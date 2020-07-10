261 Apartments for rent in Bee Ridge, FL with washer-dryer

/
1 Unit Available
4500 Ottawa Trail #232
4500 Ottawa Trail, Bee Ridge, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1178 sqft
Gorgeous, Sarasota, End-Unit, 2/2 Villa For Rent - 55+ Community - Lovely end-unit 2-bed, 2-bath villa in senior lifestyle community (55+) Lake Tippecanoe. Assigned covered parking space included. In-unit washer/dryer.
Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
1 Unit Available
4169 VALLARTA COURT
4169 Vallarta Court, Bee Ridge, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1404 sqft
**AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY ~ Fabulous VILLA for LONG TERM RENTAL in CASA del SOL within the Center Gate neighborhood.
Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
1 Unit Available
4378 MADERIA COURT COURT
4378 Madeira Court, Bee Ridge, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1003 sqft
CENTER GATE AREA CONDO! Second floor 2/2 condo overlooking a pond with a screened lanai. Vaulted ceiling give this condo a bright spacious feeling. Eat in Kitchen and a dinning room, washer and dryer included.
Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
1 Unit Available
5377 CRESTLAKE BOULEVARD
5377 Crestlake Boulevard, Bee Ridge, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
1032 sqft
AVAILABLE FOR 2020 SEASON! VILLA! One level 2 bedroom, 2 baths with a one car garage. Wonderful water view, very spacious, easy access to Siesta Key, downtown and I-75. Furnished three month seasonal rental.
Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
1 Unit Available
5479 KELLY DRIVE
5479 Kelly Drive, Bee Ridge, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1601 sqft
Available for short term rental! Book your Winter 2021 reservation now, this won’t last long! 3 MONTH MINIMUM. Well appointed, and comfortable TURNKEY FURNISHED in the convenient South Sarasota area.
Last updated July 17 at 10:29pm
1 Unit Available
4740 COUNTRY MANOR DRIVE
4740 Country Manor Drive, Bee Ridge, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
2632 sqft
You will find beauty inside and out of this property. The split floor plan includes a 2-car garage and laundry room with cabinets and counters. Your kitchen has stainless appliances, a closet pantry and a great deal of counter space.
Last updated July 10 at 06:34pm
35 Units Available
Longitude 82
5900 Wilkinson Rd, Sarasota, FL
Studio
$1,168
574 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,208
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,344
1118 sqft
Close to Highway 93 and the Tuscana development. Community offers complimentary car washes, resort-style swimming pool and 24-hour fitness center. Apartments have an island breakfast bar, a beverage refrigerator and stainless steel kitchen appliances.
Last updated July 10 at 06:27pm
51 Units Available
Ridgelake Apartments
5671 Mauna Loa Boulevard, Sarasota County, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,417
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,689
1250 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1595 sqft
* Full sized GE washer and dryers * Heated and salt-water pool MEET US ONLINE! Our office is temporarily closed out of caution for COVID-19. We are available during our standard business hours to assist you virtually or via phone.
Last updated July 10 at 06:45pm
25 Units Available
Volaris Live Oak
2509 Cattlemen Road, Sarasota, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,369
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1126 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,989
1308 sqft
Life at First Sight, Live at Volaris Live Oak! An original living experience has arrived with all the essential features and details. This is VOLARIS Live Oak... a dynamic community styled with you in mind.
Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
4622 MacEachen Blvd
4622 Maceachen Boulevard, South Gate Ridge, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1433 sqft
Ideal 3 Bedroom 2 Bath House in Great Neighborhood - The search for your perfect rental home ends here! This charming 3 bedroom and 2 full bathroom home is located in a picturesque neighborhood in a great area of Sarasota.
Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
8030 Moonstone Dr Unit 203
8030 Moonstone Drive, Sarasota County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1036 sqft
Located in the gated community of Stonehaven this 2 bedroom, 2 bath end unit condo, is waiting for you to call it home! With over 1,000 square feet of light and bright living space.
Last updated July 10 at 10:30am
Contact for Availability
5611 Bidwell Pkwy #104
5611 Bidwell Parkway, Sarasota County, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
2/2 Condo - Gated Community - Admirals Walk minutes from Siesta Beach!! - This 2 bedroom/ 2 bathroom - 1st floor unit is CLEAN and ready to go!! This unit has just been upgraded to new energy efficient windows, door and siding.
Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
3856 Afton Cir
3856 Afton Circle, South Gate Ridge, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1408 sqft
Tenant occupied until July 31 2020 do not disturb. One story light and bright cottage feel ranch 3 bedroom/1 bath home located in a quiet neighborhood. Gulf gate area is one of the most sought out areas in Sarasota for their schools.
Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
1 Unit Available
Sarasota Springs
4027 CONDOR LANE
4027 Condor Lane, Sarasota Springs, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1187 sqft
Fully remodeled 3 bedroom 2 bath home with an attached carport. This beautiful home has been renovated top to bottom. Gorgeous kitchen with granite counters, stainless steel appliances and white shaker cabinets with slow close doors and drawers.
Last updated July 9 at 11:50pm
Contact for Availability
5476 ASHTON MANOR DRIVE
5476 Ashton Manor Drive, Sarasota County, FL
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Quiet family neighborhood featuring a 3-bedroom 2 bath home on a cul-de-sac. Ready for the new school year starting. District to Ashton Elementary, Sarasota Middle & Riverview High School.
Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
1 Unit Available
7754 MOONSTONE DRIVE
7754 Moonstone Drive, Sarasota County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1252 sqft
Available NOW!!! FULLY FURNISHED Beautiful ground floor condo available in the beautiful gated community of Stonehaven. Great floor plan! Ground level 3BR + 2 Ba unit features 1 car garage and nice screened lanai.
Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
1 Unit Available
5591 ROSEHILL ROAD
5591 Rosehill Road, Sarasota County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1112 sqft
Everyone talks about location, and this delivers.
Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
1 Unit Available
7971 LIMESTONE LANE
7971 Limestone Drive, Sarasota County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,825
1776 sqft
Very nice townhouse in gated community. Large resort style pool and great playground. This desirable location is kid friendly with side walks. This property is zoned for Ashton Elementary, Sarasota middle, and Riverview High.
Last updated July 10 at 04:02pm
1 Unit Available
5174 Northridge Road - 1, Unit #108
5174 Northridge Road, Sarasota County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1116 sqft
FIRST FLOOR!! 2 bedroom, 1 bath executive condo! Many upgrades! washer/dryer in the unit and a private lanai! Squeaky clean and ready to call home! GARAGE INCLUDED! Pets considered with applicable fees.
Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
1 Unit Available
Lake Sarasota
6408 BIKINI ROAD
6408 Bikini Road, Lake Sarasota, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1370 sqft
Stunningly, remodeled 3/2 POOL home with a LAKE VIEW, 2-CAR GARAGE, no deed restrictions, and a wood-burning STONE FIREPLACE!!! With wood cabinetry and granite counters throughout, this beautiful home has been renovated from top to bottom! Is
Last updated July 10 at 04:03pm
1 Unit Available
4626 Hunter Ridge Drive
4626 Hunter Ridge Drive, South Gate Ridge, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1253 sqft
Annual rental - 2BR/2B house with 1,253 sq. ft, 1-car garage, and a fully fenced yard. Brand new AC, plumbing, and paint! There is extra living space in the Florida room off the back of the house and it opens to a fully screened adorable patio.
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
3602 Beneva Road #404
3602 Beneva Rd, Southgate, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1073 sqft
3602 Beneva Road #404 Available 06/01/20 2 Bed 2 Bath Ground Floor End Unit - BENEVA VILLAGE CONDO - Beneva Village is a 52-unit condominium located at 3500 Beneva Road in Sarasota, Florida.
Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
1 Unit Available
7927 LIMESTONE LANE
7927 Limestone Drive, Sarasota County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1036 sqft
TURN KEY CONDO IN STONEHAVEN FOR 8-12 MONTHS. AVAILABLE NOW FOR AN ANNUAL LEASE. JUST BRING YOUR BEACH CLOTHES AND MOVE RIGHT IN TO THIS COMPLETELY FURNISHED UNIT..
Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
1 Unit Available
6110 WILSHIRE CIRCLE
6110 Wilshire Circle, Sarasota County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
2223 sqft
UPDATED***55+ Active community. This spacious villa has vaulted ceilings, hardwood floors in the living area and carpet int he bedrooms. Beautiful lake view sits outside your Florida room.
