Last updated June 10 2020 at 6:16 PM

3014 GODWIN LN

3014 Godwin Lane · (850) 777-8100
Location

3014 Godwin Lane, Bellview, FL 32526
Oakwood

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,450

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2008 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
internet access
Beautiful Brick home in the Oakwood Subdivision!! 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. Master bath has a garden tub and separate shower. Spacious living room with a fireplace for ambiance or cozy winter nights. Large inside laundry room. Some extras include new carpet, ceiling fans, recessed lighting, cathedral ceilings, high speed internet is available!! This home is total electric. The exterior features a 2 car garage, an open patio and a porch. 1 small pet is accepted under 15 pounds full grown with vet records and pet fee, deposits and pet rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3014 GODWIN LN have any available units?
3014 GODWIN LN has a unit available for $1,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3014 GODWIN LN have?
Some of 3014 GODWIN LN's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3014 GODWIN LN currently offering any rent specials?
3014 GODWIN LN isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3014 GODWIN LN pet-friendly?
Yes, 3014 GODWIN LN is pet friendly.
Does 3014 GODWIN LN offer parking?
Yes, 3014 GODWIN LN does offer parking.
Does 3014 GODWIN LN have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3014 GODWIN LN does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3014 GODWIN LN have a pool?
No, 3014 GODWIN LN does not have a pool.
Does 3014 GODWIN LN have accessible units?
No, 3014 GODWIN LN does not have accessible units.
Does 3014 GODWIN LN have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3014 GODWIN LN has units with dishwashers.
Does 3014 GODWIN LN have units with air conditioning?
No, 3014 GODWIN LN does not have units with air conditioning.
