apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 10 2020 at 9:40 PM
39 Apartments for rent in Auburndale, FL with washer-dryer
Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
4694 Osprey Way
4694 Osprey Way, Winter Haven, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,625
1827 sqft
This home offers everything you need located in the St James Crossing Community in Winter Haven with 4 bedrooms, 2 baths and a 2 car garage, a large kitchen with pantry that opens up to your living and dining rooms.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 10 at 08:31pm
6 Units Available
Briarcrest at Winter Haven
200 Avenue K SE, Winter Haven, FL
1 Bedroom
$795
837 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,055
1215 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,145
1300 sqft
Close to Winter Haven Citi Center and Route 17. Residential community has a tennis court, a dog park, a pool and a playground. Homes have patio/balcony, dishwasher, garbage disposal and walk-in closets.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 10 at 06:45pm
1 Unit Available
Lakeshore Club
1300 S Lake Howard Dr, Winter Haven, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,599
1933 sqft
Welcome to luxury living in Winter Haven. Lakeshore Club is located on the Chain of Lakes between Lake Howard and Lake Mary minutes from downtown Winter Haven.
1 of 8
Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
1 Unit Available
334 7TH STREET SW
334 7th Street Southwest, Winter Haven, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
899 sqft
For Rent-Set your eyes on this lovely mid-century home in the city limits of Winter Haven. Two Bedrooms/One Bath with all of the architectural touches of the late 50's. The home has a lot of natural light and the rooms are very spacious.
1 of 14
Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
1 Unit Available
430 RED HAWK LOOP
430 Red Hawk Loop, Polk County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1065 sqft
Fully Furnished short term rental available 6/1/2020 to 12/15/2020. This fully furnished home sits in a quiet neighborhood. Kitchen has been updated with all new stainless steel appliances and is fully stocked with pots, pans and cooking utensils.
1 of 21
Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
1 Unit Available
1550 11TH STREET NE
1550 11th Street Northeast, Winter Haven, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1148 sqft
Clean, Warm, Charming, 2 bed 2 bath condo with astonishing Lake Buckeye views near the beautiful and fun Chain of Lakes in Winter Haven.
Verified
1 of 49
Last updated July 10 at 08:31pm
26 Units Available
Arbor Glen
4950 Deep Forest Ct, Lakeland, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,062
858 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,364
1137 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,494
1237 sqft
Great location for commuters, just steps from I-4. Residents live in units with walk-in closets, garbage disposal, laundry and bathtub. Community amenities include gym, BBQ grill, pool and dog park.
Verified
1 of 44
Last updated July 10 at 06:45pm
$
21 Units Available
The Preserve at Lakeland Hills
4920 State Road 33 N, Lakeland, FL
1 Bedroom
$980
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,258
1116 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,415
1344 sqft
Bright apartments with lots of natural light. Large kitchens. Private laundry and extra storage. Residents have access to tennis court, pool, and courtyard. Easy access to I-4.
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated July 10 at 08:31pm
17 Units Available
Town Center at Lakeside Village Apartments
1555 Village Center Dr, Lakeland, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,136
861 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,328
1123 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,539
1260 sqft
Luxury apartments and town homes feature stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets, and hardwood floors. Resort community offers concierge service, business center, game room, pool, and gym. Excellent location near Cobb Theater and Lakeside Village Shops.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 10 at 08:31pm
$
61 Units Available
The Paddock Club Lakeland
5115 N Socrum Loop Rd, Lakeland, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,068
809 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,046
1144 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,423
1279 sqft
We are now welcoming virtual and self-guided tours by appointment only. Please contact us today to schedule your appointment.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated July 10 at 06:45pm
6 Units Available
Madison Lake Ned
4025 Lake Ned Village Cir, Winter Haven, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,182
1021 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,194
1290 sqft
This newly renovated community is near I-4 and the area's best shopping. This pet-friendly community features a new dog park, a resort-style pool, fitness center and a playground. Homes offer new appliances and a patio.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 10 at 06:45pm
$
9 Units Available
Century Ariva
5190 Ariva Blvd, Highland City, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,091
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,353
1243 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,593
1379 sqft
Century Ariva Apartments welcomes you home to experience resort-style living every day. Ideally located in Lakeland, Florida, Century Ariva has it all - from simple pleasures to ultimate luxuries.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
$
10 Units Available
Oakbridge
WillowBrooke Apartments
1100 Oakbridge Parkway, Lakeland, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,183
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,272
1025 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,490
1400 sqft
Searching for an apartment that offers a convenient location, quality upgrades, plentiful amenities and a team that really cares about your satisfaction? Then look no further for your Lakeland apartment than Willowbrooke at Lakeland.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
4 Units Available
Edgewood
Fountain Square
225 E Edgewood Dr, Lakeland, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,093
1149 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Open floor plans with screened patios and balconies. Washer and dryer connections. Two swimming pools, an outdoor playground and dog park on premises. Clubhouse and business center.
