Baldwin, FL
908 Olive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:06 AM

908 Olive

908 Oliver St W · No Longer Available
Location

908 Oliver St W, Baldwin, FL 32234
Baldwin

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
gym
valet service
This beautiful 1 bedroom 1/1 bath brand new,Just Freshly painted on gray!!! A lot of upgrades above the already distinguished standard package . solid wood kitchen cabinets, Black granite counter tops Stainless Steel Appliances, 48x48 marble throughout, Up scale European bathroom suite frame less shower doors, over sized tub, 10 ceilings, large terrace overlooking a spectacular oasis like courtyard,An Half bathroom just in the living room for guest & much more makes this a unique opportunity Two City Plaza in downtown West Palm Beach is offering residents the best of city living amid a tropical paradise. In addition to the location, just blocks from City Place,
Two City Plaza provides an array of amenities. 2 Story Metropolitan Style Grand Lobby, The 21st-floor rooftop resort-style along Expansive Sun Deck & a Moonlit Theater for Entertaining, heated Pool Steam Room, Dry Sauna allows residents to sunbathe or relax among the stars while taking in views of the city, the Intracoastal Waterway and the Atlantic Ocean.
Amenities on the fifth floor include a meditation garden featuring fountains and manicured grass lawns amid tropical foliage where residents can enjoy morning coffee or afternoon tea in a peaceful setting.
The club room provides the ideal area for residents to socialize and entertain, and a private theater with recliners makes watching a movie an indulgent experience. The fifth floor also offers massage rooms and a fitness center.
Other conveniences such as 24-hour security, valet parking and a full-service concierge makes life at Two City Plaza feel like a vacation at a resort. Also all the Guest have discount at the Hotel Hyatt,Not to mention the addition to downtown Public 153 Daily Boat service, the areas premier shopping, dining and entertainment destination,The Bright line which connect meager areas as Miami and Fortlauderdale
Welcome home

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 908 Olive have any available units?
908 Olive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baldwin, FL.
What amenities does 908 Olive have?
Some of 908 Olive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 908 Olive currently offering any rent specials?
908 Olive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 908 Olive pet-friendly?
No, 908 Olive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baldwin.
Does 908 Olive offer parking?
Yes, 908 Olive offers parking.
Does 908 Olive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 908 Olive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 908 Olive have a pool?
Yes, 908 Olive has a pool.
Does 908 Olive have accessible units?
No, 908 Olive does not have accessible units.
Does 908 Olive have units with dishwashers?
No, 908 Olive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 908 Olive have units with air conditioning?
No, 908 Olive does not have units with air conditioning.
