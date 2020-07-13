/
apartments with pool
21 Apartments for rent in West Haven, CT with pool
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
7 Units Available
The Soundview at Savin Rock
1 Campbell Ave, West Haven, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,565
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1314 sqft
Luxury community with fitness center, outdoor pool and barbecue/lounge area. Units have oversized closets, in-unit washer/dryer and wall-to-wall carpeting. Great location close to I-95, Yale University and Metro-North public transit.
Results within 5 miles of West Haven
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated July 13 at 09:32am
84 Units Available
Downtown New Haven
360 State Street
360 State St, New Haven, CT
Studio
$1,618
489 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,743
635 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Modern units between Wooster Square and The New Haven Green. Stainless steel appliances and hardwood floors. Furnished apartments available. Community garden, yoga studio, and media room on site. Key fob access.
Verified
1 of 43
Last updated July 13 at 09:32am
$
21 Units Available
Downtown New Haven
The Audubon New Haven
367 Orange Street, New Haven, CT
Studio
$1,985
584 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,965
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
The Audubon New Haven offers the perfect balance of style and luxury for those looking for exceptional, modern, downtown living. Do more than experience New Haven; become a part of it.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 09:46am
14 Units Available
Canal Crossing
380 Mather St, New Haven, CT
Studio
$1,475
611 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,665
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,225
1075 sqft
Located in a suburban, accessible area, this community offers access to countless amenities, including gourmet kitchens, soft-close drawers, walk-in closets, vinyl plank hardwood floors, nine-foot ceilings, and keyless apartment entry.
Verified
1 of 73
Last updated July 13 at 09:32am
35 Units Available
East Rock
Corsair
1050 State St, New Haven, CT
Studio
$1,507
554 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,837
824 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,694
1064 sqft
Brand new handcrafted apartments in beautiful East Rock neighborhood. Enjoy restaurant-style gas ranges and kitchen fixtures and movable, custom-built islands. Community amenities include massive fitness studio, reading room and library, and incredible rooftop lounge.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated July 13 at 09:32am
17 Units Available
Post Road North
Halstead Milford
1 Avalon Dr, Milford city, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,594
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1208 sqft
Milford Crossing and the other retail areas along Route 1 are only moments away from this community. There's an onsite gym, clubhouse, pool and garage parking. Furnished apartments include walk-in closets and granite countertops.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 23 at 05:21pm
6 Units Available
Fair Haven Heights
Bella Vista C/D
339 Eastern Street, New Haven, CT
Studio
$723
1 Bedroom
$827
2 Bedrooms
$916
Bella Vista is designed for carefree, secure and active Senior Living Community. The property is located 5 miles outside of the Central Business District of New Haven on a ridge crest in a wooded setting.
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Beaver Hills
246 Colony Rd
246 Colony Road, New Haven, CT
5 Bedrooms
$5,495
Stunning 5 bedroom 2.
1 of 12
Last updated July 13 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
Downtown New Haven
University Towers, 100 York Street
100 York Street, New Haven, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,475
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Elegantly updated, clean 1bedroom unit. Kitchen with granite counters, microwave, dishwasher, refrigerator, spacious pantry. Beautiful bathroom. Plenty of storage space. Balcony with beautiful view. Ready to move in. Utilities Excluded.
Results within 10 miles of West Haven
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
66 Units Available
Town Walk at Hamden Hills
100 Town Walk Dr, New Haven County, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,312
864 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,566
1097 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,037
1298 sqft
Join us at Town Walk at Hamden Hills, located in Hamden, CT! Our community offers spacious one, two, and three-bedroom floor plans, including loft-style layouts with open breezeway entrance to your home.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
3 Units Available
Avalon Stratford
1030 Barnum Ave, Stratford, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,800
1058 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,630
1382 sqft
Spacious floor plans and loft-style units with open-plan kitchens. Private balcony available. Modern hard surface flooring in kitchen and bath. Spacious walk-in closets. Fitness center and pool.
Verified
1 of 58
Last updated July 12 at 02:23pm
8 Units Available
Dogwood Hills
200 Evergreen Ave, North Haven, CT
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,165
588 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,355
839 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment units available in several floor plans. Granite counters, mixed hardwood and carpet flooring, and private balconies in select units. Close to shopping, dining, and entertainment. Less than 5 miles from Yale University.
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
7 Units Available
Merion Riverwalk
185 Canal St, Shelton, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,525
845 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,920
1274 sqft
Adjacent to the Housatonic River, this green community is right by Bridge Street, so it's easy to cross over to Derby. Community offers courtyard, coffee bar and community garden. Apartments feature fireplaces and in-unit laundry.
Verified
1 of 48
Last updated July 13 at 06:36am
6 Units Available
Hamden Centre Apartments
169 School St, North Haven, CT
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,165
613 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,355
808 sqft
One- and two-bedroom apartment community with pool, 24-hour gym, picnic area, Internet cafe and laundry facilities. Units have private balconies, carpeting or hardwood floors, large closets and intercoms. Just minutes to Town Center Park.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 09:46am
8 Units Available
Chestnut Hill South
835 Mix Ave, New Haven, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,425
615 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1123 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Cozy homes with open-floor plans and oversized balconies. Community includes an organic garden, bocce court, and swing set. Close to Town Center Park. Easy access to Wilbur Cross Parkway.
Verified
1 of 3
Last updated July 12 at 09:46am
3 Units Available
Rosewood
1298 Hartford Turnpike, North Haven, CT
1 Bedroom
$2,145
1341 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,125
1315 sqft
These one-, two-, and three-bedroom units offer a selection of features and are close to I-91 and the Merritt Parkway. Amenities include basements, included trash, water, and sewer, large bedrooms, and on-site service.
1 of 8
Last updated July 13 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
66 Montoya Drive
66 Montoya Drive, New Haven County, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1040 sqft
Well cared for clean second floor Condo for rent in quiet dog friendly complex.Close to train station and highways. Includes new windows, updated kitchen,fireplace,newer central air,water heater and furnace.
1 of 7
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
112 Heather Ridge
112 Heather Ridge, Shelton, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,300
672 sqft
Beautiful 1 Bedroom 2nd floor unit with hardwood floors in living room with sliders to deck overlooking pool. Interior recently painted a neutral light gray. Light and bright eat-in kitchen with stainless steel appliances.
1 of 27
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
132 Heather Ridge
132 Heather Ridge, Shelton, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,450
672 sqft
Welcome to this updated end unit with loft and pool views! Bright and sunny, top floor corner unit with cathedral ceiling, skylight, and deck overlooking in-ground pool. Newer paint, closet doors, faucets, and crystal chandelier in foyer.
1 of 30
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
140 Kyles Way
140 Kyles Way, Shelton, CT
3 Bedrooms
$2,795
2389 sqft
LUXURY LIVING AT CRESCENT VILLAGE CONDOMINIUMS. LARGEST OF THE UNITS. FULL 3 BEDROOM, 3.5 BATHS, END UNIT THAT HAS FULL BEDROOM WITH BATH IN LOWER LEVEL W/PRIVATE WALK-OUT TO REAR OF UNIT. SPACIOUS LIVING ROOM DINING ROOM WITH ACCESS TO BALCONY DECK.
1 of 18
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
85 Ferry Court
85 Ferry Court, Stratford, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,800
932 sqft
This one bedroom condo has a large open floor plan with a kitchen, living room and dining area . The pool area over looks the Long Island sound with an area to launch your kayaks or small vessels.
