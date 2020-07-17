All apartments in Crestview
Last updated July 11 2020 at 6:30 AM

124 E Iron Horse Drive

124 Iron Horse Dr E · No Longer Available
Location

124 Iron Horse Dr E, Crestview, FL 32539

Amenities

on-site laundry
garage
stainless steel
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Available Now! - 2016 built 3bed/2.5bath/1car garage townhome conveniently located off of Redstone Ave near Hospital, Walmart, Riverside Elementary and Shoal River Middle School. From the welcoming foyer you will notice the raised ceilings, the kitchen boasts staggered upper cabinets, stainless steel appliances, and a breakfast bar. The kitchen opens up to the large living/dining area accented with recessed lighting. The master bedroom has a oversized master closet, dual vanities in the master bath with a stand up shower. The additional bedrooms feature large closets. The laundry room is located upstairs for your convenience. The lawn in mowed by the association. Will show on nights and weekends.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 124 E Iron Horse Drive have any available units?
124 E Iron Horse Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Crestview, FL.
What amenities does 124 E Iron Horse Drive have?
Some of 124 E Iron Horse Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 124 E Iron Horse Drive currently offering any rent specials?
124 E Iron Horse Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 124 E Iron Horse Drive pet-friendly?
No, 124 E Iron Horse Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Crestview.
Does 124 E Iron Horse Drive offer parking?
Yes, 124 E Iron Horse Drive offers parking.
Does 124 E Iron Horse Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 124 E Iron Horse Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 124 E Iron Horse Drive have a pool?
No, 124 E Iron Horse Drive does not have a pool.
Does 124 E Iron Horse Drive have accessible units?
No, 124 E Iron Horse Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 124 E Iron Horse Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 124 E Iron Horse Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 124 E Iron Horse Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 124 E Iron Horse Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
