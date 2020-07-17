124 E Iron Horse Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities oven refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Available Now! - 2016 built 3bed/2.5bath/1car garage townhome conveniently located off of Redstone Ave near Hospital, Walmart, Riverside Elementary and Shoal River Middle School. From the welcoming foyer you will notice the raised ceilings, the kitchen boasts staggered upper cabinets, stainless steel appliances, and a breakfast bar. The kitchen opens up to the large living/dining area accented with recessed lighting. The master bedroom has a oversized master closet, dual vanities in the master bath with a stand up shower. The additional bedrooms feature large closets. The laundry room is located upstairs for your convenience. The lawn in mowed by the association. Will show on nights and weekends.