1 of 26
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
3617 Joshua Ln.
3617 Joshua Lane, Highland City, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1478 sqft
South Lakeland 3 Bed 2 Bath - Clubhouse Estates - Wonderful home located in the community of Clubhouse Estates. This 3 bedroom 2 bath home is situated on a large lot near the end of the cul-de-sac.
1 of 32
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Hampton Hills South
3722 Woodbury Hill Lp
3722 Woodbury Hill Loop, Lakeland, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1771 sqft
3 Bedroom Townhome - N. Lakeland - This 3 bedroom, 2.5 Bath Townhome is located in North Lakeland's Hampton Hills community.
1 of 15
Last updated July 10 at 07:19pm
1 Unit Available
Paul A Diggs
706 W 6TH STREET
706 West 6th Street, Lakeland, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$925
1196 sqft
This beautiful 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom house is conveniently located close to both Memorial Blvd and Florida Ave near transportation with plenty of food/shopping at your fingertips! As soon as you step in through the front entrance, you are in a true
1 of 8
Last updated July 10 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
Swannanoa
214
214 Miami Street, Lakeland, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1300 sqft
3bedroom and 1 1/2 bathroom -Spacious home with pool and large backyard ,freshly painted with new washer/dryer and refrigerator and hood.This home has additional in laws. Close to all major store and roads.
1 of 14
Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
172 Ludisia Loop
172 Ludisia Loop, Haines City, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,950
1828 sqft
Live like you're on vacation! Brand NEW "Cali" model in Orchid Grove Davenport - featuring a community pool with CABANAS, a playground and a dog park! This 4 bedroom home offers a GRANITE kitchen, stainless appliances, tile in all wet areas and a
1 of 18
Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
1 Unit Available
Wind Meadows
1955 SUNFLOWER STREET
1955 Sunflower St, Bartow, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1467 sqft
You can rent this well kept beautiful home. You deal directly with the owner. No management company. No middleman. Move-in ready for your convenience. Available July 11, 2020.
1 of 2
Last updated July 10 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
Hampton Hills South
3802 Exeter Lane
3802 Exeter Lane, Lakeland, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,440
1698 sqft
end unit with wasy access to main entrance
1 of 1
Last updated July 10 at 06:40am
Contact for Availability
Traditions
2736 RUTLEDGE COURT
2736 Rutledge Court, Winter Haven, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
For Rent - 2 Bedroom/2 Bath Townhome with a den and a one-car garage. This immaculate townhome features Corian countertops, high ceilings, and large walk-in closets. The floors are carpeted throughout with ceramic tile in the wet areas.
1 of 13
Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
1 Unit Available
120 FERNERY ROAD
120 Fernery Road, Lakeland, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1160 sqft
JUMP OFF I-4, A FEW BLOCKS IN, A GREAT FULL-SIZE HOME IS AVAILABLE. A SLICE OF KEY WEST IN THE MIST OF THE HUSTLE AND BUSTLE OF TOWN. THIS SPACIOUS HOME FEATURES TILE FLOORING THROUGHOUT, WITH A SCREENED PATIO, OVERLOOKING THE POOL.
1 of 11
Last updated July 9 at 11:50pm
Contact for Availability
Cypresswood Country Club
1104 EAGLE POND DRIVE
1104 Eagle Pond Drive, Polk County, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
FULLY FURNISHED AND FULLY EQUIPPED. Move in with your suitcase to this ground floor 2 bedroom 2 bath condo.
