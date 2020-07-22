Apartment List
Last updated July 22 2020 at 9:33 PM

294 Apartments for rent in Broadview Park, FL with pools

Finding apartments with a pool in Broadview Park means cooling off from the summer heat, get-togethers, and more exercise. However, there are a few things to consider before... Read Guide >

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Broadview Park
2149 SW 47th Avenue
2149 Southwest 47th Avenue, Broadview Park, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,149
1300 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.

Last updated July 22 at 08:41 PM
1 Unit Available
Broadview Park
1348 Southwest 49th Avenue
1348 Southwest 49th Avenue, Broadview Park, FL
5 Bedrooms
$2,545
1902 sqft
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
Results within 1 mile of Broadview Park
Last updated July 22 at 06:41 PM
$
42 Units Available
AMLI Toscana Place
5971 Toscana Dr, Davie, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,620
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,923
1237 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,113
1404 sqft
These waterside-located apartments close to Florida's Turnpike come with walk-in closets, ice maker, granite counters and plantation-style shutters. Amenities feature putting green, BBQ/grill, clubhouse and Internet access. Close to Fort Lauderdale Research and Education Center.
Last updated July 22 at 08:33 PM
28 Units Available
33 West
6300 SW 24th Pl, Davie, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,599
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,898
1178 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,173
1442 sqft
Near the intersection of I-595 and the Florida turnpike, and just minutes from dozens of shops and restaurants. This pet-friendly property offers a dog park, outdoor pool, on-site gym and clubhouse.
Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
$
43 Units Available
Palm Trace Landings
6351 Palm Trace Landings Dr, Davie, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,402
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,592
1126 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,814
1312 sqft
Peaceful community with an indoor/outdoor basketball court, three swimming pools, and a volleyball court. Pet-friendly. Located close to the airport, NSU, and the Sawgrass Mills Outlet Mall.
Last updated July 22 at 06:29 PM
57 Units Available
The Avenue
6220 Reese Rd, Davie, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,750
753 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,034
1183 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,643
1379 sqft
Great location for commuters, off of I-595. Residents enjoy patio or balcony, granite counters and in-unit laundry. Community has BBQ grill, concierge, pool and trash valet.
Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
12 Units Available
New River Cove Apartments
3711 W State Road 84, Davie, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,244
948 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,641
1291 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,723
1641 sqft
Conveniently located close to I-595, I-95, and the Florida Turnpike. One-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes with upgraded appliances, custom finishes in kitchen and bath, and huge walk-in closets.

Last updated July 22 at 09:15 PM
1 Unit Available
1981 SW 56th Ave
1981 Southwest 56th Avenue, Plantation, FL
4 Bedrooms
$4,000
2134 sqft
Gorgeous South Florida home for rent in Plantation Isles with circular driveway and 2-car garage!!! 4-bedroom, 2-bathroom pool home with hot tub! This home has open floor plan with stainless steel kitchen appliances, with a luxurious master en-suite

Last updated July 22 at 08:41 PM
1 Unit Available
Melrose Park
1008 Long Island Avenue
1008 Long Island Avenue, Fort Lauderdale, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,045
1640 sqft
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.

