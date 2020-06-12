/
3 bedroom apartments
53 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in New Castle, DE
Castlebrook Apartments
550 S Dupont Pkwy, New Castle, DE
3 Bedrooms
$1,454
1200 sqft
Cozy apartments with ceiling fans and spacious floor plans. Enjoy use of the on-site pool, fitness center, and tennis courts. Minutes from Wilmington Airport. Run errands at nearby Governors Square Shopping Center.
Sophia's Place East
2801 Stonebridge Blvd, New Castle, DE
3 Bedrooms
$1,380
1303 sqft
Near Dover Downs and Delaware Park and Beaches. Apartments feature eat-in kitchens, private balconies and wall-to-wall carpeting. Pets welcome. Onsite fitness center, pool, tennis courts and play areas. Available furnished.
621 Moores Lane
621 Moores Lane, New Castle County, DE
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1000 sqft
Newly Renovated 3BR/1BA for $1300.00 - This is a beautiful newly renovated three bedroom and one bath home located in Castle Hills. This ranch style home features a kitchen with separate dining area and living room.
Emblem at Christiana
1150 Helen Dr, Newark, DE
3 Bedrooms
$2,230
1321 sqft
Located near the Christiana Mall and I-95. This newly built community offers chic finishes, walk-in closets, and in-unit washers and dryers. On-site luxury pool, dog park, green space and a game room.
Midtown Brandywine
1210 N West St
1210 North West Street, Wilmington, DE
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1600 sqft
1210 N West St Available 09/01/20 COMING SOON! - Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath town home within walking distance to downtown Wilmington businesses, restaurants and shopping. Conveniently located to I-95.
Baynard Village
402 W 20th St
402 West 20th Street, Wilmington, DE
Available 08/16/20 "Well cared for city home" - Property Id: 296221 Well cared city home located on quiet street within blocks from the Wilmington/ Christiana hospital.
Hilltop
1713 W 4th St 2nd
1713 West 4th Street, Wilmington, DE
3 Bedrooms
$850
Three bedroom apartment - Property Id: 254857 This beautiful apartment has three bedrooms one living room one bath one kitchen . One step away bus stop, Laundromat, 7-Eleven . restaurant . St.
Baynard Village
430 W 29th St
430 West 29th Street, Wilmington, DE
4 Bedroom / 1 Bath House in Wilmington, DE - Spacious 4 bedroom, 1 bathroom in Wilmington, DE. Living room is spacious, and opens into dining room. Kitchen has hardwood floors, and comes with an electric stove, refrigerator, and microwave.
203 Marsh Ln
203 Marsh Lane, New Castle County, DE
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1350 sqft
Adorable 3 bd Cottage on nice street - Charming colonial in quiet forest Brook Glen. 1st floor comprises of the kitchen, formal dining room, living room, master bedroom and bathroom.
Browntown
207 Stroud st
207 Stroud Street, Wilmington, DE
3 Bedrooms
$925
1 sqft
Newly Renovated!!! ��br Text (302)332-6645 for info ��iP
Hedgeville
609 Maryland Avenue
609 Maryland Avenue, Wilmington, DE
3 Bedrooms
$1,099
1275 sqft
This property is only available for self-showings. If you inquire with interest to the property, you will be emailed a link from Rently with instruction on how to see the property on your own. . This newly refreshed 3 bedroom 1.
West Center City
806 West 5th Street - 2
806 West 5th Street, Wilmington, DE
3 Bedrooms
$700
450 sqft
Carpet throughout, 2 large and 1 small bedroom, lots of windows for natural light, walk-in closet in master bedroom, back access to fenced in yard. Separate heating systems in each unit.
28 Freedom Trail
28 Freedom Trail, New Castle County, DE
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1500 sqft
Freshly painted with new carpet and flooring throughout; all updated appliances are included -- this home is ready for you to move into now! This attached two story town home has a great floor plan.
133 LINCOLN DRIVE
133 Lincoln Drive, Pennsville, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1028 sqft
3 bedroom ranch style home with large laundry room for rent in the Penn Beach section of Pennsville. Newer carpets and a newer roof. Appliances included (range, 2 refrigerators, washer and dryer). NO smoking in unit.
32 STEPHANIE DRIVE
32 Stephanie Drive, New Castle County, DE
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1300 sqft
Charming townhome located in the Christiana school district. The well-lit first level of the home consists of spacious living~and dining rooms with hardwood floors, as well as the kitchen featuring plenty of cabinet space and tile flooring.
Hedgeville
1006 ELM STREET
1006 Elm Street, Wilmington, DE
Cute 3-4 bedroom City of Wilmington row-home with lots of historic charm, 2 full bathrooms, hardwood floors on first level, central air, fenced yard, washer/dryer on site, close to Riverfront attractions and entertainment, convenient to I95 and
Baynard Village
602 Concord Ave 2
602 Concord Avenue, Wilmington, DE
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
602 Concord Ave - Property Id: 252913 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/252913 Property Id 252913 (RLNE5675313)
917 S. Grant Ave
917 South Grant Avenue, Elsmere, DE
3 Bedrooms
$1,245
1104 sqft
917 S.Grant Ave, Wilmington, DE 19805 - 3BR, 1BA townhome in Elsmere. Fresh paint, new flooring, many updates throughout. Fully renovated!!! Trash removal included. Only $1245!!!! Section 8 vouchers accepted.
161 Christina Landing Drive
161 Christina Landing Drive, Wilmington, DE
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
161 Christina Landing Drive, Wilmington, DE 19801 - Luxury town home with spectacular views of the Wilmington Waterfront.
Little Italy
1916 W 7TH ST
1916 West 7th Street, Wilmington, DE
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
Welcome to Little Italy. Spacious, three bedroom, semi-detached home with recent updates throughout. Open floor plan with beautiful refinished, original pine floors.
East Side
419 E 9TH STREET
419 East 9th Street, Wilmington, DE
3 Bedrooms
$895
750 sqft
Cozy 3 bedroom unit on 9th St, very close to Riverfront shopping, entertainment and transportation, contact our office for showing schedule or visit us on line for additional information. Section 8 welcome
Delaware Avenue
1512 N Van Buren
1512 North Van Buren Street, Wilmington, DE
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1575 sqft
Wilmington, DE - Rent-To-Own 3BR 2 Full Bath Home SORRY, NO STRAIGHT RENT - This home is available for Rent-To-Own only.
Top of the Hill Apartments
2101 Prior Rd, Wilmington, DE
3 Bedrooms
$1,636
1266 sqft
Beautiful green landscaping in a peaceful community with on-site parking, playground, pool, tennis court and 24-hour gym. Recently renovated units with full kitchens, walk-in closets and private patio/balcony.
Hillside Pointe
2610 Philadelphia Pike, Claymont, DE
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Virtual Tours Available, call for your personal tour. Attend our Virtual Open House on Thursday 6/18/20 at 11:30AM and 3:00PM. Call or email to get your open house link.
