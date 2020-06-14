Apartment List
/
CT
/
wallingford center
/
apartments with garage
Last updated June 14 2020 at 6:26 AM

42 Apartments for rent in Wallingford Center, CT with garage

Wallingford Center apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, bre... Read Guide >

1 of 13

Last updated March 12 at 05:00am
1 Unit Available
2 Fern Avenue
2 Fern Ave, Wallingford Center, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1152 sqft
Ideal location close to major highways and central in the state. This townhouse condo has it all, from granite counter tops,stainless steel appliances, walk down deck, and high end washer and dryer. Carpet in bedrooms with hardwood through-out.
Results within 1 mile of Wallingford Center
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated May 20 at 04:53pm
3 Units Available
Meadoway Gardens
10-70 Rose Circle, Middletown, CT
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Offering spacious one, two or three bedroom flats as well as 2 bedroom townhomes, Meadoway Gardens is conveniently located to shopping, restaurants, schools and the highway.
Results within 5 miles of Wallingford Center
Verified

1 of 58

Last updated June 13 at 02:22pm
9 Units Available
Dogwood Hills
200 Evergreen Ave, North Haven, CT
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,335
588 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,355
839 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment units available in several floor plans. Granite counters, mixed hardwood and carpet flooring, and private balconies in select units. Close to shopping, dining, and entertainment. Less than 5 miles from Yale University.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
1 Unit Available
Rosewood
1298 Hartford Turnpike, North Haven, CT
2 Bedrooms
$2,125
1315 sqft
These one-, two-, and three-bedroom units offer a selection of features and are close to I-91 and the Merritt Parkway. Amenities include basements, included trash, water, and sewer, large bedrooms, and on-site service.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 10 at 08:01pm
5 Units Available
Crestwood Park I
8 Stoddard Dr, Meriden, CT
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
Crestwood I Apartments offers spacious one, two or three bedroom flats with hardwood floors throughout. The apartments are situated in a pedestrian friendly neighborhood, conveniently located near bus lines, highways, shopping and restaurants.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
4 Units Available
Britannia Commons
234 Sherman Ave, Meriden, CT
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,380
1222 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Community has garage parking, ceramic tile, and washer and dryer. Community has private garage parking, 24-hour maintenance team, pool and fitness center. Located minutes from a large selection of restaurants and retail.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated May 8 at 02:44pm
$
2 Units Available
Summitwood Phase I
80 Sams Road, Meriden, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Offering two and three bedroom luxury townhouses, Summitwood is a pedestrian friendly neighborhood quaintly situated in a country setting conveniently located near shopping and highways. Units are available with a full basement or a garage.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated May 20 at 05:59pm
1 Unit Available
Crestwood Park II
25 Allen Avenue, Meriden, CT
1 Bedroom
$950
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Offering one, two and three bedroom apartments, Crestwood Park II is situated in a pedestrian friendly neighborhood conveniently located near shopping, restaurants, bus lines and highways.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 4 at 03:53pm
1 Unit Available
Oakland Gardens Apartments
300 Britannia St, Meriden, CT
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Offering one bedroom flats and two, three and four bedroom townhouses, Oakland Gardens Apartments is located in a pedestrian friendly neighborhood, convenient access to shopping, restaurants, schools and highways.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 4 at 05:44pm
1 Unit Available
Victoria Tower
410 East Main Street, Meriden, CT
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$900
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Victoria Towers offices spacious efficiency, one and two bedroom apartments located in a pedestrian friendly neighborhood close to shopping, bus lines and highways. This eight story building is handicap accessible with elevators from the lobby level.

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
75 Washington Avenue
75 Washington Avenue, New Haven County, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,300
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
ACTIVE 55+Complex. Attractive, light filled one bedroom, one bath ranch unit conveniently located on the first floor. Remodeled kitchen with a separate area for dining.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
24 Bayberry Woods
24 Barberry Lane, Meriden, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1014 sqft
Bayberry Woods is an Age Restricted Rental Community (55+). Our Private Drive contains a community nestled among 24 wooded acres. Building A and C are all Two-Bedroom Ranch style units with one full bathroom.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
17 Bayberry Woods
17 Barberry Lane, Meriden, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1014 sqft
Bayberry Woods is an Age Restricted Rental Community (55+). Our Private Drive contains a community nestled among 24 wooded acres. Building A and C are all Two-Bedroom Ranch style units with one full bathroom.

