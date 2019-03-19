Amenities

This beautiful 1 bedroom 1/1 bath brand new,Just Freshly painted on gray!!! A lot of upgrades above the already distinguished standard package . solid wood kitchen cabinets, Black granite counter tops Stainless Steel Appliances, 48x48 marble throughout, Up scale European bathroom suite frame less shower doors, over sized tub, 10 ceilings, large terrace overlooking a spectacular oasis like courtyard,An Half bathroom just in the living room for guest & much more makes this a unique opportunity Two City Plaza in downtown West Palm Beach is offering residents the best of city living amid a tropical paradise. In addition to the location, just blocks from City Place,

Two City Plaza provides an array of amenities. 2 Story Metropolitan Style Grand Lobby, The 21st-floor rooftop resort-style along Expansive Sun Deck & a Moonlit Theater for Entertaining, heated Pool Steam Room, Dry Sauna allows residents to sunbathe or relax among the stars while taking in views of the city, the Intracoastal Waterway and the Atlantic Ocean.

Amenities on the fifth floor include a meditation garden featuring fountains and manicured grass lawns amid tropical foliage where residents can enjoy morning coffee or afternoon tea in a peaceful setting.

The club room provides the ideal area for residents to socialize and entertain, and a private theater with recliners makes watching a movie an indulgent experience. The fifth floor also offers massage rooms and a fitness center.

Other conveniences such as 24-hour security, valet parking and a full-service concierge makes life at Two City Plaza feel like a vacation at a resort. Also all the Guest have discount at the Hotel Hyatt,Not to mention the addition to downtown Public 153 Daily Boat service, the areas premier shopping, dining and entertainment destination,The Bright line which connect meager areas as Miami and Fortlauderdale

Welcome home