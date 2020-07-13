/
227 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Prospect Park, PA
Preserve at Darby Creek
211 Lazaretto Rd, Prospect Park, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,370
973 sqft
Welcome home to The Preserve at Darby Creek, Distinctive Two Bedroom Apartments and Townhomes. This unique garden apartment community is nestled within Prospect Park, Pennsylvania with close access to The John Heinz Wildlife Refuge, I-95 and I-476.
Eldorado Court Apartments
1200 Lincoln Ave, Prospect Park, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
766 sqft
Welcome home to Eldorado Court Apartments and the home of Friedman Realty Group's Delaware County Management Office. This community boasts extra-large two-bedroom garden-style apartments nestled in Prospect Park, PA situated along Route 420.
1112 PENNSYLVANIA AVENUE
1112 Pennsylvania Avenue, Prospect Park, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1184 sqft
Yes!!! A single family home has come on the market. Available for immediate rental. Freshly painted... Bright and sunny... Move in ready... Lots of storage space in the basement and attic. Nice sized bedrooms.
Results within 1 mile of Prospect Park
Clifton Heights
820 South Ave Apt M10
820 South Avenue, Delaware County, PA
1 Bedroom
$925
This lovely one bedroom apartment is in a secure building and ideal area! Upon entry of this 3rd floor apartment is an extremely large living room with a gorgeous built-in entertainment center! The living room is large enough to fit a sectional
Folsom
320 Evergreen Avenue
320 Evergreen Avenue, Folsom, PA
4 Bedrooms
$1,845
1477 sqft
We care about your health and safety as well as the community during the COVID-19 crisis. Even when using a self-showing option, please comply with all local directives and orders aimed at reducing exposure.
Results within 5 miles of Prospect Park
Penn Street
501 Penn Street, Chester, PA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$825
850 sqft
Welcome to Penn Street Apartments! Are you looking for a new place to call Home? Look no further! Our apartment homes come with a large eat in kitchen, plenty of cabinet space, and updates throughout.
Morton
Springfield Valley
111 Providence Rd, Morton, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,130
684 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,370
1006 sqft
Welcome home to Springfield Valley Apartments! A complete renovation has transformed this building into the premier community to call home in Delaware County, Pennsylvania.
Yeadon
Lansdowne Station Apartments
504 S Lansdowne Ave, Yeadon, PA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
878 sqft
Conveniently situated by I-95 and I-476. Units feature granite counters, energy-efficient appliances and full-size washer and dryer. Community includes courtyard, free trash collection and on-site management.
Darby
315 Greenway Avenue
315 Greenway Avenue, Darby, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1230 sqft
3 BEDROOM HOME FOR RENT! - Darby rental! 3 bed, 1 bath for $1,350 per month. Fully renovated from top to bottom. Enter through covered front porch. Refinished hardwood flooring throughout. New ceiling fans in each room.
417 N Delaware Street - 1
417 North Delaware Street, Paulsboro, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$900
700 sqft
Fully refreshed 2 bedroom unit with new carpets and fresh paint in a quiet area of Paulsboro. Resident parking lot and dumpster on site. Owner takes care of all landscaping and snow removal.
69 PARK VALLEI LANE
69 Park Vallei Lane, Parkside, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1032 sqft
69 Park Vallei Lane is an affordable rental, available August 1st. You can park right outside of the unit in your assigned parking spot. Enter into the living room where you'll find a coat closet.
Pilgrim Gardens
148 TREATY ROAD
148 Treaty Road, Delaware County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,550
1664 sqft
Beautifully Updated home in the Pilgrim Gardens section of Haverford Township available for rent immediately! Newer kitchen with granite counter-tops, tile, and top of the line appliances. Newer high velocity central air system.
218 BEECHWOOD ROAD
218 Beechwood Avenue, Delaware County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1872 sqft
Welcome Home! 218 Beechwood is the perfect property. This property is located at the end of a cul de sac street with no through traffic. Well maintained and recently updated, this large Colonial home has everything you need to live comfortably.
622 E WILTSHIRE DRIVE
622 East Wiltshire Drive, Delaware County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1400 sqft
Ready and waiting this well maintained and beautifully cared for three bedroom, two and a half bath home is located in the highly sought after Wallingford Swarthmore school district! This home has many great features including beautiful hardwood
87 LOWNES LANE
87 Lownes Lane, Delaware County, PA
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
1953 sqft
Lovely brick colonial home close to everything yet privately tucked away. Just a short walk away from schools, shopping, transportation and roadways to get you anywhere in a hurry.
Eastwick
7800 LINDBERGH BOULEVARD
7800 Lindbergh Boulevard, Philadelphia, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
910 sqft
***MOVE IN SPECIALS*** Apply and get approved by 5/25, MOVE IN by May 31st and receive $1000 off your move in costs! You're sure to find the perfect apartment to rent with our selection of studio, one, and two-bedroom floor plans.
1012 Maple Ave Unit 1
1012 Maple Avenue, Sharon Hill, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious 2bd/1.5ba apartment with shared front porch. Light filled throughout with high ceilings and a renovated kitchen and bath. Historic home with original touches throughout.
Addingham
4010 Berry Ave
4010 Berry Avenue, Drexel Hill, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
This lovely three bedroom, one and a half bathroom house sits on a quiet street in Drexel hill! Upon entering the home is a spacious living room with gorgeous hardwood floors, decorative fireplace, fresh paint, and ceiling fan.
449 Billings Avenue
449 Billings Avenue, Paulsboro, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$875
800 sqft
Refreshed 1 bedroom upstairs apartment with bonus room for storage, office etc. New floors, fresh paint and new stove, oven and refrigerator make this an attractive option in this highly sought after neighborhood.
Penrose
2630 Berbro St
2630 South Berbro Street, Philadelphia, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1088 sqft
Charming 3 Bedroom Minutes from Public Transportation - Just seconds from public transportation.
Kellyville
Marimont Apartments
3819 Mary Street, Drexel Hill, PA
1 Bedroom
$795
575 sqft
23 Available 09/19/20 We are a family-owned rental complex located in Drexel Hill, PA, ideally located off Baltimore Pike and within driving distance to Philadelphia, Delaware & South Jersey.
Results within 10 miles of Prospect Park
University City
Arrive University City
3601 Market St, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$2,000
475 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,175
694 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,790
1170 sqft
Located just steps from Drexel University and the Buckley Green. Units feature bathtub, garbage disposal, granite counters, and hardwood floors. Community includes fire pit, pool, yoga, and doorman.
Garden Court
Garden Court Plaza
4701 Pine St, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,175
473 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,585
1015 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,825
1410 sqft
Set on the charming Pine Street of West Philadelphia, Garden Court Plaza Apartments are conveniently located in the University City neighborhood and feature a great mix of studio, one, two, and three bedroom units.
Overbrook
Point at City Line
6100 City Ave, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,401
848 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,590
1018 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Complex with great gym and community pool located conveniently on City Avenue. Units include stainless steel appliances. Spacious private balconies for enjoying warm, sunny days. Close to bus and rail public transit systems.
