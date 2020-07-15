/
3 bedroom apartments
9 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Avon Park, FL
215 East Cornell Street
215 East Cornell Street, Avon Park, FL
$1,050
1558 sqft
This delightful home located in Avon Park FL is now available.
Results within 5 miles of Avon Park
1520 Sunkist Avenue
1520 Sunkist Avenue, Sebring, FL
$1,100
1080 sqft
Nice 3/1 Home located in Sebring, FL Home features newly appliance's, newly painted. Utility room for washer & Dryer. Large backyard & its fenced in! You will also have access to a 22x15 metal carport. Nearby community park.
1527 Spring Hill Ct
1527 Spring Hill Court, Highlands County, FL
$2,200
1456 sqft
Please call Dave Gibson @ 863-414-6567 for more info on this property.
4206 Cremona Drive
4206 Cremona Drive, Highlands County, FL
$1,650
2369 sqft
Great Rental Home in Sun N Lake of Sebring. This 3 bedroom 3 bath home has it all for a small or large family. Sun N Lake community has many amenities including a community pool (for a small fee), community gym.
2100 Lakeview Drive
2100 Lakeview Dr, Sebring, FL
RARE loft-style apartment in historic Downtown Sebring. This second floor apartment is larger than most houses and features an open concept layout. You will be charmed by the hardwood floors and exposed brick interior.
2706 Kingswood Drive
2706 Kingswood Drive, Sebring, FL
$1,650
1884 sqft
Absolutely immaculate spacious 3 bedroom 2 bath in prime location, close to Golf Hammock, Harder Hall Golf, and all of Sebring major amenities . Completely remodeled with gorgeous granite kitchen, large light and bright tiled living area.
206 Wren Avenue
206 Wren Avenue, Highlands County, FL
$1,295
1203 sqft
This great 3 bed 2 bath home has just been renovated and has a new kitchen, new tile floors through out, fresh paint, new blinds, new lighting and is ready for a new family. This is a non smoking property. Lawn care included.
Results within 10 miles of Avon Park
1143 South Lake Reedy Boulevard
1143 South Lake Reedy Boulevard, Polk County, FL
$1,485
1732 sqft
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1298192 Please ask about our Rhino deposit program.
5621 US 27 Highway N
5621 US Highway 27 N, Highlands County, FL
Check out the Virtual Tour! Great property / live upstairs while running business downstairs! 5,760 SF Building: 1st floor is mostly open clear space which would be ideal for retail showroom; dance studio ; art studio, etc.