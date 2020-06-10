3014 GODWIN LN

Amenities

Beautiful Brick home in the Oakwood Subdivision!! 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. Master bath has a garden tub and separate shower. Spacious living room with a fireplace for ambiance or cozy winter nights. Large inside laundry room. Some extras include new carpet, ceiling fans, recessed lighting, cathedral ceilings, high speed internet is available!! This home is total electric. The exterior features a 2 car garage, an open patio and a porch. 1 small pet is accepted under 15 pounds full grown with vet records and pet fee, deposits and pet rent.