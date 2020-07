Amenities

air conditioning carpet

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet Property Amenities

Very nice 3 bedroom home in quiet neighborhood! - Great single family 3 bedroom home in quiet neighborhood. Property has new flooring throughout and brand new carpet in bedrooms. New gas heater and hot water heater. Central air and huge fenced in rear yard.



First month rent, Last month rent, and One month Security deposit required by move-in day.



Please contact our Leasing Agent for more information or to set up an appointment:

Phone: 302.740.7222

Email: westonandnyeproperties@gmail.com



(RLNE5874347)