65 Apartments for rent in Wethersfield, CT with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Wethersfield renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They're also easier to clean and swe...
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
8 Units Available
Greenfield Village
1800 Silas Deane Highway, Wethersfield, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,175
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,390
875 sqft
Welcome Home Greenfield Village is a garden-style community nestled away in Rocky Hill, CT. Situated on 20 lavish acres, we offer different and unique amenities that will enhance your lifestyle.

1 of 17

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
17 Rockland Street
17 Rockland Street, Wethersfield, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,785
1232 sqft
The Rockland Colonial - Welcome to 17 Rockland Street. This updated colonial is located on a quiet street that is minutes to Old Wethersfield and Cove Park and easy access to I-91, Silas Deanne and downtown Hartford.
Results within 1 mile of Wethersfield
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 05:02pm
5 Units Available
Glastonbury Centre
28 Nanel Dr, Glastonbury Center, CT
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,330
950 sqft
Open House Sunday January 5th from 10-2.Make your home in one of the most desirable areas of Hartford area. Located in historic Glastonbury, CT, Glastonbury Center is just off of major highway access to downtown Hartford.
Results within 5 miles of Wethersfield
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 04:14pm
Asylum Hill
32 Units Available
Capitol View
600 Asylum Ave, Hartford, CT
Studio
$797
425 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,039
609 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,380
850 sqft
Luxurious apartments include new kitchens with updated cabinetry, hardwood floors and generous closet space. Community includes community lounge, on-site corner grocery and parking. Less than a mile from UConn School of Law and Trinity College.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 04:15pm
$
Downtown Hartford
10 Units Available
81 Arch
81 Arch Street, Hartford, CT
Studio
$1,375
570 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,980
1304 sqft
Live on the Arch!
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
18 Units Available
The Tannery
917 New London Tpke, Glastonbury Center, CT
Studio
$1,264
509 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,714
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,061
1060 sqft
Modern units with in-unit laundry, walk-in closets, granite counters and hardwood floors. Central location. Residents have access to valet service, 24-hour fitness center and hot tub, among other amenities. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 12:16pm
$
Downtown Hartford
17 Units Available
Spectra Park
100 Trumbull Street, Hartford, CT
Studio
$1,219
519 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,444
727 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,865
1046 sqft
With 116 spacious studio, one, and two-bedroom floor plan options, there is a home for those that seek a superior quality of life beside Bushnell Park.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
7 Units Available
Griswold Gardens
30 Salem Ct, Glastonbury Center, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,380
724 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Enjoy a home where your address says it all! If how you live is as important as where you live, you owe it to yourself to move to Griswold Gardens.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated June 14 at 01:08pm
Asylum Hill
4 Units Available
Carriage Place
36 Forest Street, Hartford, CT
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$750
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$975
900 sqft
Classic charm meets modern living at Carriage Place Apartments. Our 22 unique properties are situated throughout Hartford’s historic neighborhoods.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 01:04pm
$
11 Units Available
Enclave Park West
43 Caya Ave, West Hartford, CT
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,095
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,335
875 sqft
Call Enclave West Hartford and Parc West to reserve your new home today. We offer the best value in West Hartford, CT, with amenities and onsite management to boot.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 04:14pm
$
Downtown Hartford
30 Units Available
Spectra Plaza
5 Constitution Plz, Hartford, CT
Studio
$1,060
437 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,278
826 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1007 sqft
This charming, upscale community is designed to impress with designer features throughout. Open floor plans in a boutique-style community. Modern appliances, oversized windows and efficient appliances. Near downtown culture.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 04:14pm
$
Downtown Hartford
21 Units Available
Front Street Lofts
20 Front St, Hartford, CT
Studio
$1,295
535 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,550
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,295
1194 sqft
Brand new apartments between Tower Square and I-91 with high ceilings. Hardwood floors, large windows and granite countertops. Community has rooftop deck, concierge services and bike storage.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 9 at 04:31pm
Downtown Hartford
19 Units Available
55 On The Park
55 Trumbull St, Hartford, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,245
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,530
1250 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
One- and two-bedroom luxury apartments across the street from Bushnell Park. Units are equipped with open kitchens, hardwood flooring and brand new windows. Community has a resident lounge with ping-pong and billiards.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 9 at 04:23pm
Asylum Hill
3 Units Available
41 Niles Street
41 Niles St, Hartford, CT
1 Bedroom
$755
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$995
1000 sqft
One- to three-bedroom apartments with updated kitchens and bathrooms. On-site laundry and parking, plus controlled building access. Walking distance to West Middle School and numerous CT transit stops. Easy access to Yankee Expressway.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 9 at 04:21pm
Asylum Hill
8 Units Available
210 Farmington Avenue
210 Farmington Ave, Hartford, CT
1 Bedroom
$950
475 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,215
875 sqft
One- and two-bedroom apartments in mid-rise building. Apartments feature trendy kitchens with breakfast bar, in-unit laundry and French windows. Hardwood floors available. Building has controlled access and is just minutes from I-91 and Elizabeth Park.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 9 at 04:12pm
Downtown Hartford
10 Units Available
915 Main Street
915 Main St, Hartford, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,515
575 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,665
1325 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Modern community with on-site restaurants and private garage parking. One- and two-bedroom floorplans. Contemporary units with granite counters, walk-in closets and air conditioning. Walking distance to the XL Center.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 4 at 02:15pm
Frog Hollow
1 Unit Available
26 Russ Street
26 Russ St, Hartford, CT
Studio
$775
400 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Red-brick apartment building right down the street from the State of Connecticut: State Library and Bushnell Park. Units offer updated, fully equipped kitchens and hardwood floors. On-site laundry room, controlled access and pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
10 Units Available
Packard
3 Arnoldale Road, West Hartford, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,490
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,760
1300 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1700 sqft
Vintage Apartments in West Hartford Classic charm meets modern living at The Packard.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 04:15pm
Downtown Hartford
128 Units Available
Spectra Pearl
111 Pearl Street, Hartford, CT
Studio
$1,004
444 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,365
613 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Spectra Pearl offers an original take on apartment living. Travel from floor to floor or building to building to take advantage of an array of amenities, from game rooms and tech hubs to event places and chill spaces.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 4 at 05:44pm
Clay Arsenal
1 Unit Available
Faith Manor
402 Albany Avenue, Hartford, CT
1 Bedroom
$775
Faith Manor offers spacious one bedroom apartments for seniors in a pedestrian friendly neighborhood with easy access to shopping, restaurants, bus lines and highways. Residents enjoy FREE electricity, heat and hot water.

