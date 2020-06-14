36 Apartments for rent in Claymont, DE with hardwood floors

Apartment List
Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Claymont renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, part... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated May 19 at 12:29pm
28 Units Available
Whitney Apartments
7120 Society Dr, Claymont, DE
Studio
$1,121
921 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,099
843 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
941 sqft
Convenient to the Bala Golf Course and Schuylkill River, this community provides residents with free water and trash service, onsite laundry and elevator access. Pet-friendly units have wall-to-wall carpeting and an option for new kitchens.

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
1 Unit Available
3860 GREEN STREET
3860 Green Street, Claymont, DE
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
2225 sqft
Welcome to Darley Green. This is one of the hottest North Wilmington developments and beautiful new community in N. Wilmington." Location. Location.
Results within 1 mile of Claymont
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 12:23pm
15 Units Available
Top of the Hill Apartments
2101 Prior Rd, Wilmington, DE
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,142
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,222
1109 sqft
Beautiful green landscaping in a peaceful community with on-site parking, playground, pool, tennis court and 24-hour gym. Recently renovated units with full kitchens, walk-in closets and private patio/balcony.

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
1 Unit Available
1801 FORREST RD
1801 Forrest Road, New Castle County, DE
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
North Wilmington two story colonial with an attached oversized two car garage addition. This 1940's brick colonial includes original hardwood floors throughout and a cozy wood burning fireplace.
Results within 5 miles of Claymont
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
Buckman Village
3 Units Available
Keystone Apartments
3200 West 9th Street, Chester, PA
Studio
$545
575 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$825
575 sqft
Keystone Village, a quiet community in the heart of Chester. Professionally managed and maintained garden-style apartments with EASY-Access to I-95 & US322. Schedule your tour today!
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
17 Units Available
Village at Fox Point
1436 Kynlyn Dr, Wilmington, DE
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$957
668 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
720 sqft
Custom designed one-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes in the heart of Wilmington feature bright light, spacious living areas and carpeted floors. Community features a swimming pool and picnic area.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated June 14 at 12:01pm
Edgemoor
19 Units Available
Lighthouse Hill
1204 Terra Hill Dr, Wilmington, DE
1 Bedroom
$890
827 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,015
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,235
1500 sqft
Newly renovated and under new management, Woods Edge offers spacious one and two bedroom apartments for rent in Wilmington, Delaware.

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
183 Bishop Dr
183 Bishops Drive, Chester Heights, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
This beautiful townhouse is located in a lovely community conveniently located near US-1. Upon entering the home you are greeted with a lovely living room which opens up to beautiful kitchen creating a sought after open floor plan.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
112 Highland Ave
112 Highland Avenue, Chester, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1190 sqft
3 BEDROOM HOME FOR RENT IN CHESTER! - SECTION 8 HOUSING VOUCHERS ACCEPTED! SUBMIT YOUR APPLICATION TODAY! Fully renovated 3 bedroom home located in Chester, PA.

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
2408 Oakmere Road
2408 Oakmere Road, New Castle County, DE
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
2250 sqft
Rental in Chalfonte - Rare rental opportunity in the sought-after community of Chalfonte in the heart of North Wilmington and the Brandywine school district. Convenient to shopping, recreation, dining and major highways/transportation.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Baynard Village
1 Unit Available
430 W 29th St
430 West 29th Street, Wilmington, DE
4 Bedrooms
$1,200
4 Bedroom / 1 Bath House in Wilmington, DE - Spacious 4 bedroom, 1 bathroom in Wilmington, DE. Living room is spacious, and opens into dining room. Kitchen has hardwood floors, and comes with an electric stove, refrigerator, and microwave.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Pennrose
1 Unit Available
4110 N Pine Street
4110 Pine Street, Edgemoor, DE
3 Bedrooms
$1,175
2178 sqft
4110 N Pine Street Available 06/19/20 GREAT North Wilmington Home - GREAT North Wilmington location! READY TO LEASE! 3 bedroom, 1 FULL bath Home! Wraparound Deck. NICE Back Yard.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
1 Unit Available
6 MUSKET DRIVE
6 Musket Drive, Delaware County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1698 sqft
Magnificent 3 Bedroom/2.5 bath home available for rent, in the much sought-after Yorktown Community. Enter the foyer from the charming front porch. The main floor offers an open concept and hardwood floors throughout.

