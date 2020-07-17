All apartments in Kent County
77 Bay Hill Lane
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

77 Bay Hill Lane

77 Bay Hill Lane · (855) 351-0683
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

77 Bay Hill Lane, Kent County, DE 19962

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 2.5 baths, $1300 · Avail. now

$1,300

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1468 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
new construction
air conditioning
microwave
internet access
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
internet access
new construction
This 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom is nestled in the Linkside Development in beautiful Magnolia DE. This cozy townhome is spacious and located close to everything, shopping and entertainment.

This Gorgeous townhome won't last long. Schedule a tour today so you can make this your new home.

R.K. Wilson REALTOR®
BROKERAGE MYERS Realty
(C) 302-505-2192 (Texting is Great)
(O) 302-674-4255

Selling, Purchasing, Property Management & New Construction

I make REALTY a REALITY

Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/77-bay-hill-ln-magnolia-de-19962-usa/b2bdfa0b-c67c-4b97-b45d-8dfb0234314a

(RLNE5882206)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 77 Bay Hill Lane have any available units?
77 Bay Hill Lane has a unit available for $1,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 77 Bay Hill Lane have?
Some of 77 Bay Hill Lane's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 77 Bay Hill Lane currently offering any rent specials?
77 Bay Hill Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 77 Bay Hill Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 77 Bay Hill Lane is pet friendly.
Does 77 Bay Hill Lane offer parking?
No, 77 Bay Hill Lane does not offer parking.
Does 77 Bay Hill Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 77 Bay Hill Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 77 Bay Hill Lane have a pool?
No, 77 Bay Hill Lane does not have a pool.
Does 77 Bay Hill Lane have accessible units?
No, 77 Bay Hill Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 77 Bay Hill Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 77 Bay Hill Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 77 Bay Hill Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 77 Bay Hill Lane has units with air conditioning.
