apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 10 2020 at 9:42 PM
31 Apartments for rent in Butler Beach, FL with washer-dryer
Last updated July 10 at 07:21pm
1 Unit Available
6300 A1A South, A5-3U
6300 A1a, Butler Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1004 sqft
Listen To The Waves From This Fully Furnished Condo "over The Dune" From The Ocean. New Carpet & Living Room Furnishing Plus All The Accutrements Needed To Enjoy Carefree Life At The Beach.
Last updated July 10 at 07:21pm
1 Unit Available
6170 A1A South
6170 A1a, Butler Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1399 sqft
Enjoy The Finest In Oceanfront Living At Atlantic East.
Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
1 Unit Available
110 OCEAN HIBISCUS DR
110 Ocean Hibiscus Drive, Butler Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
973 sqft
Beautifully furnished beachside condo with gated access to the beach! Community has 3 pools, tennis, 2 hot tubs & convenient to restaurants & grocery.
Last updated May 9 at 02:04am
1 Unit Available
144 Island Cottage way
144 Island Cottage Way, Butler Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
2095 sqft
Beautiful Key West Style Beach Community Less Than A Mile From The Ocean...gated..unique 23 Home Community W/Pool..this Complex Is Very Special..
Results within 1 mile of Butler Beach
Last updated July 10 at 07:21pm
1 Unit Available
7265 A1A S.
7265 A1a, Crescent Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1045 sqft
Enjoy Beautiful Sunsets In This Comfortable 2 Bedroom Condo/Town Home,Sleeps 4,On The Intracoastal Waterway (icw) In Crescent Beach,A Short Distance To Historic St. Augustine.
Results within 5 miles of Butler Beach
Last updated July 10 at 06:09pm
3 Units Available
Isla Antigua
655 W Marina Cove Dr, St. Augustine, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,705
1054 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,590
1356 sqft
Choose from one, two, and three-bedroom apartment homes with open-concept floor plans and sophisticated finishes, not to mention Intracoastal views of Old St. Augustine and the Lighthouse Museum.
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
6 Units Available
Seaside Villas
30 Clipper Court, St. Augustine Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,265
947 sqft
Offering one- and two-bedroom floorplans, this community features a stunning beach location, grassy areas, and pet-friendly units with in-unit air conditioning, dishwasher and recent renovations. Kitchens feature refrigerators and ranges.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
120 King Arthur Ct
120 King Arthur Court, St. Augustine Shores, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,899
3010 sqft
Spacious house, convenient location, great school - Property Id: 314061 Available immediately. Priced low to rent out fast. New vinyl floor on the second floor. VERY LARGE HOME (3010sqft) with lots of room to roam.
Last updated July 10 at 07:21pm
1 Unit Available
9 E Street
9 E Street, St. Augustine Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1000 sqft
Prime Location Rental,60 Steps From The Sand. This Unit Boasts A Fully Fenced Backyard,2 Bedrooms,2 Bathrooms. Very Spacious Rental Unit With A Great Layout. Pets Possible!
Last updated July 10 at 07:21pm
1 Unit Available
544 Sweet Mango Trail
544 Sweet Mango Trail, St. Johns County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
2044 sqft
Gorgeous. Elegant,New Home! Large Open Spaces And A Large Screen Porch,All With Beautiful Views Of Lake And Trees. Fully Fenced Back Yard,Privacy Fencing On The Sides With Black Aluminum In The Back To Save The View.
Last updated July 10 at 07:21pm
1 Unit Available
17205 Harbour Vista Circle
17205 Harbour Vista Circle, St. Augustine, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1092 sqft
Partially Furnished 2nd Floor 2 Bed/2 Bath Granada Floor Plan Located In The Preserve On Anastasia Island. Formal Dining Room With Open Kitchen With Breakfast Bar. Laundry Right Off The Kitchen.
Last updated July 10 at 06:40am
Contact for Availability
415 S Villa San Marco Dr
415 South Villa San Marco Drive, St. Johns County, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
1087 Sq Ft,3rd Floor,Open/Split Floor Plan,Lots Of Light,All Appliances,W/D,Private Screen Balcony Among The Tree Tops. Pool,Fitness,Gated,Close To Everything! Save $60 = Free Water!
