worcester county
Last updated July 23 2020
42 Apartments for rent in Worcester County, MD📍
22 ALDEN CT
22 Alden Court, Ocean Pines, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
Looking For A Rental In Ocean Pines...Here It is!! 3 Bedrooms & 2 Full Bath Rancher. Home Has Sunroom & Deck. Home Has Fresh Paint & New Appliances. Home Is Available August 1st.
10700 COASTAL HWY #302
10700 Coastal Highway, Ocean City, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
*****12 MONTH LEASE MINIMUM***** OWNER WILL NOT ACCEPT ANY SHORT TERM OR SEASONAL LEASE***
2004 S OLD MILL DR
2004 S Old Mill Dr, Worcester County, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
Marley Manor Luxury Apartment Homes
1000 Marley Manor Dr, Salisbury, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,189
1098 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,539
1300 sqft
37333 BROADSIDE DR
37333 Broadside Drive, Captains Cove, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1926 sqft
This beautiful home is fully furnished and is located in a very quiet and private area at the end of a cu;-de-sac overlooking the Chincoteague Bay. The open floor plan offers great views from all windows.
1505 Iris Drive
1505 Iris Drive, Wicomico County, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1478 sqft
**OFF CAMPUS COLLEGE HOUSING-AVAILABLE IN AUG** ONLY $525 A STUDENT!! Newly renovated, 3 bedroom, two full bathroom home available in August. This home is Fresh and Clean. Several upgrades. Central heating and air.
2561 CAPTAINS CORRIDOR
2561 Captains Corridor, Captains Cove, VA
2 Bedrooms
$850
728 sqft
Cozy cottage with open floor plan and beachy feel. Fully furnished. Living room, kitchen, 2 BRs and a bath. Front deck and nice view of the golf course and pond.
30526 OLDE FRUITLAND RD
30526 Old Fruitland Road, Wicomico County, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
803 COLLEGE LN #F
803 College Ln, Salisbury, MD
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1104 RESDEN RUN
1104 Resden Run, Wicomico County, MD
4 Bedrooms
$1,950
Elegant 4BR 2.5BA Colonial in Subdivision of Nevin's Mill. Ground level rear deck & fenced back yard. Marble surround/wood-burning fireplace in Family room. Newer roof only 4 yrs. old.
Coventry Square
504 Coventry Lane, Salisbury, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1055 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,435
1272 sqft
OUR MODEL APARTMENTS ARE OPEN AND AVAILABLE FOR SELF-GUIDED TOURS! Call today to schedule an appointment! Style, substance and superior living are the pillars of quality living at Coventry Square.
Parkside & Parkwood Apartments
514 Emory Court, Salisbury, MD
1 Bedroom
$999
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$979
981 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Ocean Aisle Luxury Apartment Homes
130 Ocean Aisle Circle, Salisbury, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
1225 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,399
1366 sqft
North Camden
Oak Hill Townhomes
518 Alabama Ave, Salisbury, MD
1 Bedroom
$960
677 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,159
1134 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
We're distancing, but still listening! All tours are currently being conducted virtually at this time. Please call, email or message us on social media for additional information! OAK HILL TOWNHOMES.
Addison Court
416 E North Pointe Dr, Salisbury, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,095
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1003 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1365 sqft
Located close to a wide variety of parks, shops, and restaurants. Residents enjoy units with dishwasher, walk-in closets, granite counters, and more. Community includes gym, clubhouse, pool, and package receiving.
Mill Pond Village
303 Mill Pond Ln, Salisbury, MD
1 Bedroom
$970
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,090
1048 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,290
1295 sqft
Luxury 1-3 bedroom apartments with hardwood floors, walk-in closets, and patios. The verdant community features park, pool, gym, and tennis court. The Centre at Salisbury mall is nearby, and Highway 13 links to downtown Salisbury.
Runaway Bay Apartments
103 Overlook Dr, Salisbury, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,048
992 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,248
1130 sqft
Convenient to Routes 13 and 50. Thoughtfully designed two- and three-bedroom apartments with warm paint colors, wide plank floors and multiple closets. Community with a tranquility garden, open recreational area and several walking paths.
602 Sherwood Circle
602 Sherwood Circle, Wicomico County, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1123 sqft
Recently updated 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath brick rancher home for rent!! Updates include new carpet throughout, entire home was just painted, new refrigerator, new hot water heater, and a new washer and dryer if needed.
North Camden
319 CAMDEN AVENUE
319 Camden Ave, Salisbury, MD
2 Bedrooms
$800
800 sqft
Located on the 2nd floor of the Camden Terrace apartment building at the beginning of Camden Avenue, near Downtown Salisbury. Two bedrooms, one full and one-half bathrooms, a large living room with dining area, and a galley-style kitchen.
38108 Yacht Basin Rd
38108 Yacht Basin Road, Sussex County, DE
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
2200 sqft
Bethany beach home - Property Id: 322378 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/38108-yacht-basin-rd-ocean-view-de/322378 Property Id 322378 (RLNE5963445)
Island Club
1500 Sharen Drive, Salisbury, MD
2 Bedrooms
$975
930 sqft
Available 08/15/20 Island Club Apartment's - Property Id: 141177 Our open -Concept one, two and three bedroom floor plans come in several unique styles, all including full size in unit, washers and dryers, private terraces and plenty of closet
20558 Asheville Dr
20558 Asheville Drive, Millsboro, DE
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1531 sqft
BELOW MARKET RENT! - This 2018 end unit townhouse is now available for lease. This 3 bedroom 2.5 bath townhome has a main level which offers a large great room, a formal dining, and open kitchen with island.
1455 HIDDEN MEADOW LN
1455 Hidden Meadow Lane, Salisbury, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1142 FAIRVIEW LN
1142 Fairview Lane, Salisbury, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
