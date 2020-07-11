7720 JANSEN RD

Amenities

Spacious 4 bedroom 3 bathroom home with large detached garage and workshop in back yard! This home sits on over 1/2 an acre of land and has over 2,000 sq.ft of living space. Large living / dining combo with high ceilings and beautiful hardwood flooring. Galley style kitchen with plenty of cabinets and granite counters with tile flooring plus appliances ( stove, fridge, microwave, and dishwasher) Inside laundry with hookups only! Master bedroom with its own private bath and walk in closet. There is also two other full bathrooms with tub/shower combos for that the other 3 bedrooms share. Enjoy the privacy of the fenced in backyard on the large screened in porch. All utilities and lawn care are tenant responsibility. Mature pets only with owner approval and $250 non-refundable pet fee per pet. (Aggressive breed dogs will not be considered.) Total electric house with no GAS bill to worry about. Must meet all the criteria, owner will not accept a cosigner. Home is currently occupied and will be ready for move in August 14, 2020!