Last updated July 10 at 07:21pm
1 Unit Available
4420 Carter Road 58
4420 Carter Road, St. Johns County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
870 sqft
Lovely 2 Story Condo Nestled In A Wooded Area; With Easy Access To Publix And Shopping. This 2 Bedroom 1.5 Bath Rental Has Sweet Patio Outback Under A Canopy Of Trees. Tiled On First Floor With Living Room,Dining Room And Kitchen.
Last updated July 10 at 07:21pm
1 Unit Available
11 3Rd St
11 3rd Street, St. Augustine Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome To 11 3rd Street! Location Location Location!!! This Home Is Fully Furnished,All Appliances Plus W/D Included. Featuring 2 Bedrooms,2 Bathrooms,& A Private Fenced In Backyard With Paved Patio.
Last updated July 10 at 07:21pm
1 Unit Available
614 Wild Bird Ln
614 Wild Bird Lane, St. Johns County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,995
2164 sqft
2164 Sf,Waterview Executive Home In Upscale Country Club Golfing Community W/24-7 Security. Home Features Fantastic Finishes Throughout. New Hardwood Floors In Dr To Lr.
Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
1 Unit Available
199 GREEN PALM CT
199 Green Palm Court, St. Johns County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1714 sqft
Nearly new home just minutes from downtown St Augustine and Crescent Beach available now! This spacious open plan offers open kitchen with California island, stainless appliances, and comes with washer and dryer.
Last updated July 10 at 07:21pm
1 Unit Available
14 Park Terrace Drive
14 Park Terrace Drive, St. Augustine, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,400
2275 sqft
This Beautiful Home Is Available For Minimum 2 Months Rental Starting August 1,2020. Fully Furnished 3/2 With Sparkling Pool And Outdoor Living Area. All Utilites,Cable And Wifi Are Included.
Last updated July 10 at 07:21pm
1 Unit Available
Lighthouse Park
26 Ponce De Leon
26 Ponce De Leon Boulevard, St. Augustine, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
890 sqft
Anastasia Island 2br/1ba Apartment That Won't Last Long. The Apartment Has A Private Entrance Off Of Magnolia Dr. It Is Nestled In Quaint Neighborhood By The Lighthouse Park. Amazing Landscaped Backyard For Privacy And Has A Large Patio.
Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
1 Unit Available
549 Segovia Road
549 Segovia Road, St. Augustine South, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1532 sqft
Freshly Renovated Home In The St. Augustine South Subdivision. Interior: Modern Kitchen And Bathrooms. Fresh Paint. New Epoxy Concrete Flooring That Looks Like You’re Walking On Marble Throughout! Updated Plumbing,Electrical And Hvac.
Last updated July 13 at 02:08pm
1 Unit Available
104 Serenity Bay Blvd
104 Serenity Bay Boulevard, St. Augustine Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1610 sqft
Updated Beautiful Home in Serenity Bay - Beautifully updated 3 bedrooms 2.5 baths Key West style home. 2 story home with garage plus a bonus room/loft Located on Anastasia Island. Close to the beach and easy biking around the area.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
650 W Pope Rd 236
650 West Pope Road, St. Johns County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
756 sqft
Beautiful, newly renovated beach condo. - Property Id: 307516 This gorgeous condo is right up the street from the Saint Augustine Beach fishing pier. New modern renovations make it one of the nicest in the neighborhood.
Results within 10 miles of Butler Beach
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
253 Cody St
253 Cody Street, St. Johns County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,750
1698 sqft
2020 Saint Augustine House 4b/2b - Property Id: 284532 Great Location. Beautiful Community. Brand New House! Be the FIRST family in this brand NEW 4 bedroom 2 bath at private CUL DE SAC with side LAKE VIEW.
Last updated July 10 at 07:21pm
1 Unit Available
1831 Vista Cove
1831 Vista Cove Road, St. Augustine, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1459 sqft
Second Floor Unit With Nice Screened In Patio. 3 Br/2ba Split Floor Plan. The Community Has A Clubhouse,Pool & On-site Rv Boat Storage. Great Location Close To Everything. Sorry,No Pets Considered.
Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
1 Unit Available
32 DEL MAR CIR
32 Del Mar Cir, St. Johns County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1714 sqft
Don't miss out on this beautiful home offering 3 spacious bedrooms, 2 baths, and open concept floorpan. Kitchen is fully equipped with stainless appliances, beautiful white cabinetry, pantry, and California Island with seating space.
