor plan to include a well equipped kitchen and breakfast bar, large living room with fireplace, dining area and office. Enjoy the split bedroom plan with master bedroom and bath with garden tub, separate shower, and walk in closet plus two additional bedrooms and bath, inside laundry room and two car side entry garage!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5913982)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

