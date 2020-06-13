Apartment List
/
FL
/
country walk
/
dog friendly apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:35 PM

120 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Country Walk, FL

Finding an apartment in Country Walk that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing yo... Read Guide >

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 07:40pm
Country Walk
1 Unit Available
14468 Southwest 138th Place
14468 Southwest 138th Place, Country Walk, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,085
1529 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Country Walk
1 Unit Available
13717 SW 149th Cir Ln
13717 Southwest 149th Circle Lane, Country Walk, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
Don't miss it! This 2Bedrooms, 2.5 Bathrooms 2 Stories Townhome/Villa in desirable Country Walk. Remodeled Kitchen and Bathrooms. Stainless Steel Appliances. Tile throughout the first floor and laminated floors on the 2nd. Balcony on Master bedroom.
Results within 1 mile of Country Walk
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
Richmond West
5 Units Available
Park at Kendall
16480 SW 137th Ave, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,710
1197 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,060
1371 sqft
A fantastic community with a luxurious clubhouse, fitness center, and spinning room. Resort-style beach entry pool, fire pit, and grill. Updated apartments featuring stainless steel appliances, chef-inspired kitchens, and spacious layouts.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Three Lakes
1 Unit Available
12911 SW 148th Terr Rd
12911 Southwest 148th Terrace Road, Three Lakes, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
Amazing 3/2 with 2 car garage Single family house, very close to the Zoo and turnpike, offers a stunning layout. Enjoy peace of mind and the best quality for a rental in the area. qualified tenants only minimum credit score 680 .

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Richmond West
1 Unit Available
16179 SW 154th Ct
16179 Southwest 154th Court, Richmond West, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,650
Gorgeous 4 bedroom,2 bath, 2 car gar. home offering vaulted ceilings,ceramic flooring,family room opens to covered porch,large corner lot,fenced.

1 of 4

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Three Lakes
1 Unit Available
14005 SE 130 Ave
14005 Southwest 130th Avenue, Three Lakes, FL
5 Bedrooms
$3,397
2622 sqft
Twin Lake - Property Id: 263691 Beautiful 5/3 single-family home with a pool. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/263691 Property Id 263691 (RLNE5710737)

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Richmond West
1 Unit Available
15060 SW 153rd St
15060 Southwest 153rd Street, Richmond West, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,750
Welcome to this lovely, country-style home at the desirable Kings Grant East subdivision! This beautiful, single-story home with a split floor plan is very comfortable and offers: a lovely entrance, tiled floors, vaulted ceilings, an open kitchen
Results within 5 miles of Country Walk
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
The Crossings
13 Units Available
Kings Colony Apartments
8961 SW 142nd Ave, The Crossings, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,297
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,603
1054 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,902
1353 sqft
Newly revamped apartments close to Country Mall and Miami Dade College. Units have hardwood floors, extra storage space and garbage disposal. Community online portal for easy payments and complaints redressal.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
30 Units Available
Altis Kendall Square
16950 SW 93rd Street, Miami, FL
Studio
$1,362
552 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,486
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,816
1136 sqft
Chic design near shopping at Kendall Square. New designer apartments featuring a resort-like pool, green design and chef-inspired kitchens. Wood flooring throughout. Walk-in closets and luxe decor.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
Three Lakes
12 Units Available
Azura
12755 SW 136th Ter, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,663
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,799
1140 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious, waterfront apartments with hardwood floors, private balconies, stainless steel appliances, and air conditioning. Community amenities include a coffee bar and media room. Close to Miami-Dade Zoological Park and Gardens.
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
Three Lakes
32 Units Available
Emerald Palms
12325 SW 151st St, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,294
724 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,541
1061 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,062
1310 sqft
Resort-style gated community. On-site amenities including playground, pool, gym, hot tub and business center. Recently renovated with stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry and granite countertops. Pet-friendly with patios or balconies.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
King Court
2 Units Available
Legacy at the Palms
10771 Southwest 88th Street, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1220 sqft
Convenience and quality is what you’ll find at Legacy at the Palms. This cozy community offers 1 & 2 spacious bedroom apartment homes with updated interiors and exterior amenities for all residents to enjoy.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
26 Units Available
Cascades at the Hammocks
10605 Hammocks Blvd, The Hammocks, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,350
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,605
1060 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,780
1400 sqft
Near US-94 and close to a lake that has walking trails. Common area has a fitness center, BBQ area and playground. Units come with granite counters, laundry and private patios or balconies.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
7 Units Available
Sunset Way
15385 Southwest 73rd Terrace Circle, Miami, FL
Studio
$959
288 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,186
576 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,430
864 sqft
Sunset Way invites you to live life on your own terms. Our community offers many advantages over the competition. Sunset Way provides one of the most desirable and affordable communities in Miami.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
8 Units Available
Lakeside Villas at Kendall
15410 SW 75th Circle Ln, Kendall West, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,505
871 sqft
Come Home to Lakeside Villas! This beautiful property features a variety of 1 & 2 bedroom apartments.
Verified

