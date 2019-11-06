All apartments in Windsor Locks
Windsor Locks, CT
9 Suffield St 1st
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

9 Suffield St 1st

9 Suffield Street · No Longer Available
Location

9 Suffield Street, Windsor Locks, CT 06096
Windsor Locks

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
1st Floor Apartment of Two Family House - Property Id: 269090

Newly refinished 1+ bedroom apartment on 1st floor of a two family house. Set back from the road, this quaint little space offers a decent sized eat-in kitchen with dishwasher, disposal and microwave, hardwood floors in living and bedrooms, ceiling fans in each room with a small porch off the back and front of the house. Private yard with off street parking. Laundry hook-ups.

1st month rent + 2 months security and 650+ credit score required to apply
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/269090
Property Id 269090

(RLNE5838258)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9 Suffield St 1st have any available units?
9 Suffield St 1st doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Windsor Locks, CT.
What amenities does 9 Suffield St 1st have?
Some of 9 Suffield St 1st's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9 Suffield St 1st currently offering any rent specials?
9 Suffield St 1st isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9 Suffield St 1st pet-friendly?
Yes, 9 Suffield St 1st is pet friendly.
Does 9 Suffield St 1st offer parking?
Yes, 9 Suffield St 1st does offer parking.
Does 9 Suffield St 1st have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9 Suffield St 1st does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9 Suffield St 1st have a pool?
No, 9 Suffield St 1st does not have a pool.
Does 9 Suffield St 1st have accessible units?
No, 9 Suffield St 1st does not have accessible units.
Does 9 Suffield St 1st have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9 Suffield St 1st has units with dishwashers.
Does 9 Suffield St 1st have units with air conditioning?
No, 9 Suffield St 1st does not have units with air conditioning.
