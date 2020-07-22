Apartment List
/
CT
/
west hartford
/
studio apartments
Last updated July 22 2020 at 10:37 PM

14 Studio Apartments for rent in West Hartford, CT

Studio apartments could offer the best of West Hartford living at a less expensive price tag than larger units. Look for the best buildings near entertainment, dining, and pu... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 22 at 06:30 PM
11 Units Available
Enclave Park West
43 Caya Ave, West Hartford, CT
Studio
$950
500 sqft
Call Enclave West Hartford and Parc West to reserve your new home today. We offer the best value in West Hartford, CT, with amenities and onsite management to boot.
Results within 5 miles of West Hartford
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 22 at 10:32 PM
121 Units Available
Downtown Hartford
Spectra Pearl
111 Pearl Street, Hartford, CT
Studio
$986
444 sqft
Spectra Pearl offers an original take on apartment living. Travel from floor to floor or building to building to take advantage of an array of amenities, from game rooms and tech hubs to event places and chill spaces.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 22 at 10:32 PM
24 Units Available
Asylum Hill
Capitol View
600 Asylum Ave, Hartford, CT
Studio
$768
425 sqft
Luxurious apartments include new kitchens with updated cabinetry, hardwood floors and generous closet space. Community includes community lounge, on-site corner grocery and parking. Less than a mile from UConn School of Law and Trinity College.
Verified

1 of 52

Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
$
38 Units Available
The Preserve at Great Pond
2000 Day Hill Rd, Hartford County, CT
Studio
$1,410
622 sqft
Enjoy Upscale Living and the Great Outdoors at Our Apartments in Windsor, CT. The Preserve at Great Pond provides convenient access to outdoor activities while also offering a luxurious living environment.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 22 at 10:32 PM
$
34 Units Available
Downtown Hartford
Spectra Plaza
5 Constitution Plz, Hartford, CT
Studio
$1,004
437 sqft
This charming, upscale community is designed to impress with designer features throughout. Open floor plans in a boutique-style community. Modern appliances, oversized windows and efficient appliances. Near downtown culture.
Verified

1 of 66

Last updated July 22 at 09:33 PM
$
20 Units Available
Heirloom Flats
700 Bloomfield Ave, Bloomfield, CT
Studio
$1,649
562 sqft
A well-appointed community designed by artists with timber-framed portico areas, bright rooms, and modern furniture. Minutes from downtown area. Large pool and green space areas. Spacious interiors with modern features.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 22 at 10:32 PM
$
13 Units Available
Downtown Hartford
81 Arch
81 Arch Street, Hartford, CT
Studio
$1,375
570 sqft
Live on the Arch!
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 22 at 06:06 PM
$
18 Units Available
Downtown Hartford
Spectra Park
100 Trumbull Street, Hartford, CT
Studio
$1,074
519 sqft
With 116 spacious studio, one, and two-bedroom floor plan options, there is a home for those that seek a superior quality of life beside Bushnell Park.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 22 at 10:32 PM
$
19 Units Available
Downtown Hartford
Front Street Lofts
20 Front St, Hartford, CT
Studio
$1,295
535 sqft
Brand new apartments between Tower Square and I-91 with high ceilings. Hardwood floors, large windows and granite countertops. Community has rooftop deck, concierge services and bike storage.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 6 at 03:15 PM
1 Unit Available
Frog Hollow
26 Russ Street
26 Russ St, Hartford, CT
Studio
$775
400 sqft
Red-brick apartment building right down the street from the State of Connecticut: State Library and Bushnell Park. Units offer updated, fully equipped kitchens and hardwood floors. On-site laundry room, controlled access and pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated July 22 at 10:32 PM
$
4 Units Available
Sheldon Charter Oak
Capewell Lofts
57 Charter Oak Avenue, Hartford, CT
Studio
$1,460
685 sqft
This eco-friendly community offers modern finishes throughout. Each home offers a high ceiling, exposed brick and beautiful views. Near downtown and within walking distance of Hartford Hospital. Luxury kitchens and spacious floor plans.

