Last updated July 13 2020 at 4:33 AM

110 Apartments for rent in Wilton Center, CT with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Wilton Center apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or withi...
Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
4 Units Available
Avalon Wilton on River Road
25 River Rd, Wilton Center, CT
2 Bedrooms
$3,464
1276 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,730
1604 sqft
Prime location in Fairfield County close to Merritt Parkway, I-95, and Metro North for easy commuting. Apartments feature new renovations, hardwood floors, and granite countertops. Sparkling swimming pool and 24-hour maintenance.
Results within 1 mile of Wilton Center
Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
2 Units Available
Avalon Wilton on Danbury Road
116 Danbury Rd, Stamford, CT
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,575
1430 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,256
1268 sqft
Modern apartments with stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets, and granite counters. Enjoy a fire pit, dog park and pool on-site. Near Cranbury Park. Easy access to Merritt Pkwy.

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
76 Wilton Crest
76 Wilton Crst, Fairfield County, CT
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
1284 sqft
Hardwood floors in living room and dining room, central air, each bedroom has it's own bathroom, garage and storage with direct access to unit. New windows, new sliders and newer carpet in bedrooms.

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
Old Danbury Road
31 Old Danbury Road, Fairfield County, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,950
847 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
And the living is easy! This one bedroom apartment features granite counters, full size laundry, an open floor plan, generous closets and so much more! The spacious kitchen and living room/dining room are perfect for relaxing and entertaining.
Results within 5 miles of Wilton Center
Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
$
33 Units Available
Central Norwalk
Avalon Norwalk
26 Belden Ave, Norwalk, CT
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,810
846 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,255
1191 sqft
Comfortable, stylish apartments with gourmet kitchens, vaulted ceilings, and in-unit laundry. Enjoy a resort-style pool, cyber cafe, and fitness center on site. Close to the South Norwalk train station. Near Norwalk State Heritage Park.
Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
4 Units Available
Avalon New Canaan
100 Avalon Dr E, Stamford, CT
1 Bedroom
$3,859
857 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,955
1212 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Fireplaces, high-ceilings and gourmet kitchens are showcased in these one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments. Positioned closely to The New Canaan Nature Center and Metro Station.
Last updated July 13 at 04:31am
19 Units Available
Central Norwalk
The Berkeley
500 West Ave, Norwalk, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,888
1065 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,397
1527 sqft
Norwalk's newest apartment communities! Welcome to The Berkeley at Waypointe, upscale apartment living in the heart of Norwalk's Waypointe District.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
23 Units Available
Central Norwalk
The Waypointe Apartments
515 West Ave, Norwalk, CT
Studio
$2,575
1281 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,045
896 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,435
1266 sqft
Convenient location near Matthews Park and Norwalk Hospital. Well-appointed kitchens, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Pet-friendly community features clubhouse, Internet cafe, pool and 24-hour gym. Outdoor features include grills and fire pit.
Last updated July 13 at 04:31am
$
12 Units Available
Wolfpit
Dreamy Hollow
41 Wolfpit Ave, Norwalk, CT
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Within walking distance of downtown Norwalk, spacious and pet-friendly apartments offer access to public transportation. Thirteen two-story buildings are surrounded by trees and landscaped grounds.

1 of 24

Last updated July 13 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
Springhill
33 Glenwood Avenue
33 Glenwood Avenue, Norwalk, CT
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
2046 sqft
STOP YOUR SEARCH RIGHT HERE .Spacious,Bright & newer Townhouse in the Convenient location. Close to Train Station, I-95, Shopping Mall, SONO, Beach & Park. This 3 Bed Rooms.3.

1 of 24

Last updated July 13 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
East Norwalk
16 Country Club Road
16 Country Club Road, Norwalk, CT
4 Bedrooms
$3,850
1600 sqft
LOOK NO FURTHER!!! Updated single family home in a quiet residential area of Norwalk.

