Brent, FL
916 TWINBROOK AVE
Last updated June 21 2020 at 8:08 AM

916 TWINBROOK AVE

916 Twinbrook Avenue · (850) 453-5555
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

916 Twinbrook Avenue, Brent, FL 32505
Crescent Lake

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$875

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 888 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
carport
parking
3 bedroom 1 bath home, close to malls and hospitals. Located in Crescent Lake neighborhood in central Pensacola. Home Features family room, dining/kitchen. Kitchen/dining area and bathroom have tile floors. Bedrooms & living room have carpeted flooring. Fenced-in backyard and covered carport. Utility room off the back of the carport with washer & dryer hookups. Sorry, no pets allowed. Application Fee: $50, Cosigner Application Fee: $50, Tenant Lease Prep Fee: $50, Security Deposit: Equal to Monthly Rent+.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 916 TWINBROOK AVE have any available units?
916 TWINBROOK AVE has a unit available for $875 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 916 TWINBROOK AVE have?
Some of 916 TWINBROOK AVE's amenities include w/d hookup, carport, and carpet. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 916 TWINBROOK AVE currently offering any rent specials?
916 TWINBROOK AVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 916 TWINBROOK AVE pet-friendly?
No, 916 TWINBROOK AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brent.
Does 916 TWINBROOK AVE offer parking?
Yes, 916 TWINBROOK AVE does offer parking.
Does 916 TWINBROOK AVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 916 TWINBROOK AVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 916 TWINBROOK AVE have a pool?
No, 916 TWINBROOK AVE does not have a pool.
Does 916 TWINBROOK AVE have accessible units?
No, 916 TWINBROOK AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 916 TWINBROOK AVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 916 TWINBROOK AVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 916 TWINBROOK AVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 916 TWINBROOK AVE does not have units with air conditioning.