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
40-42 Gladden Street
40 Gladden St, New Britain, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1344 sqft
Remodeled Second Floor 2 Bedroom on quiet dead end street in New Britain - Completely renovated 1344 square feet, 2 bed, 1 bath apartment. Brand new kitchen, new bathroom, with beautiful resurfaced hardwood floors.

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
26 Anise Street
26 Anise Street, New Britain, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
1331 sqft
Classic Cape for Rent! - Cozy Cape for rent! This 2 bedroom Cape, with eat in kitchen, dining room, living room, a bath and a half, side porch, back yard and attached garage has just been completely refreshed with new paint throughout, new carpeting

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
North End
1 Unit Available
235 Martin Street
235 Martin Street, Hartford, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
3 bedroom apartment located near laundromat and local shopping center , cold flat clean environment . More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/hartford-ct?lid=12810750 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5343138)

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
2222 Cromwell Hills Drive
2222 Cromwell Hills Drive, Middlesex County, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1057 sqft
Cromwell Gardens 2 bedroom Condo - HEAT AND HOT WATER INCLUDED! - This great condo has HEAT AND HOT WATER INCLUDED! The unit is a ranch style, spacious, second floor condo that has 2 bedrooms with 1 and a half baths.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Wethersfield, CT

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Wethersfield renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