1 of 39

Last updated July 13 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
West Norwalk
39 Nash Place
39 Nash Place, Norwalk, CT
2 Bedrooms
$3,850
1824 sqft
SHORT- and LONG-TERM FURNISHED HOUSE FOR RENT. ALL BRAND FOR NEW FURNITURE AND EVERYTHING ELSE INCLUDING QUALITY BEDS AND MATTRESSES, HIGH-END WASHER AND DRYER/W STEAM CYCLE. All polished and updated newer 3-level house in a duplex.

1 of 33

Last updated July 13 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
172 Heather Lane
172 Heather Lane, Fairfield County, CT
4 Bedrooms
$24,000
2900 sqft
--$24,000 FOR THE ENTIRE TERM. 37 days from JULY 9th through AUGUST 15th!! FLEXIBLE DATES- The ultimate New England 'get away from it all' with a pool! Come spend a beautiful fun filled month+ in gorgeous Wilton CT.

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
Springhill
24 Beau Street
24 Beau Street, Norwalk, CT
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1108 sqft
3 Bedroom house with spacious deck off the dining room. Off street parking, laundry room in the lower level. Landlord has kept the home well maintained. No Pets, no smoking, must have good credit! Landlord lives in the lower lever level.

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
East Norwalk
99 East Avenue
99 East Avenue, Norwalk, CT
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$3,000
210 sqft
This one-bedroom unit with hardwood floors, large living room with sleeper sofa, accent and coffee tables and occasional chairs, separate fully-equipped kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances, dinette seating, a desk and

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
29 Tito Lane
29 Tito Lane, Fairfield County, CT
5 Bedrooms
$15,000
3423 sqft
How cool would it be to rent the home where Ace Frehley (from the legendary rock band KISS) lived?! The home was just remodeled. Roam about the old recording studio where famous icons played and partied.

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
17 Weston Road
17 Weston Road, Westport, CT
4 Bedrooms
$5,500
3670 sqft
Fabulous 4 bedroom 3.5 bath contemporary colonial in convenient Westport location.

1 of 26

Last updated July 13 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
201 Main Street
201 Main Street, Westport, CT
2 Bedrooms
$4,800
935 sqft
Welcome to Belden Place! Casual Luxury living personified in this boutique complex offering exquisite in-town living. This secure building with elevator access on the Saugatuck River is pet friendly.

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
Springhill
39 Stuart Avenue
39 Stuart Avenue, Norwalk, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
1204 sqft
Light, bright, totally updated and just painted townhouse with newer stove, newer dishwasher, updated kitchen and bathrooms, recent carpeting throughout. lots of closet space, large walk in storage room on lower floor.

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
26 Trails End Road
26 Trails End Rd, Fairfield County, CT
4 Bedrooms
$27,000
4133 sqft
Spend your summer at this wonderful 4 bedroom family home with a bonus room, partially finished lower level, a gorgeous yard, deck, garden, fire-pit, stone terrace and stunning pool in charming Weston CT. Close to many amenities but a world away.

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
38 Plymouth Avenue
38 Plymouth Avenue, Norwalk, CT
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1240 sqft
Charm and character define this exceptionally restored 2-bedroom spacious apartment on the 1st floor of a mint 2-family colonial.

1 of 31

Last updated July 13 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
16 Sleepy Hollow Road
16 Sleepy Hollow Drive, Fairfield County, CT
4 Bedrooms
$15,000
4500 sqft
Available September 9. Ideal getaway to this immaculate, contemporary with dynamite outdoor recreation and privacy. Enter through your own electronic security gates and travel up your impressive driveway, far from the stress of the outside world.

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
East Norwalk
94 East Avenue
94 East Avenue, Norwalk, CT
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,190
1734 sqft
Spectacular, very spacious, light & bright 3 Bedroom, 2 bath, new, two year old Penthouse apartment with open floor plan, Skylight and 3 walkin closets. Living/Dining area.Stainless Steel appliances, Granite counter tops with breakfast bar.

1 of 29

Last updated July 13 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
Springhill
5 Elmcrest Terrace
5 Elmcrest Terrace, Norwalk, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,695
675 sqft
This one bedroom second floor garden/ranch style end unit condo is available July 1, 2020. This complex was built in 2005 and is one block from Norwalk Hospital.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Wilton Center, CT

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Wilton Center apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

