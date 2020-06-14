35 Apartments for rent in Windsor Locks, CT with hardwood floors

Apartment List
Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Windsor Locks renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and s... Read Guide >
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Windsor Locks
2 Units Available
Montgomery Mill
25 Canal Bank, Windsor Locks, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,465
722 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
As we breathe life back into the historic Montgomery Mill Apartments, its next chapter will be written by those who come to call it home.

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Windsor Locks
1 Unit Available
9 Suffield St 1st
9 Suffield Street, Windsor Locks, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,000
1st Floor Apartment of Two Family House - Property Id: 269090 Newly refinished 1+ bedroom apartment on 1st floor of a two family house.
Results within 5 miles of Windsor Locks
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
42 Units Available
The Preserve at Great Pond
2000 Day Hill Rd, Hartford County, CT
Studio
$1,410
622 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,650
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1181 sqft
Enjoy Upscale Living and the Great Outdoors at Our Apartments in Windsor, CT. The Preserve at Great Pond provides convenient access to outdoor activities while also offering a luxurious living environment.

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Thompsonville
1 Unit Available
6 Washington Ave
6 Washington Avenue, Thompsonville, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1300 sqft
Unit 6 Available 07/01/20 Spacious, Renovated 3 Bed 1.5 Bath Duplex unit - Property Id: 22749 Spacious fully renovated three bedroom townhouse style apartment is approximately 1300 square feet.

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
21-23 Stinson Place
21 Stinson Pl, Hartford County, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1100 sqft
Second floor, 2br on quite street near center of town - Hardwood floors, nice yard No Pets Allowed (RLNE5672318)

Last updated June 14 at 10:42pm
Thompsonville
1 Unit Available
34-36 Franklin Street
34 Franklin St, Thompsonville, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1200 sqft
1ST Floor Apartment with newer kitchen, back deck and private driveway. 2 Bedrooms and 2 Baths. Beautiful hardwood floors. Gas heat and hot water. Washer and dryer laundry hook ups. Quick access to I-91 and Route 5. 2 Months security deposit.

