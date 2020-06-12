/
3 bedroom apartments
50 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Wilton Center, CT
Avalon Wilton on River Road
25 River Rd, Wilton Center, CT
3 Bedrooms
$3,806
1796 sqft
Prime location in Fairfield County close to Merritt Parkway, I-95, and Metro North for easy commuting. Apartments feature new renovations, hardwood floors, and granite countertops. Sparkling swimming pool and 24-hour maintenance.
Central Norwalk
Avalon Norwalk
26 Belden Ave, Norwalk, CT
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
1557 sqft
Comfortable, stylish apartments with gourmet kitchens, vaulted ceilings, and in-unit laundry. Enjoy a resort-style pool, cyber cafe, and fitness center on site. Close to the South Norwalk train station. Near Norwalk State Heritage Park.
30 Peaceable St
30 Peaceable Street, Georgetown, CT
Available 07/01/20 Half of a house for rent - Property Id: 299521 Property includes a two car garage, deck with a hot tub, barn, lawn, common space (kitchen, living room, bathroom ) finished room in basement, plus basement space, next to
Springhill
21 Leuvine Street
21 Leuvine Street, Norwalk, CT
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1100 sqft
A very bright and newly updated 1st floor house for rent (Unit B). This unit has 3 bedrooms, 1 full bathroom (all located on the 1st floor) and 3/4 bathroom "stand up shower"(main floor) with gorgeous wood flooring throughout the house.
218 Old Norwalk Road
218 Old Norwalk Road, Fairfield County, CT
Conveniently located on a private lane set back from the road, close to town, sits a 4 bedroom Center Hall Colonial with recently renovated eat-in kitchen and master bath.
123 Lone Tree Farm Road
123 Lone Tree Farm Road, Fairfield County, CT
123 Lone Tree Farm offers a gracious layout and beautifully proportioned spaces. A two story entry with a sweeping staircase leads to a light-filled living room with fireplace and french doors on all sides.
116 Hickok Road
116 Hickok Road, Fairfield County, CT
SUMMER FURNISHED RENTAL. Secluded. Exceptional gardens.
Old Hill
83 Kings Highway North
83 Kings Highway North, Westport, CT
Enjoy all that Westport has to offer from this beautiful colonial behind a white picket fence in prestigious Old Hill. Great flow, open and sun filled. Functional living space inside and out. Spotless. 4 bedrooms, 3 full baths.
Springhill
40 Ferris Avenue
40 Ferris Avenue, Norwalk, CT
3 Bedrooms
$3,425
2178 sqft
Convenience & space abound in this truly special townhouse. 3 bedrooms - 3.5 baths along w/ an open main level & gourmet kitchen. The breakfast bar allows for additional seating plus 1/2 bath on this level.
27 Juniper Road
27 Juniper Road, Westport, CT
Welcome to your summer getaway -- a picture-perfect home on a popular, quiet street walkable to downtown Westport. This beautifully appointed home boasts an open floor plan with a stunning kitchen as its focal point.
22 Mayflower Drive
22 Mayflower Drive, Fairfield County, CT
Classic colonial immediately available as a furnished summer rental. Private location with heated inground pool and jacuzzi.
67 Lakeview Avenue
67 Lakeview Avenue, Fairfield County, CT
In town living at its best in this chic, architect owned and designed 4 bedroom, 4.5 bath gem. Three beautifully appointed floors with designer finishes, high end appliances and radiant heat throughout.
5 Michele Lane
5 Michele Lane, Westport, CT
Luxury Lease Available JULY, AUGUST & SEPTEMBER - Utilities Included. Fully furnished & stocked w/household essentials from teacups to towels, pots to pillows.
74 Forest Street
74 Forest Street, Fairfield County, CT
3 Bedrooms
$7,200
2010 sqft
New 2018 Condo – bright, spacious and inviting with a flexible and open concept floor plan for easy living and entertaining.
899 New Norwalk Road
899 New Norwalk Road, Fairfield County, CT
Spacious colonial with gleaming hardwood floor throughout; two car garage; big living room with fireplace; grand dining room with bay window; off kitchen family/play room; eat-in -kitchen with corian counter top, newer appliances and cozy sun room;
124 High Ridge Road
124 High Ridge Road, Westchester County, NY
Young, custom built Colonial in Pound Ridge! The home is perched on a level field of a 2 acre property.
Greens Farms
66 Compo Mill Cove
66 Compo Mill Cove, Westport, CT
You will feel transported as you step on to the island and enter this fully designer fully-furnished, newly renovated and expanded, stunning open floor plan with over 4,000 sq/ft directly on the beach in Compo Mill Cove island.
26 Arrowhead Place
26 Arrowhead Place, Ridgefield, CT
WALKTO EVERYTHING THE VILLAGE HAS TO OFFER - 5-star restaurants, boutique shopping, fitness studios, Ballard Park, Prospector Theater, Ridgefield Playhouse & more! Incredible opportunity to rent this beautifully FURNISHED home in a fabulous cul de
Rowayton
31 Bluff Avenue
31 Bluff Avenue, Norwalk, CT
ROWAYTON DIRECT WATERFRONT...This home is ideally located on coveted Bluff Avenue on over a half an acre of direct waterfront on LI Sound w/your own private beach.
Springdale
204 Knickerbocker Avenue
204 Knickerbocker Avenue, Stamford, CT
This Stunning Victorian Has An Abundance of Charm & Character With The Most Inviting Front Entryway. The Door and Window Trims Are Captivating Throughout. Enjoy A Cup Of Coffee On Your Front Porch. The Home Boasts 4 Beds And 3 Full Baths.
Noroton Heights
78 Holmes Avenue
78 Holmes Avenue, Darien, CT
3 Bedrooms
$4,800
2266 sqft
Looking for a Darien rental? Look no further! Interior just freshly painted! (Ceilings, walls and closets) This move in ready 3 bedroom / possible 4th bedroom / nursery or office, 2 bath home is complete with Hardwood floors throughout first
Rowayton
3 Bittersweet Trail
3 Bittersweet Trail, Norwalk, CT
Summer rental starting as early as June 15th through August 31st. Beautifully furnished home with lots of space to live and entertain. Very private backyard.
177 Belltown Road
177 Belltown Road, Stamford, CT
Single Family Expanded Cape on Half Acre Wooded Lot, Private Off Street Asphalt Parking Lot, Two Bedrooms on First Floor, Brand New Kitchen, Hardwood Floors, Fireplace, Ample Closet Space, 2nd Floor, 2 Bedrooms with Hardwood Floor, One Bedroom with
100 Beagling Hill Circle
100 Beagling Hill Circle, Fairfield County, CT
1 year furnished rental. Stunning high-style Georgian colonial located within a private gated community with county club amenities. This gracious home is inviting and elegant.
