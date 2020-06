Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly carpet

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony Property Amenities pet friendly

- Nice 2 bedroom 1 bath home close to shopping, restaurants, NAS, and 20 minutes to Pensacola Beach! NO CARPET! Ceramic tile floors and wood laminate in the bedrooms. The kitchen is open to the large family room which over looks the screened in patio and fenced in back yard. Enjoy this low maintenance home today. Please call about our Military discount! More information on our website www.pensacolamiltonhomes.com



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE3198361)