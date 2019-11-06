9 Suffield St 1st

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher dogs allowed

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly parking

1st Floor Apartment of Two Family House - Property Id: 269090



Newly refinished 1+ bedroom apartment on 1st floor of a two family house. Set back from the road, this quaint little space offers a decent sized eat-in kitchen with dishwasher, disposal and microwave, hardwood floors in living and bedrooms, ceiling fans in each room with a small porch off the back and front of the house. Private yard with off street parking. Laundry hook-ups.



1st month rent + 2 months security and 650+ credit score required to apply

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/269090

Property Id 269090



(RLNE5838258)