1 of 76

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
Kendale Lakes West
6 Units Available
Bridges at Kendall Place
8485 Hammocks Blvd, Kendall West, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,586
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,845
1126 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,322
1436 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments in a 16-acre environmentally friendly community. In-unit laundry, air conditioning, bathtub, stainless steel kitchen appliances and walk-in closets. Community has clubhouse, business center, 24-hour gym, pool. Pets welcome.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
King Court
10 Units Available
Harbour Key
11033 SW 88th St, Kendall, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,385
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,455
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Amazing and Professional Community. This Property is well maintained and clean. Staff is very pleasant and helpful. We have 1,2 and 3 bedrooms. Great location, quiet and good place to live in.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
14 Units Available
Lago Paradiso at the Hammocks
15000 SW 104th St, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,390
687 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,745
895 sqft
One- and two-bedroom apartments in a preferred Miami location. Community offer two pools, gym and nearby trails. Outdoor kitchens and grilling stations. Spacious homes with vaulted ceilings and granite counters.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
Richmond Naval Air Station
11 Units Available
Atlantico at Kendall
16824 SW 137th Ave, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,425
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1125 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,940
1266 sqft
Luxurious apartments with larger kitchens, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Large soaking tubs and glass shower enclosures provided. On-site cyber cafe, resort-like pool, spinning room, and business center.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
$
The Crossings
23 Units Available
The Stratford
9051 SW 122nd Ave, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,480
843 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,645
1071 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,040
1247 sqft
The Stratford offers 1, 2, and 3-bedroom apartments in Miami, FL.
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
$
Palmetto Bay
41 Units Available
Palmetto Station
17945 Southwest 97th Avenue, Palmetto Bay, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,570
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,985
1104 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,710
1355 sqft
Palmetto Station's exceptional design and craftsmanship with a wealth of exclusive amenities that adapt to the needs of our residents while staying true to classic traditional Miami.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 12 at 05:32pm
Contact for Availability
Vista Lago at the Hammocks
10571 Southwest 156th Place, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,685
1049 sqft
A nicely treed, modern community, these apartments offer beautiful fixtures and modern amenities. Apartments include bathtubs, carpets, ceiling fans, dishwashers, walk-in closets, ovens, and ranges, as well as 24-hour maintenance.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
10 Units Available
Hammocks Place Apartments
15280 SW 104th St, The Hammocks, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,302
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1054 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,784
1422 sqft
Right off the water near Hammocks Community Park and Hammocks Middle School. Recently updated with walk-in closets, in-unit laundry, hardwood floors and extra storage. Trash valet available. On-site pool and 24-hour gym.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 07:40pm
$
Richmond Naval Air Station
69 Units Available
Mareas at Botanica
15520 SW 127th Ave, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,550
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,845
1062 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
1270 sqft
Mareas at Botanica offers a unique lifestyle where you can retreat within a thoughtfully designed community nestled in natural surroundings yet relish in resort-inspired amenities and on-site shopping and dining.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Country Walk, FL

Finding an apartment in Country Walk that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

Similar Pages

Country Walk 1 BedroomsCountry Walk 2 BedroomsCountry Walk 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsCountry Walk 3 BedroomsCountry Walk Apartments with Balcony
Country Walk Apartments with GarageCountry Walk Apartments with GymCountry Walk Apartments with Hardwood FloorsCountry Walk Apartments with ParkingCountry Walk Apartments with Pool
Country Walk Apartments with Washer-DryerCountry Walk Dog Friendly ApartmentsCountry Walk Furnished ApartmentsCountry Walk Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLMiramar, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FLHollywood, FL
Hialeah, FLSunrise, FLDoral, FLCoconut Creek, FLDeerfield Beach, FLTamarac, FLCoral Gables, FLLauderhill, FLPinewood, FL
Lauderdale-by-the-Sea, FLMiami Springs, FLWestchester, FLSurfside, FLCooper City, FLMiami Lakes, FLOjus, FLBroadview Park, FLOlympia Heights, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Atlantic Technical CollegeBroward College
Carlos Albizu University-MiamiKeiser University-Ft Lauderdale
Miami Dade College