Last updated May 5 2020 at 8:59 AM

1211 Walter Avenue

1211 Walter Avenue · (850) 226-7201
Location

1211 Walter Avenue, Crestview, FL 32536

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,250

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1448 sqft

Amenities

Property Amenities
Nice move in ready town home centrally located in Crestview. Covered front entrance. Newly painted interior! Roof, water heater, refrigerator & dishwasher are all fairly new. The living room, kitchen, utility room & master are all on the bottom floor w/ tile flooring. Living room has a fireplace. Kitchen has a dining area & all appliances in place. Upstairs are the 2 additional bedrooms with a bathroom in between them w/ laminate flooring. Outside you have a fenced yard & open patio. All electric! Sorry, no pets or smoking allowed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1211 Walter Avenue have any available units?
1211 Walter Avenue has a unit available for $1,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1211 Walter Avenue have?
Some of 1211 Walter Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1211 Walter Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1211 Walter Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1211 Walter Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1211 Walter Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Crestview.
Does 1211 Walter Avenue offer parking?
No, 1211 Walter Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1211 Walter Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1211 Walter Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1211 Walter Avenue have a pool?
No, 1211 Walter Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1211 Walter Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1211 Walter Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1211 Walter Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1211 Walter Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 1211 Walter Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1211 Walter Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