Last updated June 14 at 10:42pm
Thompsonville
1 Unit Available
27 Fairview Avenue
27 Fairview Avenue, Thompsonville, CT
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1200 sqft
Rent includes electricity. Fully renovated: fresh paint, off street parking; gas heat; convenient electronic bolt locks, brand new cabinets, light fixtures, new flooring and redone hardwood, and more! Off Street parking.
Results within 10 miles of Windsor Locks
Last updated June 14 at 08:15pm
Asylum Hill
32 Units Available
Capitol View
600 Asylum Ave, Hartford, CT
Studio
$797
425 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,039
609 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,380
850 sqft
Luxurious apartments include new kitchens with updated cabinetry, hardwood floors and generous closet space. Community includes community lounge, on-site corner grocery and parking. Less than a mile from UConn School of Law and Trinity College.
Last updated June 14 at 08:16pm
$
Downtown Hartford
10 Units Available
81 Arch
81 Arch Street, Hartford, CT
Studio
$1,375
570 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,980
1304 sqft
Live on the Arch!
Last updated June 14 at 06:45pm
$
Downtown Hartford
17 Units Available
Spectra Park
100 Trumbull Street, Hartford, CT
Studio
$1,219
519 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,444
727 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,865
1046 sqft
With 116 spacious studio, one, and two-bedroom floor plan options, there is a home for those that seek a superior quality of life beside Bushnell Park.
Last updated June 14 at 08:15pm
10 Units Available
Mallory Ridge Apartment Homes
95 Filley St, Bloomfield, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,558
949 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,576
1157 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,155
1307 sqft
Luxury homes with stainless steel appliances, breakfast bars, and hardwood flooring. Residents get access to a nature preserve with walking paths. Close to Gillette Ridge Golf Club and Copaco Shopping Center.
Last updated June 14 at 08:15pm
$
Robertson
26 Units Available
Broadleaf Boulevard
400 Broadleaf Blvd, Manchester, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,490
832 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,635
1134 sqft
A smoke-free and pet-friendly community located just a few minutes from I-84 and 60N. Homes feature fantastic views, energy-efficient appliances, 9-foot ceilings and plank-wood flooring. On-site pool.
Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
$
27 Units Available
The Hawthorne at Gillette Ridge
2 Francis Way, Bloomfield, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,372
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,632
1281 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Serene views. City convenience. Apartments designed for you. The Hawthorne at Gillette Ridge is redefining the way Bloomfield thinks about apartment living.
Last updated June 14 at 05:02pm
1 Unit Available
The 600 Apartments
675 Cottage Grove Rd, Bloomfield, CT
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1443 sqft
We are located on Cottage Grove Road in Bloomfield, Connecticut.
Last updated June 14 at 08:15pm
$
Downtown Hartford
30 Units Available
Spectra Plaza
5 Constitution Plz, Hartford, CT
Studio
$1,060
437 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,278
826 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1007 sqft
This charming, upscale community is designed to impress with designer features throughout. Open floor plans in a boutique-style community. Modern appliances, oversized windows and efficient appliances. Near downtown culture.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
Forest Park
9 Units Available
Park Edge Apartments
415 Porter Lake Dr, Springfield, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1200 sqft
WELCOME HOMEWelcome to Park Edge, a residential community featuring Studio, One and Two bedroom apartments in Springfield, MA.
Last updated June 14 at 08:15pm
$
Downtown Hartford
21 Units Available
Front Street Lofts
20 Front St, Hartford, CT
Studio
$1,295
535 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,550
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,295
1194 sqft
Brand new apartments between Tower Square and I-91 with high ceilings. Hardwood floors, large windows and granite countertops. Community has rooftop deck, concierge services and bike storage.
Last updated June 9 at 04:31pm
Downtown Hartford
19 Units Available
55 On The Park
55 Trumbull St, Hartford, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,245
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,530
1250 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
One- and two-bedroom luxury apartments across the street from Bushnell Park. Units are equipped with open kitchens, hardwood flooring and brand new windows. Community has a resident lounge with ping-pong and billiards.
Last updated June 9 at 04:23pm
Asylum Hill
3 Units Available
41 Niles Street
41 Niles St, Hartford, CT
1 Bedroom
$755
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$995
1000 sqft
One- to three-bedroom apartments with updated kitchens and bathrooms. On-site laundry and parking, plus controlled building access. Walking distance to West Middle School and numerous CT transit stops. Easy access to Yankee Expressway.
Last updated June 9 at 04:21pm
Asylum Hill
8 Units Available
210 Farmington Avenue
210 Farmington Ave, Hartford, CT
1 Bedroom
$950
475 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,215
875 sqft
One- and two-bedroom apartments in mid-rise building. Apartments feature trendy kitchens with breakfast bar, in-unit laundry and French windows. Hardwood floors available. Building has controlled access and is just minutes from I-91 and Elizabeth Park.
Last updated June 9 at 04:12pm
Downtown Hartford
10 Units Available
915 Main Street
915 Main St, Hartford, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,515
575 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,665
1325 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Modern community with on-site restaurants and private garage parking. One- and two-bedroom floorplans. Contemporary units with granite counters, walk-in closets and air conditioning. Walking distance to the XL Center.
Last updated June 14 at 02:31pm
Simsbury Center Historic District
5 Units Available
Mill Commons
1 Millers Way, Simsbury Center, CT
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,085
1391 sqft
Thoughtfully designed homes with stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets. Concierge available. Community highlights include a conference room, dog park and gym. Close to Simsbury Public Library. Easy access to US Route 202.
Last updated June 4 at 02:15pm
Frog Hollow
1 Unit Available
26 Russ Street
26 Russ St, Hartford, CT
Studio
$775
400 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Red-brick apartment building right down the street from the State of Connecticut: State Library and Bushnell Park. Units offer updated, fully equipped kitchens and hardwood floors. On-site laundry room, controlled access and pet-friendly.
Last updated June 14 at 08:15pm
Downtown Hartford
128 Units Available
Spectra Pearl
111 Pearl Street, Hartford, CT
Studio
$1,004
444 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,365
613 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Spectra Pearl offers an original take on apartment living. Travel from floor to floor or building to building to take advantage of an array of amenities, from game rooms and tech hubs to event places and chill spaces.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Windsor Locks, CT

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Windsor Locks renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

