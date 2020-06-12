/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
29 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Windsor Locks, CT
Windsor Locks
4 Units Available
Montgomery Mill
25 Canal Bank, Windsor Locks, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
978 sqft
As we breathe life back into the historic Montgomery Mill Apartments, its next chapter will be written by those who come to call it home.
Results within 5 miles of Windsor Locks
Thompsonville
9 Units Available
Bigelow Commons
55 Main St, Thompsonville, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,730
1100 sqft
Vintage apartments with large windows and spacious layouts. Lots of amenities, including a racquetball court, indoor swimming pool and sauna. Easy access to I-91. Near Enfield Plaza for convenient shopping.
42 Units Available
The Preserve at Great Pond
2000 Day Hill Rd, Hartford County, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1181 sqft
Enjoy Upscale Living and the Great Outdoors at Our Apartments in Windsor, CT. The Preserve at Great Pond provides convenient access to outdoor activities while also offering a luxurious living environment.
Thompsonville
1 Unit Available
34-36 Franklin Street
34 Franklin St, Thompsonville, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1200 sqft
1ST Floor Apartment with newer kitchen, back deck and private driveway. 2 Bedrooms and 2 Baths. Beautiful hardwood floors. Gas heat and hot water. Washer and dryer laundry hook ups. Quick access to I-91 and Route 5. 2 Months security deposit.
Results within 10 miles of Windsor Locks
Robertson
37 Units Available
The Pavilions Apartment Homes
345 Buckland Hills Dr, Manchester, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1095 sqft
Newly renovated units located opposite Buckland Hills mall. Each home is furnished with a dishwasher and cooking range. Residents have access to a tennis court, dog park and clubhouse.
Downtown Hartford
31 Units Available
Hartford 21
221 Trumbull St, Hartford, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,775
1240 sqft
A high-rise community minutes from Bushnell Park, I-84 and Capital Community College in the Historic District. A mixed-use development, the apartments here are available furnished and feature granite countertops. 24-hour concierge. Pet-friendly.
26 Units Available
Heirloom Flats
700 Bloomfield Ave, Bloomfield, CT
2 Bedrooms
$2,125
1057 sqft
A well-appointed community designed by artists with timber-framed portico areas, bright rooms, and modern furniture. Minutes from downtown area. Large pool and green space areas. Spacious interiors with modern features.
28 Units Available
The Hawthorne at Gillette Ridge
2 Francis Way, Bloomfield, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,632
1281 sqft
Serene views. City convenience. Apartments designed for you. The Hawthorne at Gillette Ridge is redefining the way Bloomfield thinks about apartment living.
South Green
9 Units Available
Element 250
250 Main St, Hartford, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
920 sqft
Looking for chic apartments that put you in the center of the Hartford, CT, action? You’ve found it at Element 250. Our one and two bedroom apartments offer spacious living with thoughtful additions that add to your modern life.
9 Units Available
Mallory Ridge Apartment Homes
95 Filley St, Bloomfield, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,622
1157 sqft
Luxury homes with stainless steel appliances, breakfast bars, and hardwood flooring. Residents get access to a nature preserve with walking paths. Close to Gillette Ridge Golf Club and Copaco Shopping Center.
Asylum Hill
32 Units Available
Capitol View
600 Asylum Ave, Hartford, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,380
850 sqft
Luxurious apartments include new kitchens with updated cabinetry, hardwood floors and generous closet space. Community includes community lounge, on-site corner grocery and parking. Less than a mile from UConn School of Law and Trinity College.
Robertson
11 Units Available
The Vintage at the Grove
1500 Horizon Way, Manchester, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1280 sqft
Close to Buckland Hills Mall, IMAX movie theater and several parks. Units feature decorator paint and trim, breakfast bar with pendant lighting, raised bathroom vanity and fully equipped kitchens. Community has Internet cafe, pool and gym.
Robertson
33 Units Available
The Place At Catherine's Way
30 Catherine's Way, Manchester, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,335
1186 sqft
Spacious floor plans with W/D in all units and fireplaces in select units. Luxury complex with tennis court, pool, gym, and media room. Convenient to I-84 and close to Texas Roadhouse and Panera Bread.
1 Unit Available
The 600 Apartments
675 Cottage Grove Rd, Bloomfield, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1443 sqft
We are located on Cottage Grove Road in Bloomfield, Connecticut.
3 Units Available
Highcroft
1100 Highcroft Pl, Simsbury Center, CT
2 Bedrooms
$2,064
1324 sqft
A residential neighborhood with a sustainable design. The community offers a modern fitness center, a large pool area with cabanas, and a bocce court. Each apartment includes modern fixtures.
Robertson
27 Units Available
Broadleaf Boulevard
400 Broadleaf Blvd, Manchester, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,635
1134 sqft
A smoke-free and pet-friendly community located just a few minutes from I-84 and 60N. Homes feature fantastic views, energy-efficient appliances, 9-foot ceilings and plank-wood flooring. On-site pool.
Forest Park
9 Units Available
Park Edge Apartments
415 Porter Lake Dr, Springfield, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1200 sqft
WELCOME HOMEWelcome to Park Edge, a residential community featuring Studio, One and Two bedroom apartments in Springfield, MA.
Downtown Hartford
19 Units Available
55 On The Park
55 Trumbull St, Hartford, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,530
1250 sqft
One- and two-bedroom luxury apartments across the street from Bushnell Park. Units are equipped with open kitchens, hardwood flooring and brand new windows. Community has a resident lounge with ping-pong and billiards.
Downtown Hartford
10 Units Available
915 Main Street
915 Main St, Hartford, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,665
1325 sqft
Modern community with on-site restaurants and private garage parking. One- and two-bedroom floorplans. Contemporary units with granite counters, walk-in closets and air conditioning. Walking distance to the XL Center.
Downtown Hartford
10 Units Available
81 Arch
81 Arch Street, Hartford, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,980
1304 sqft
Live on the Arch!
Downtown Hartford
15 Units Available
Spectra Park
100 Trumbull Street, Hartford, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,865
1046 sqft
With 116 spacious studio, one, and two-bedroom floor plan options, there is a home for those that seek a superior quality of life beside Bushnell Park.
Downtown Hartford
21 Units Available
Front Street Lofts
20 Front St, Hartford, CT
2 Bedrooms
$2,295
1194 sqft
Brand new apartments between Tower Square and I-91 with high ceilings. Hardwood floors, large windows and granite countertops. Community has rooftop deck, concierge services and bike storage.
Simsbury Center Historic District
5 Units Available
Mill Commons
1 Millers Way, Simsbury Center, CT
2 Bedrooms
$2,085
1391 sqft
Thoughtfully designed homes with stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets. Concierge available. Community highlights include a conference room, dog park and gym. Close to Simsbury Public Library. Easy access to US Route 202.
8 Units Available
The Arbors at Brighton Park
627 Brighton Park Way, Bloomfield, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1021 sqft
Here at The Arbors, we are nestled in a unique, serene wooded setting that separates us from all the rest! Our sunny 1-, 2- and 3-bedroom apartment homes feature open floor plans with cook friendly kitchens, large bathrooms, full size washers and
