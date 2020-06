Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Main house features separate living rm & dinning rm. Large family room full updated kitchen w/ pantry includes stainless steel appliances, garnets counter tops. , finished room in basement. Nice deck off family rm over looking coi pond. Gas heat central A/C & hot water. Well water & septic.Tenants are responsible for all utilities and lawn maintenance and snow removal ** This rental is for the Main house only, the garage is already rented.**