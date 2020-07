Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

This house won't last long! This split floor plan 3 bedroom 2 bath is just the house for you! As you walk in the living room you will notice the vaulted ceilings, wood floors and neutral painted walls. The kitchen boasts white appliances, new stove and hood, and tiled countertops. Bedrooms all have carpet throughout and neutral painted walls. One car garage and large backyard completes this rental.