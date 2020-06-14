77 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Wethersfield, CT
Wethersfield is the oldest town in Connecticut and the former home of the New England onion trade.
Wethersfield is a small town of 27,000 people, and it's full of lovely old buildings to prove it's age record. It's been portrayed in a couple of books and plays, but probably the most interesting Wethersfield fact is that it's been hit by asteroids twice--in the '70s and '80s. They were pretty small, but who knows when the third one will hit. One thing residents are particularly proud of is the Wethersfield red onion. It's actually the logo for the town, going back to the early 1800s when all the onions in New England were sold through Wethersfield. See more
Finding an apartment in Wethersfield that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.
While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.
If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.