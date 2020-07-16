2810 DONLEY ST

Amenities

Great home ready for new tenant! Large wooded backyard is fully fenced ~ Interior of home features tile floors throughout ~ Eat In Kitchen ~ Master Bedroom with En-Suite Bathroom ~ 2 Guest Bedrooms and Guest Bathroom ~ Washer and Dryer Hookups available in Garage ***This home is just 15 minutes to NAS, Corry Station and the Naval Hospital. **** Please verify all features and dimensions prior to applying or placing a deposit on the home if there are specific items that are important to you *** All of our homes are in very good condition and clean – please give us an opportunity to show you excellent customer service!