1 of 4

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
3 Units Available
Downtown Hartford
100 Wells St
100 Wells Street, Hartford, CT
Studio
$1,200
**WIFE, HEAT, AND HOT WATER ARE INCLUDED!** **RECEIVE 1 MONTH FOR FREE WITH A 13 MONTH LEASE!** Stunning apartments available in a beautiful complex in an amazing location: Downtown Hartford! Modern and newly renovated apartments feature beautiful
Results within 10 miles of West Hartford
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 22 at 09:33 PM
20 Units Available
The Tannery
917 New London Tpke, Glastonbury Center, CT
Studio
$1,290
509 sqft
Modern units with in-unit laundry, walk-in closets, granite counters and hardwood floors. Central location. Residents have access to valet service, 24-hour fitness center and hot tub, among other amenities. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated July 22 at 06:27 PM
3 Units Available
Carriage Place - Gillet
40 Forest Street, East Hartford, CT
Studio
$690
650 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Carriage Place - Gillet in East Hartford. View photos, descriptions and more!
City Guide for West Hartford, CT

West Hartford: From "Best Cities for the Next Decade" to "Coolest Suburbs" to "Most Educated Towns" to "Great Cities for Raising Families," what list isn't this up and coming town on?

West Hartford is obviously a town worthy of some serious accolades, and they just keep right on coming. Thanks to old favorites like the bustling West Hartford Center to hip new spots like Blue Back Square, historic West Hartford has ceased to be an average suburb and is on its way to becoming a desirable destination for inhabitants and visitors alike. With major hospitals, academic institutions, and plenty of jobs thanks to neighboring Hartfords insurance industry reign, this town of 63,268 is shockingly affordable in addition to also being ranked by CNN Money as the 55th best small city in America, which only goes to show big things come in small packages! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for studio apartments in West Hartford, CT

Studio apartments could offer the best of West Hartford living at a less expensive price tag than larger units. Look for the best buildings near entertainment, dining, and public transportation or highway access.

Ask about the square footage of studio apartments in West Hartford during your tour. Even a little extra space in another building can offer more room for storage or an additional chair. Consider the layout and what you can accomplish before you sign. You should have enough room for your bed, a small sitting area, and a dining table. You can always get creative and loft your bed to save on space underneath or install a fold-down table or desk that tucks away.

Similar Pages

West Hartford 1 Bedroom ApartmentsWest Hartford 2 Bedroom ApartmentsWest Hartford 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom ApartmentsWest Hartford 3 Bedroom ApartmentsWest Hartford Accessible ApartmentsWest Hartford Apartments with Balconies
West Hartford Apartments with GaragesWest Hartford Apartments with GymsWest Hartford Apartments with Hardwood FloorsWest Hartford Apartments with ParkingWest Hartford Apartments with Pools
West Hartford Apartments with Washer-DryersWest Hartford Dog Friendly ApartmentsWest Hartford Furnished ApartmentsWest Hartford Pet Friendly ApartmentsWest Hartford Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New Haven, CTHartford, CTMeriden, CTMilford city, CTMiddletown, CTDanbury, CTSpringfield, MAManchester, CTWaterbury, CTNorwich, CTWest Haven, CTNew London, CT
Wethersfield, CTEast Hartford, CTWestfield, MAShelton, CTNew Britain, CTNorth Haven, CTSimsbury Center, CTGlastonbury Center, CTBristol, CTCollinsville, CTWindsor Locks, CTBroad Brook, CT
Thompsonville, CTWallingford Center, CTRockville, CTTorrington, CTNaugatuck, CTChicopee, MAEast Haven, CTGuilford Center, CTBranford Center, CTAnsonia, CTEssex Village, CTWillimantic, CT

Apartments Near Colleges

Albertus Magnus CollegeCapital Community College
University of HartfordThree Rivers Community College
University of New Haven