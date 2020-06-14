Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:16 AM

77 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Wethersfield, CT

Finding an apartment in Wethersfield that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing yo... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 12:10am
24 Units Available
Concierge Apartments
98 Cold Spring Rd, Wethersfield, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,097
809 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,156
1228 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,851
1590 sqft
Set on 30 acres of lush green landscaping with a tennis court, volleyball court, pool, hot tub, and BBQ grill. Units feature private patio/balcony, walk-in closets, and stainless-steel appliances.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
7 Units Available
Greenfield Village
1800 Silas Deane Highway, Wethersfield, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,175
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,390
875 sqft
Welcome Home Greenfield Village is a garden-style community nestled away in Rocky Hill, CT. Situated on 20 lavish acres, we offer different and unique amenities that will enhance your lifestyle.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 13 at 02:22pm
10 Units Available
Forest Park Apartments
108 West St, Wethersfield, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,247
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,327
960 sqft
Near many parks and I-91. Community pool, playground, gym and laundry rooms. One- and two-bedroom apartments with mini blinds, oversized windows and lots of closet space. Rent includes heat and hot water. Park-like picnic/grill area.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 13 at 10:38am
17 Units Available
The Village at Wethersfield
79 Village Dr, Wethersfield, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,275
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1225 sqft
Upscale community in a natural setting. Updates in the apartments include in-unit laundry, walk-in closets, and modern appliances. On-site pool, hot tub, and 24-hour gym. Dogs and cats welcome. Dog park on site.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
15 Units Available
Stepny Place
1800 Silas Deane Hwy, Wethersfield, CT
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,347
701 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
1129 sqft
Welcome Home Step into a community where you can enjoy being close to shopping, dining, and entertainment. Stepny Place combines the best of a friendly neighborhood and urban living.

1 of 17

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
17 Rockland Street
17 Rockland Street, Wethersfield, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,785
1232 sqft
The Rockland Colonial - Welcome to 17 Rockland Street. This updated colonial is located on a quiet street that is minutes to Old Wethersfield and Cove Park and easy access to I-91, Silas Deanne and downtown Hartford.
Results within 1 mile of Wethersfield
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 05:02pm
5 Units Available
Glastonbury Centre
28 Nanel Dr, Glastonbury Center, CT
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
950 sqft
Open House Sunday January 5th from 10-2.Make your home in one of the most desirable areas of Hartford area. Located in historic Glastonbury, CT, Glastonbury Center is just off of major highway access to downtown Hartford.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
528 Naubuc Avenue
528 Naubuc Avenue, Glastonbury Center, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
770 sqft
This newly painted 1st floor apartment is conveniently located near everything Glastonbury has to offer....restaurants ,shopping, Stop and Shop, Home Depot,Staples,highway accesses etc! All appliances are included even a washer and dryer.
Results within 5 miles of Wethersfield
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 12:15am
Asylum Hill
33 Units Available
Capitol View
600 Asylum Ave, Hartford, CT
Studio
$797
425 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,039
609 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,380
850 sqft
Luxurious apartments include new kitchens with updated cabinetry, hardwood floors and generous closet space. Community includes community lounge, on-site corner grocery and parking. Less than a mile from UConn School of Law and Trinity College.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
South Green
9 Units Available
Element 250
250 Main St, Hartford, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,000
530 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
920 sqft
Looking for chic apartments that put you in the center of the Hartford, CT, action? You’ve found it at Element 250. Our one and two bedroom apartments offer spacious living with thoughtful additions that add to your modern life.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 10:46pm
$
Downtown Hartford
10 Units Available
81 Arch
81 Arch Street, Hartford, CT
Studio
$1,375
570 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,980
1304 sqft
Live on the Arch!
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
18 Units Available
The Tannery
917 New London Tpke, Glastonbury Center, CT
Studio
$1,264
509 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,714
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,061
1060 sqft
Modern units with in-unit laundry, walk-in closets, granite counters and hardwood floors. Central location. Residents have access to valet service, 24-hour fitness center and hot tub, among other amenities. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 06:33pm
Downtown Hartford
31 Units Available
Hartford 21
221 Trumbull St, Hartford, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,550
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,775
1240 sqft
A high-rise community minutes from Bushnell Park, I-84 and Capital Community College in the Historic District. A mixed-use development, the apartments here are available furnished and feature granite countertops. 24-hour concierge. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 05:02pm
5 Units Available
Brooksyde Apartments
133 Loomis Dr, West Hartford, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,205
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,465
920 sqft
Brooksyde Apartments is located only 10 minutes from downtown Hartford and within walking distance to the upscale boutiques, delis, and service establishments of West Hartford Center and Blue Black Square.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 06:27pm
$
Downtown Hartford
17 Units Available
Spectra Park
100 Trumbull Street, Hartford, CT
Studio
$1,219
519 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,444
727 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,865
1046 sqft
With 116 spacious studio, one, and two-bedroom floor plan options, there is a home for those that seek a superior quality of life beside Bushnell Park.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
7 Units Available
Griswold Gardens
30 Salem Ct, Glastonbury Center, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,380
724 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Enjoy a home where your address says it all! If how you live is as important as where you live, you owe it to yourself to move to Griswold Gardens.
Verified