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
1 Unit Available
1921 MARSH RD
1921 Marsh Road, New Castle County, DE
4 Bedrooms
$2,650
Tastefully updated and expanded 2 Story Colonial with open eat-in kitchen, familyroom with wood burning fireplace, living room with beautiful wall of built-ins and dining room with corner cabinet.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
Triangle
1 Unit Available
904 MCCABE AVENUE
904 Mc Cabe Avenue, Wilmington, DE
1 Bedroom
$950
800 sqft
Lovely brick building, first floor apartment in the village-like neighborhood of the Triangle. Great character, near Salesianum High School.

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
1 Unit Available
14 MURPHY ROAD
14 Murphy Road, New Castle County, DE
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1375 sqft
Welcome to 14 Murphy Road! See the video tour here: https://rem.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 12:57pm
Baynard Village
1 Unit Available
302 West 30th Street - 2
302 West 30th Street, Wilmington, DE
2 Bedrooms
$1,180
1100 sqft
Coming Soon***Completely remodeled 2 bedroom 1 bath unit boasts hardwood floors on the first floor, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and a completely updated bathroom with beautiful tile shower.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 12:57pm
Baynard Village
1 Unit Available
302 West 30th Street - 1
302 W 30th St, Wilmington, DE
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1200 sqft
Coming Soon***Completely remodeled 2 bedroom 1 bath unit boasts hardwood floors on the first floor, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and a completely updated bathroom with beautiful tile shower.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
1 Unit Available
1117 WINDON DR
1117 Windon Drive, New Castle County, DE
3 Bedrooms
$1,975
Rarely available North Wilmington rental with three bedrooms, two full baths and a two-car garage in desirable Chatham. This renovated, split level home has a beautiful kitchen, an open floor plan and a lot of living space.

1 of 27

Last updated April 10 at 02:17am
1 Unit Available
2000 KYNWYD RD
2000 Kynwyd Road, New Castle County, DE
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
Completely renovated 3 Bedroom/2 Full Bath Ranch with all hardwood floors in the LR, DR, KT & Bedrooms. All new semi-custom white kitchen w/island seating, granite counters, tile backsplash, high-end stainless steel appliances.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
North Brandywine
1 Unit Available
2521 N TATNALL ST #1
2521 Tatnall Street, Wilmington, DE
2 Bedrooms
$900
This is a first floor unit in a Duplex building. The unit has been freshly painted and restored hardwood flooring throughout and includes new appliances.
Results within 10 miles of Claymont
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 01:29pm
4 Units Available
Pond View at Weatherby
100 Westbrook Dr, Beckett, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,745
1290 sqft
There are no other apartment residences as spectacular as the Apartments at Weatherby! Choose from a variety of floorplans to suit your lifestyle and familys needs.
Verified

1 of 53

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
11 Units Available
The Point at Glen Mills
1000 Ellis Drive, West Chester, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,560
885 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,839
1181 sqft
Lovely new-construction apartments located just off Conchester Highway. Apartments are accented with granite counters, modern cabinets and hardwood flooring. Stainless steel appliances included. Several outdoor and indoor community recreation areas. Close to dining and shopping.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 12 at 05:17pm
Delaware Avenue
6 Units Available
Mayfair
1300 N Harrison St, Wilmington, DE
1 Bedroom
$1,067
642 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1019 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Prime location in the heart of Trolley Square close to downtown Wilmington and Interstate 95. Beautiful building with bright hardwood floors, new windows and lots of natural light.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Claymont, DE

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Claymont renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

