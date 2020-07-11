All apartments in Bellview
Find more places like 7720 JANSEN RD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bellview, FL
/
7720 JANSEN RD
Last updated July 11 2020 at 12:00 AM

7720 JANSEN RD

7720 Jansen Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Bellview
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryers
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all

Location

7720 Jansen Road, Bellview, FL 32526
Lamar

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Spacious 4 bedroom 3 bathroom home with large detached garage and workshop in back yard! This home sits on over 1/2 an acre of land and has over 2,000 sq.ft of living space. Large living / dining combo with high ceilings and beautiful hardwood flooring. Galley style kitchen with plenty of cabinets and granite counters with tile flooring plus appliances ( stove, fridge, microwave, and dishwasher) Inside laundry with hookups only! Master bedroom with its own private bath and walk in closet. There is also two other full bathrooms with tub/shower combos for that the other 3 bedrooms share. Enjoy the privacy of the fenced in backyard on the large screened in porch. All utilities and lawn care are tenant responsibility. Mature pets only with owner approval and $250 non-refundable pet fee per pet. (Aggressive breed dogs will not be considered.) Total electric house with no GAS bill to worry about. Must meet all the criteria, owner will not accept a cosigner. Home is currently occupied and will be ready for move in August 14, 2020!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7720 JANSEN RD have any available units?
7720 JANSEN RD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bellview, FL.
What amenities does 7720 JANSEN RD have?
Some of 7720 JANSEN RD's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7720 JANSEN RD currently offering any rent specials?
7720 JANSEN RD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7720 JANSEN RD pet-friendly?
Yes, 7720 JANSEN RD is pet friendly.
Does 7720 JANSEN RD offer parking?
Yes, 7720 JANSEN RD offers parking.
Does 7720 JANSEN RD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7720 JANSEN RD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7720 JANSEN RD have a pool?
No, 7720 JANSEN RD does not have a pool.
Does 7720 JANSEN RD have accessible units?
No, 7720 JANSEN RD does not have accessible units.
Does 7720 JANSEN RD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7720 JANSEN RD has units with dishwashers.
Does 7720 JANSEN RD have units with air conditioning?
No, 7720 JANSEN RD does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Bellview 2 BedroomsBellview 3 Bedrooms
Bellview Apartments with Hardwood FloorsBellview Apartments with Parking
Bellview Apartments with Washer-Dryers

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mobile, ALPensacola, FLDaphne, ALFerry Pass, FLNavarre, FLFairhope, ALCrestview, FL
Ensley, FLSpanish Fort, ALFort Walton Beach, FLFoley, ALGulf Shores, ALBrent, FLLake Lorraine, FL
West Pensacola, FLWright, FLMilton, FLGonzalez, FLPace, FLWarrington, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bishop State Community CollegeUniversity of South Alabama
Spring Hill CollegeThe University of West Florida
Pensacola State College