1 of 60

Last updated June 13 at 02:22pm
29 Units Available
WoodCliff Estates
181 Nutmeg Ln, East Hartford, CT
1 Bedroom
$905
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,105
960 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments with separate dining rooms, air conditioning and walk-in closets. Garages and furnished units available. Community amenities include pool, soccer field, volleyball and tennis courts, clubhouse, business center and fitness center. Close to I-84.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 06:45pm
$
11 Units Available
Enclave Park West
43 Caya Ave, West Hartford, CT
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,095
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,335
875 sqft
Call Enclave West Hartford and Parc West to reserve your new home today. We offer the best value in West Hartford, CT, with amenities and onsite management to boot.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 12:15am
$
Downtown Hartford
31 Units Available
Spectra Plaza
5 Constitution Plz, Hartford, CT
Studio
$1,060
437 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,278
826 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1007 sqft
This charming, upscale community is designed to impress with designer features throughout. Open floor plans in a boutique-style community. Modern appliances, oversized windows and efficient appliances. Near downtown culture.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 13 at 10:46pm
$
Sheldon Charter Oak
6 Units Available
Capewell Lofts
57 Charter Oak Avenue, Hartford, CT
Studio
$1,425
685 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,725
951 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,215
1428 sqft
This eco-friendly community offers modern finishes throughout. Each home offers a high ceiling, exposed brick and beautiful views. Near downtown and within walking distance of Hartford Hospital. Luxury kitchens and spacious floor plans.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 10:46pm
$
Downtown Hartford
21 Units Available
Front Street Lofts
20 Front St, Hartford, CT
Studio
$1,295
535 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,550
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,295
1194 sqft
Brand new apartments between Tower Square and I-91 with high ceilings. Hardwood floors, large windows and granite countertops. Community has rooftop deck, concierge services and bike storage.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 9 at 04:31pm
Downtown Hartford
19 Units Available
55 On The Park
55 Trumbull St, Hartford, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,245
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,530
1250 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
One- and two-bedroom luxury apartments across the street from Bushnell Park. Units are equipped with open kitchens, hardwood flooring and brand new windows. Community has a resident lounge with ping-pong and billiards.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 9 at 04:23pm
Asylum Hill
3 Units Available
41 Niles Street
41 Niles St, Hartford, CT
1 Bedroom
$755
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$995
1000 sqft
One- to three-bedroom apartments with updated kitchens and bathrooms. On-site laundry and parking, plus controlled building access. Walking distance to West Middle School and numerous CT transit stops. Easy access to Yankee Expressway.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 9 at 04:21pm
Asylum Hill
8 Units Available
210 Farmington Avenue
210 Farmington Ave, Hartford, CT
1 Bedroom
$950
475 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,215
875 sqft
One- and two-bedroom apartments in mid-rise building. Apartments feature trendy kitchens with breakfast bar, in-unit laundry and French windows. Hardwood floors available. Building has controlled access and is just minutes from I-91 and Elizabeth Park.
City Guide for Wethersfield, CT

Wethersfield is the oldest town in Connecticut and the former home of the New England onion trade.

Wethersfield is a small town of 27,000 people, and it's full of lovely old buildings to prove it's age record. It's been portrayed in a couple of books and plays, but probably the most interesting Wethersfield fact is that it's been hit by asteroids twice--in the '70s and '80s. They were pretty small, but who knows when the third one will hit. One thing residents are particularly proud of is the Wethersfield red onion. It's actually the logo for the town, going back to the early 1800s when all the onions in New England were sold through Wethersfield. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Wethersfield, CT

Finding an apartment in Wethersfield that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

