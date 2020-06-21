916 TWINBROOK AVE

Amenities
3 bedroom 1 bath home, close to malls and hospitals. Located in Crescent Lake neighborhood in central Pensacola. Home Features family room, dining/kitchen. Kitchen/dining area and bathroom have tile floors. Bedrooms & living room have carpeted flooring. Fenced-in backyard and covered carport. Utility room off the back of the carport with washer & dryer hookups. Sorry, no pets allowed. Application Fee: $50, Cosigner Application Fee: $50, Tenant Lease Prep Fee: $50, Security Deposit: Equal to Monthly Rent+.