3 bedroom apartments
39 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Bear, DE
Becks Woods
1 Unit Available
116 LAKE ARROWHEAD CIRCLE
116 Lake Arrowhead Circle, Bear, DE
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1275 sqft
Welcome to 116 Lake Arrowhead Circle in Becks Wood! This home is available on August 1, 2020.
Meridian Crossing
1 Unit Available
34 GRISSOM DRIVE
34 Grissom Drive, Bear, DE
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
2800 sqft
This exquisite three bedroom, two & a half bath home in the highly coveted Meridian Crossing is absolutely flawless.
12 Units Available
Hunter's Crossing
41 Fairway Rd, Newark, DE
3 Bedrooms
$1,336
1071 sqft
Stylish apartment homes with one-, two- and three-bedroom layouts. Dens and garages optional. Located next to Hunters Crossing Shopping Center with grocery and dining. Short drive from I-75 and the Regional Airport.
27 Units Available
Emblem at Christiana
1150 Helen Dr, Newark, DE
3 Bedrooms
$2,230
1321 sqft
Located near the Christiana Mall and I-95. This newly built community offers chic finishes, walk-in closets, and in-unit washers and dryers. On-site luxury pool, dog park, green space and a game room.
34 Units Available
Castlebrook Apartments
550 S Dupont Pkwy, New Castle, DE
3 Bedrooms
$1,454
1200 sqft
Cozy apartments with ceiling fans and spacious floor plans. Enjoy use of the on-site pool, fitness center, and tennis courts. Minutes from Wilmington Airport. Run errands at nearby Governors Square Shopping Center.
Brookside Park
20 Units Available
Coopers Place
152 Chestnut Crossing Dr, Newark, DE
3 Bedrooms
$1,299
1125 sqft
Community features swimming pool, fitness center and tennis courts. Units offer central A/C, oversized closets and intercom access entry. Located close to several supermarkets and restaurants.
6 Units Available
Sophia's Place East
2801 Stonebridge Blvd, New Castle, DE
3 Bedrooms
$1,380
1303 sqft
Near Dover Downs and Delaware Park and Beaches. Apartments feature eat-in kitchens, private balconies and wall-to-wall carpeting. Pets welcome. Onsite fitness center, pool, tennis courts and play areas. Available furnished.
1 Unit Available
92 W Park Place
92 West Park Place, Newark, DE
92 W Park Place Available 07/01/20 Spacious Home in Newark! Available July 1! - Welcome to this very spacious home on the corner of Townsend Street and W Park Place in Newark! Off street parking is available along with a private driveway for at
1 Unit Available
102 Edward Lee Ct
102 Edward Lee Court, Brookside, DE
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1600 sqft
3 bedroom, 2.5 Bath End-unit townhouse. This home is perfectly located just crawling distance from Barclays, and 5 mins from Bank of America, I-95 and Christiana Hosp.
1 Unit Available
8 Thompson Cir
8 Thompson Circle, Newark, DE
AVAILABLE JUNE 2020 newarkhousing.com Several Properties close to UD 4 bedroom, 1 Bath Duplex with all major appliances. Washer, Dryer and dishwasher. 2 Off Street parking & 2 On Street, near a park, shopping, grocery and restaurants.
1 Unit Available
28 Freedom Trail
28 Freedom Trail, New Castle County, DE
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1500 sqft
Freshly painted with new carpet and flooring throughout; all updated appliances are included -- this home is ready for you to move into now! This attached two story town home has a great floor plan.
Gender Woods
1 Unit Available
8 Burkwood Drive
8 Burkwood Drive, Brookside, DE
Call or Text 302-275-7838 Available For Rent****Gorgeous 4 Bedroom 2.1Bath, large Colonial is located on a wooded and private lot and just steps from the community recreation area.
1 Unit Available
242 SHAI CIRCLE
242 Shai Circle, Glasgow, DE
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1525 sqft
Great end-unit town house in Springwood available for rent! This 3 bedroom, 1.
1 Unit Available
32 STEPHANIE DRIVE
32 Stephanie Drive, New Castle County, DE
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1300 sqft
Charming townhome located in the Christiana school district. The well-lit first level of the home consists of spacious living~and dining rooms with hardwood floors, as well as the kitchen featuring plenty of cabinet space and tile flooring.
20 Units Available
Greenview at Chestnut Run
70 Court Dr, Wilmington, DE
3 Bedrooms
$1,212
880 sqft
Excellent location close to I-95 and the Veteran Affairs Medical Center Wilmington. This newly refurbished apartment complex boasts 24-hour maintenance, on-site laundry and gym. Kitchen appliances include oven and refrigerator.
Hilltop
1 Unit Available
1713 W 4th St 2nd
1713 West 4th Street, Wilmington, DE
3 Bedrooms
$850
Three bedroom apartment - Property Id: 254857 This beautiful apartment has three bedrooms one living room one bath one kitchen . One step away bus stop, Laundromat, 7-Eleven . restaurant . St.
1 Unit Available
0000
0000 White Oak Road, Chester County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
Beautiful Fully Renovated - Property Id: 270348 NEW NEW NEW!!!!!!!!!! Hot hot property coming soon Location by The Fawcet Plan Beautiful renovated home, could be yours.
1 Unit Available
15 Harris Circle
15 Harris Circle, North Star, DE
Charming Cape in Thistleberry Farms/Yorktowne - Great rental in the sought after development of Thistleberry Farms with North Star Elementary feeder pattern. This 5 Bedrooms, 2.1 baths property sits on .62 acres with a fenced in yard.
1 Unit Available
203 Marsh Ln
203 Marsh Lane, New Castle County, DE
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1350 sqft
Adorable 3 bd Cottage on nice street - Charming colonial in quiet forest Brook Glen. 1st floor comprises of the kitchen, formal dining room, living room, master bedroom and bathroom.
1 Unit Available
621 Moores Lane
621 Moores Lane, New Castle County, DE
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1000 sqft
Newly Renovated 3BR/1BA for $1300.00 - This is a beautiful newly renovated three bedroom and one bath home located in Castle Hills. This ranch style home features a kitchen with separate dining area and living room.
Browntown
1 Unit Available
207 Stroud st
207 Stroud Street, Wilmington, DE
3 Bedrooms
$925
1 sqft
Newly Renovated!!! ��br Text (302)332-6645 for info ��iP
Hedgeville
1 Unit Available
609 Maryland Avenue
609 Maryland Avenue, Wilmington, DE
3 Bedrooms
$1,099
1275 sqft
This property is only available for self-showings. If you inquire with interest to the property, you will be emailed a link from Rently with instruction on how to see the property on your own. . This newly refreshed 3 bedroom 1.
1 Unit Available
21 E Cleveland Ave
21 East Cleveland Avenue, Newark, DE
AVAILABLE JUNE 2020 SCHOOL YEAR newarkhousing.com Several Properties close to UD PERFECT location, 4 bedroom house with 2nd floor balcony overlooking Cleveland Ave. great for people watching.
West Center City
1 Unit Available
806 West 5th Street - 2
806 West 5th Street, Wilmington, DE
3 Bedrooms
$700
450 sqft
Carpet throughout, 2 large and 1 small bedroom, lots of windows for natural light, walk-in closet in master bedroom, back access to fenced in yard. Separate heating systems in each unit.
