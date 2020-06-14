/
/
/
furnished apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:32 AM
28 Furnished Apartments for rent in Country Walk, FL
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 08:32am
Country Walk
1 Unit Available
15261 SW 139th St
15261 Southwest 139th Street, Country Walk, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,650
2 sqft
Spectacular corner house, near shopping centers and turpike, has no association, swimming pool, fully furnished with furniture from El Dorado Furniture like new, security cameras monitored from the cell phone.
Results within 5 miles of Country Walk
1 of 4
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
The Crossings
1 Unit Available
10424 SW 127th Ct
10424 Southwest 127th Court, The Crossings, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,550
LOCATION* LOCATION*LOCATION* This home has it all! Large family room,2 Car Garage, large Master Bedroom/Walk in closet. Beautiful Custom Kitchen Cabinets.Pets welcome. Wonderful open floor plan. EXTRA LARGE FENCED CORNER LOT. Call for Appt.
1 of 20
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
1 Unit Available
15761 SW 101st St #STUDIO
15761 Southwest 101st Street, The Hammocks, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,150
Beautiful studio efficiency in luxurious and quiet Garden Hills Neighborhood. Private entrance on side of home. Spacious bedroom with elegant bathroom. Master bedroom converted to efficiency, with master bathroom. Includes shower and soaking tub.
1 of 20
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
1 Unit Available
9048 SW 170th Pl
9048 Southwest 170th Place, The Hammocks, FL
Studio
$1,200
Cozy private Studio, great location, offers kitchen with granite counter top, wood cabinets, tile through out, walking closet, private entrance.
1 of 14
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
1 Unit Available
9241 SW 101st Ave
9241 Southwest 101st Avenue, Kendall, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
3 bedrooms/2 bedroom all utilities/internet/cable included in rent.
1 of 45
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Kendall
1 Unit Available
9838 SW 94th Ter
9838 Southwest 94th Terrace, Kendall, FL
4 Bedrooms
$5,500
Large 4 Bedroom, 3.5 bath single family home with enclosed den/home office + large game/entertainment room. Private, screened in pool area with heated pool, custom hot tub and custom barbecue/grill area. Large fenced in yard.
Results within 10 miles of Country Walk
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated June 14 at 02:16am
$
Kendall
88 Units Available
Pearl Dadeland
7440 N Kendall Dr, Miami, FL
Studio
$1,655
623 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,695
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,395
1055 sqft
Fully furnished homes with walk-in closets and ceiling fans. Pet friendly. Many community amenities, including a media room, game center, yoga studio and rooftop water oasis lounge. Near Dadeland Mall and Palmetto Expressway.
1 of 4
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Lakes of The Meadow
1 Unit Available
4782 SW 154th Ave
4782 Southwest 154th Avenue, Kendall West, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
Beautiful spacious 2 story Single Home corner lot with pool in the great lakes of the Meadow Community. Property features 4 bedroom, 2.5 baths, a remodeled kitchen, formal dining room, family, etc. Great pool/patio area.
1 of 8
Last updated June 13 at 08:32am
South Miami
1 Unit Available
7341 Sw 67th Ct
7341 Southwest 67th Court, South Miami, FL
4 Bedrooms
$6,400
2 sqft
Monthly vacation/seasonal rental. 5 star listing. Contact landlord direct for discount.Can be rented Weekly for $1,950Beautiful 1970s home completely redone, private backyard with swimming pool. Private gate, lots of space. Maid service provided.
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 08:32am
Lakes of The Meadow
1 Unit Available
14970 SW 48th Ter F-
14970 Southwest 48th Terrace, Kendall West, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1 sqft
Beautiful FULLY FURNISHED single family town home in Lakes of the Meadow. This property features a large open concept with a large patio, and large kitchen. All windows have hurricane shutter. All appliances included.
1 of 9
Last updated June 13 at 08:32am
1 Unit Available
1011 Sw 139th Ct
1011 Southwest 139th Court, Miami-Dade County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
850 sqft
Fully furnished, tastefully decorated house in the Tamiami Area. Just 10 minutes to Dolphin and International Malls. Easy access to SR-836 and Floridas Turnpike. Walking distance to restaurants, shops, grocery stores and L.A. Fitness
1 of 37
Last updated June 14 at 02:51am
Princeton
1 Unit Available
11611 Southwest 232nd Lane
11611 Southwest 232nd Lane, Princeton, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,700
2437 sqft
11611 Southwest 232nd Lane Apt #0, Homestead, FL 33032 - 4 BR 2 BA Single-Family Home. Listing uploaded and marketed by Linda Castanon, Real Estate Empire Group, (786) 592-2443. Available from: 06/12/2020. Pets: allowed.
1 of 13
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Kendall
1 Unit Available
7285 SW 90 ST
7285 Southwest 90th Street, Kendall, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,750
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautifully furnished 1 bedroom 1 bathroom in impeccable condition. Located in sought after Downtown Dadeland. Granite counters, tiled floor, washer and dryer, covered parking, balcony off living room, great views.
