Avon Park, FL
215 East Cornell Street
Last updated July 16 2020 at 3:51 PM

215 East Cornell Street

215 East Cornell Street · (786) 592-5977
Location

215 East Cornell Street, Avon Park, FL 33825

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,050

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1558 sqft

Amenities

dishwasher
carport
recently renovated
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
This delightful home located in Avon Park FL is now available. It features 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and 1,558sqft! Great Curb Appeal with lovely light-colored exterior, lots of mature trees, and carport! The open kitchen features white cabinetry and black appliances – microwave and dishwasher included. Upgraded fixtures throughout. All bedrooms are a nice size and functional. Backyard is spacious with plenty of room for hobbies or play. Come check out this great property! Hurry, homes this nice do not last long! Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For FAQ's and online application, visit https://www.hudsonhomesmanagement.com/faqs.aspx

Prospective tenants to verify all information within this listing including, but not limited to, Bedrooms, Bathrooms, and Square Footage.

MOVE-IN SPECIAL!

Move in by July 31st - GET 2nd MONTH FREE!

*Advertised rental prices and promotion subject to change.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 215 East Cornell Street have any available units?
215 East Cornell Street has a unit available for $1,050 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 215 East Cornell Street have?
Some of 215 East Cornell Street's amenities include dishwasher, carport, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 215 East Cornell Street currently offering any rent specials?
215 East Cornell Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 215 East Cornell Street pet-friendly?
No, 215 East Cornell Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Avon Park.
Does 215 East Cornell Street offer parking?
Yes, 215 East Cornell Street offers parking.
Does 215 East Cornell Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 215 East Cornell Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 215 East Cornell Street have a pool?
No, 215 East Cornell Street does not have a pool.
Does 215 East Cornell Street have accessible units?
No, 215 East Cornell Street does not have accessible units.
Does 215 East Cornell Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 215 East Cornell Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 215 East Cornell Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 215 East Cornell Street does not have units with air conditioning.
