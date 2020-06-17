1211 Walter Avenue

Amenities

Nice move in ready town home centrally located in Crestview. Covered front entrance. Newly painted interior! Roof, water heater, refrigerator & dishwasher are all fairly new. The living room, kitchen, utility room & master are all on the bottom floor w/ tile flooring. Living room has a fireplace. Kitchen has a dining area & all appliances in place. Upstairs are the 2 additional bedrooms with a bathroom in between them w/ laminate flooring. Outside you have a fenced yard & open patio. All electric! Sorry, no pets or smoking allowed.