1 of 3
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
1 Unit Available
1133 SW 150th Pl
1133 Southwest 150th Place, Miami-Dade County, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,150
COZY FURNISHED APARTMENT 1BR 1 BATH WITH A SEPARATE ENTRANCE TO THE HOUSE. ELECTRICITY AND WATER INCLUDED. CENTRALLY LOCATED WITH EASY ACCESS TO TURNPIKE. CLOSE TO SHOPPING CENTER. ************** DO NOT MISS THIS BEAUTY*****************
1 of 13
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
South Miami
1 Unit Available
5731 SW 72ND ST
5731 Sunset Dr, South Miami, FL
Studio
$1,450
Fully furnished & remodeled studio inside Sunset Place. Unit features a new bathroom, light flooring, kitchen with stainless steel appliances. It has a sitting area, TV, dinette set and bedroom set - just like an extended stay hotel.
1 of 17
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
South Miami
1 Unit Available
6001 SW 70th St
6001 Southwest 70th Street, South Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,600
652 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Do not worry for your credit score. We are asking for 3 months to move in, background check and proof of your income. Furnished condo few minutes from University of Miami, Hospitals, Sunset Place and Metro Rail.
1 of 20
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Kendall
1 Unit Available
7280 SW 89th St
7280 Southwest 89th Street, Kendall, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,700
770 sqft
Beautiful and spacious one bedroom / one bathroom apartment, completely furnished and equipped in the very heart of Downtown Dadeland. Modern kitchen with granite counter-top and stainless steel appliances, washer/dryer in unit.
1 of 18
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Palmetto Bay
1 Unit Available
8100 SW 142 Ter
8100 Southwest 142nd Terrace, Palmetto Bay, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
Palmetto Bay pool home available for lease, possible furnished, partially or totally empty.
1 of 7
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Princeton
1 Unit Available
23061 SW 114th Path
23061 Southwest 114th Path, Princeton, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,700
A beautiful 4/3 partially furnished home near Somerset Academy, Publix shopping center in a happy and family oriented neighborhood. No carpets, brand new home with all new appliances and an outdoor concrete slab perfect for any outside events.
1 of 15
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
1 Unit Available
1203 SW 128 AVE
1203 Southwest 128th Avenue, Tamiami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,150
DON'T MISS THE OPPORTUNITY TO RENT THIS UNIT WITH LAKE RIGHT IN FRONT ! 1 BED/1 BATH FURNISHED UNIT IN MOBILE HOME WITH KITCHEN (REFRIGERATOR/ERANGE, MICROWAVE). BEAUTIFUL LAKE VIEW. ENJOY LAKE, COMMUNITY POOL, TENNIS COURTS, CHILD PLAY AREA.
1 of 13
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Glenvar Heights
1 Unit Available
6795 SW 52nd Street
6795 Southwest 52nd Street, Glenvar Heights, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,000
Adorable Cottage/Efficiency in the South Miami Area. Tiny Home living with small patio. Tastefully furnished, renovated bath, kitchenette with microwave, refrigerator, double burner and toaster, flat screen TV with cable, high-speed internet WIFI.
1 of 46
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
1 Unit Available
26755 SW 202nd Ave
26755 Southwest 202nd Avenue, Miami-Dade County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
Redland Estate Living! Completely furnished guest house attached to main house that is owner occupied, all you need to bring is your toothbrush! This house has all the amenities which include utilities with cable & internet, perimeter fencing &
1 of 20
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Dadeland
1 Unit Available
7785 SW 86th St
7785 Southwest 86th Street, Kendall, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,400
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
FURNISHED Newly remodeled Apt. in gated community with security guards providing 24-7 protection. Professionally decorated 1 bedroom with 1 1/2 baths and private open balcony. Wall mounted flat screens in Living Room and Bedroom.
1 of 6
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Olympia Heights
1 Unit Available
9200 SW 42 street
9200 Southwest 42nd Street, Olympia Heights, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$950
Room for rent with full bathroom, closet, and refrigerator. All utilities included water,trash,electricity,cable,and wifi. Partially furnished. On Lockbox, Call agent for details.
Similar Pages
Country Walk 1 BedroomsCountry Walk 2 BedroomsCountry Walk 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsCountry Walk 3 BedroomsCountry Walk Apartments with Balcony
Country Walk Apartments with GarageCountry Walk Apartments with GymCountry Walk Apartments with Hardwood FloorsCountry Walk Apartments with ParkingCountry Walk Apartments with Pool
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLMiramar, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FLHollywood, FL
Hialeah, FLSunrise, FLDoral, FLCoconut Creek, FLDeerfield Beach, FLTamarac, FLCoral Gables, FLLauderhill, FLPinewood, FL