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
8 Bayberry Woods
8 Barberry Lane, Meriden, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1014 sqft
Bayberry Woods is an Age Restricted Rental Community (55+). Our Private Drive contains a community nestled among 24 wooded acres. Building A and C are all Two-Bedroom Ranch style units with one full bathroom.
Results within 10 miles of Wallingford Center
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
Downtown New Haven
26 Units Available
The Audubon New Haven
367 Orange Street, New Haven, CT
Studio
$1,868
584 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,099
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,989
1458 sqft
The Audubon New Haven offers the perfect balance of style and luxury for those looking for exceptional, modern, downtown living. Do more than experience New Haven; become a part of it.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
Downtown New Haven
86 Units Available
360 State Street
360 State St, New Haven, CT
Studio
$1,654
489 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,758
635 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,136
1077 sqft
Modern units between Wooster Square and The New Haven Green. Stainless steel appliances and hardwood floors. Furnished apartments available. Community garden, yoga studio, and media room on site. Key fob access.
Verified

1 of 73

Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
East Rock
35 Units Available
Corsair
1050 State St, New Haven, CT
Studio
$1,559
554 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,997
824 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,540
1064 sqft
Brand new handcrafted apartments in beautiful East Rock neighborhood. Enjoy restaurant-style gas ranges and kitchen fixtures and movable, custom-built islands. Community amenities include massive fitness studio, reading room and library, and incredible rooftop lounge.
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
$
2 Units Available
Canal Crossing
380 Mather St, New Haven, CT
Studio
$1,495
611 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,775
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in a suburban, accessible area, this community offers access to countless amenities, including gourmet kitchens, soft-close drawers, walk-in closets, vinyl plank hardwood floors, nine-foot ceilings, and keyless apartment entry.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
9 Units Available
Chestnut Hill East
2 Skiff St, New Haven, CT
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,055
460 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1025 sqft
Contemporary apartments with energy efficient appliances and free basic cable. Residents can enjoy access to a fitness room and billiards room. Take a walk along the nearby Farmington Canal Trail. Close to I-91.
Verified

1 of 99

Last updated June 13 at 02:22pm
Downtown New Haven
19 Units Available
The Liberty
152 Temple St, New Haven, CT
Studio
$1,239
475 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,637
639 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Renovated historic landmark building in downtown New Haven, close to shopping, dining and Yale School of Medicine. Choose from 60 luxurious studio, one- and two-bedroom floor plans with 14-foot ceilings. Community library and gym.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated May 29 at 09:14pm
$
Downtown New Haven
Contact for Availability
Residence on the Green
900 Chapel St, New Haven, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,350
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
3 Bedrooms
$2,705
Beautiful units located right by the New Haven Green. Units have high ceilings and large windows. Amenities include a private outside courtyard, a state-of-the-art fitness center and a bike storage room.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated May 29 at 09:20pm
Newhallville
Contact for Availability
214 State Street
214 State Street, New Haven, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,640
1600 sqft
214 STATE STREET - STATE STREET LOFTS, Enjoy all that beautiful New Haven has to offer!
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated May 20 at 05:46pm
Fair Haven Heights
1 Unit Available
Bella Vista A
321 Eastern Street, New Haven, CT
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$827
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Bella Vista is designed for carefree, secure and active Senior Living Community. The property is located 5 miles outside of the Central Business District of New Haven on a ridge crest in a wooded setting.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated May 20 at 02:18pm
Fair Haven Heights
1 Unit Available
Bella Vista C/D
339 Eastern Street, New Haven, CT
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$827
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Bella Vista is designed for carefree, secure and active Senior Living Community. The property is located 5 miles outside of the Central Business District of New Haven on a ridge crest in a wooded setting.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Wallingford Center, CT

Wallingford Center apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

Similar Pages

Wallingford Center 1 BedroomsWallingford Center 2 BedroomsWallingford Center 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsWallingford Center 3 Bedrooms
Wallingford Center Apartments with BalconyWallingford Center Apartments with GarageWallingford Center Apartments with GymWallingford Center Apartments with Parking
Wallingford Center Apartments with Washer-DryerWallingford Center Dog Friendly ApartmentsWallingford Center Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New Haven, CTHartford, CTMiddletown, CTMilford city, CTNorwalk, CTMeriden, CTDanbury, CTWaterbury, CTSpringfield, MAManchester, CTWest Hartford, CTWest Haven, CT
Norwich, CTWethersfield, CTChicopee, MANew London, CTStratford, CTShelton, CTHazardville, CTCutchogue, NYWestport, CTEssex Village, CTEast Quogue, NYTorrington, CT
St. James, NYGuilford Center, CTPort Jefferson, NYMiller Place, NYMadison Center, CTWinsted, CTSmithtown, NYBranford Center, CTGreenport, NYShirley, NYBristol, CTWesthampton, NY

Apartments Near Colleges

Albertus Magnus CollegeCapital Community College
University of HartfordThree Rivers Community College
University of New Haven