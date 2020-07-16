215 East Cornell Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave recently renovated Property Amenities carport parking

This delightful home located in Avon Park FL is now available. It features 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and 1,558sqft! Great Curb Appeal with lovely light-colored exterior, lots of mature trees, and carport! The open kitchen features white cabinetry and black appliances – microwave and dishwasher included. Upgraded fixtures throughout. All bedrooms are a nice size and functional. Backyard is spacious with plenty of room for hobbies or play. Come check out this great property! Hurry, homes this nice do not last long! Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For FAQ's and online application, visit https://www.hudsonhomesmanagement.com/faqs.aspx