Last updated April 9 at 11:23 AM
1 Unit Available
Sunset
2041 SW 38th Ave
2041 Southwest 38th Avenue, Fort Lauderdale, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,095
Gorgeous pool home!!!! Low move in cost!!! (RLNE5260096)
Results within 5 miles of Broadview Park
Last updated July 22 at 09:33 PM
24 Units Available
Park East
Parc Station
2300 N 29th Ave, Hollywood, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,721
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,677
1097 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,037
1260 sqft
A beautiful courtyard, valet service, and 24-hour gym round out the amenities of this smoke-free community. Units feature hardwood flooring, stainless-steel appliances, and granite countertops. Just a short drive from Rotary Park and Oakwood Plaza.
Last updated July 22 at 08:34 PM
$
93 Units Available
Progresso Village
The Six13
613 Northwest 3rd Avenue, Fort Lauderdale, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,549
644 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,977
903 sqft
Visualize an unparalleled living experience at The Six13, home to Fort Lauderdale's brand new 1 & 2 bedroom apartments for rent.
Last updated July 22 at 06:35 PM
29 Units Available
St. Tropez Apartments
8000 Cleary Blvd, Plantation, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,801
1201 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,758
1439 sqft
Minutes to I-595, Sawgrass Mills, and the expansive Everglades Wildlife area. Stocked 10-acre fishing lake, outdoor tennis courts, two swimming pools, and a tropical tiki bar.
Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
$
220 Units Available
Flagler Heights
Motif
500 North Andrews Avenue, Fort Lauderdale, FL
Studio
$1,610
597 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,765
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,360
1063 sqft
Introducing Motif, brand new apartments for rent in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, near the F.A.T. Village Arts District.
Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
11 Units Available
Windward Vista
4491 NW 19th St, Lauderhill, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,060
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,190
1245 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1900 sqft
You want more than just an apartment. You deserve a luxury apartment situated in a wonderful community environment that offers beautiful and functional living arrangements.
Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
$
48 Units Available
Flagler Heights
Ora Flagler Village
673 NE 3rd Ave, Fort Lauderdale, FL
Studio
$1,585
621 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,845
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,205
1152 sqft
Large kitchens, luxury flooring and spacious floor plans. Community amenities include heated pool with cabanas, fitness center and bicycle repair shop. Easy access to State Route 1.
Last updated July 22 at 08:33 PM
14 Units Available
Solle Davie Luxury Apartments
5500 S University Dr, Davie, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,580
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,843
987 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,482
1267 sqft
Great for commuters with location close to I-95, I-75 and I-595. Units include gourmet kitchens, Kashmir quartz countertops, soaking tubs and lush carpeting. Luxury Mediterranean retreat-style community has clubhouse, pool deck with Jacuzzi, fitness center.
Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
5 Units Available
Bell at Plantation
6901 W Sunrise Blvd, Plantation, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,579
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,819
1149 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,319
1354 sqft
Well-appointed luxury apartments with 1, 2 or 3 bedrooms. Swimming pool and pavilion, cabanas and dog park. Theater and fitness studios on-site, plus golf courses.
Last updated July 22 at 08:33 PM
26 Units Available
Downtown Fort Lauderdale
Camden Las Olas
501 SE 2nd St, Fort Lauderdale, FL
Studio
$1,649
677 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,849
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,019
1179 sqft
Great location for commuters, near I-95, A1A and Fort Lauderdale International Airport. Community includes concierge, BBQ grill, bike storage and parking. Units boast bathtub, extra storage, dishwasher, stainless steel appliances and laundry.
Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
19 Units Available
Los Prados
832 NW 86th Ave, Plantation, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,316
878 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,509
1158 sqft
Prime location in the heart of Plantation off Pine Island Road. Recently renovated units feature patio/balcony, walk-in closets, fireplaces, and washer/dryer in-home. Community has a 24-hour gym, basketball court, and racquetball court.
Last updated July 22 at 06:26 PM
22 Units Available
River Oaks
BLU on Marina Boulevard
1401 Marina Mile Boulevard, Fort Lauderdale, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,549
849 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,690
1254 sqft
Luxury apartments with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and walk-in closets. Amenities include grill, 24-hour gym and coffee bar. Seven minutes to Ft. Lauderdale Airport. Fourteen minutes to Ft. Lauderdale Beach.
Last updated July 22 at 06:21 PM
42 Units Available
Beverly Heights
The Queue
817 SE 2nd St, Fort Lauderdale, FL
Studio
$1,640
529 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,740
601 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,070
914 sqft
Within walking distance to Riverwalk Arts and Entertainment District. Granite counters, wood-inspired floors, tiled bathrooms and private patios or balconies found in every home. On-site Zen garden, courtyard pool, club room lounge and two-story gym.
Last updated July 22 at 06:11 PM
$
27 Units Available
Flagler Heights
AMLI Flagler Village
440 NE 4th Ave, Fort Lauderdale, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,590
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,112
1180 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,544
1355 sqft
Great location for commuters, just off North Federal Highway (US-1). In-unit amenities include dishwasher, hardwood floors, walk-in closets and laundry. Community features bike storage, courtyard, pool and pool table.
Last updated July 22 at 06:10 PM
$
7 Units Available
Inverrary 441
1196 NW 40th Ave, Lauderhill, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,124
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,393
1000 sqft
Located just across the street from Broward Regional Center Park and close to dining and shopping. Tile kitchen and bath floors, oversized bedrooms, and screened balconies.
City Guide for Broadview Park, FL

You might not have been to Broadview Park before, but there's a good chance you'll recognize it! That's because it's appeared on the screen several times (as well as other spots in nearby Plantation). The area around the city can be seen in There's Something About Mary _as well as _Caddyshack.

Located in Broward County, Florida is a place called Broadview Park. It's a small place, and many people think of it as a neighborhood of nearby Plantation. However, despite its tiny size, Broadview Park is actually its own town, home to more than 7,000 Floridians. People enjoy life in Broadview Park because it's sunny and warm nearly year round -- this is the sunshine state after all! Broadview Park also offers lovely suburban living near Fort Lauderdale, easy access to the beach and lots of convenient suburban amenities. If you're looking for a quiet, friendly place to call home that's sunny nearly all year round, Broadview Park might be just the place for you. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with pools in Broadview Park, FL

Finding apartments with a pool in Broadview Park means cooling off from the summer heat, get-togethers, and more exercise. However, there are a few things to consider before signing your next lease.

Ask the property management how long the pool is open each year. Is it seasonal? Does the pool have a heat pump to make it practical to swim beyond summertime? You should also inquire about pool rules, capacity, and if unattended children are permitted. The size of the pool also matters. An oversized apartment complex with a tiny pool could mean crowded summers and frustrations when trying to take a quick dip.

Finding apartments with a pool in Broadview Park could also drive up your rent, but may be worth the trade-off. Assess the overall amenities of the property. Apartments with a pool may look fantastic on the outside, but inside the kitchen could need an upgrade or the bedrooms could prove smaller than you want.

Once you find the apartment of your dreams, enjoy an afternoon swim and get to know your new neighbors.

