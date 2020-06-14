Apartment List
16 Apartments for rent in Thompsonville, CT with hardwood floors

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Thompsonville
1 Unit Available
6 Washington Ave
6 Washington Avenue, Thompsonville, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1300 sqft
Unit 6 Available 07/01/20 Spacious, Renovated 3 Bed 1.5 Bath Duplex unit - Property Id: 22749 Spacious fully renovated three bedroom townhouse style apartment is approximately 1300 square feet.

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 04:22pm
Thompsonville
1 Unit Available
34-36 Franklin Street
34 Franklin St, Thompsonville, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1200 sqft
1ST Floor Apartment with newer kitchen, back deck and private driveway. 2 Bedrooms and 2 Baths. Beautiful hardwood floors. Gas heat and hot water. Washer and dryer laundry hook ups. Quick access to I-91 and Route 5. 2 Months security deposit.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 04:22pm
Thompsonville
1 Unit Available
27 Fairview Avenue
27 Fairview Avenue, Thompsonville, CT
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1200 sqft
Rent includes electricity. Fully renovated: fresh paint, off street parking; gas heat; convenient electronic bolt locks, brand new cabinets, light fixtures, new flooring and redone hardwood, and more! Off Street parking.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Windsor Locks
2 Units Available
Montgomery Mill
25 Canal Bank, Windsor Locks, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,465
722 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
As we breathe life back into the historic Montgomery Mill Apartments, its next chapter will be written by those who come to call it home.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
Forest Park
9 Units Available
Park Edge Apartments
415 Porter Lake Dr, Springfield, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1200 sqft
WELCOME HOMEWelcome to Park Edge, a residential community featuring Studio, One and Two bedroom apartments in Springfield, MA.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
121 The Meadows
121 The Meadows, Hartford County, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
1453 sqft
121 The Meadows Available 08/01/20 2 Br - 3-1/2 bath Hardwood floors - 2 Br - 3-1/2 bath with attached garage (RLNE5852270)

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Windsor Locks
1 Unit Available
9 Suffield St 1st
9 Suffield Street, Windsor Locks, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,000
1st Floor Apartment of Two Family House - Property Id: 269090 Newly refinished 1+ bedroom apartment on 1st floor of a two family house.

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 05:14pm
Sherwood Manor
1 Unit Available
7 Aloha Drive
7 Aloha Drive, Sherwood Manor, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1008 sqft
This 3 BR, 1 bath Ranch has a new roof, new windows, vinyl siding, and a 1 car garage. Great location in neighborhood setting with fully fenced yard. Hardwood floors throughout, fireplace, upgraded kitchen with new appliances and corian countertop.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 11 at 04:24pm
Mittineague
1 Unit Available
The Courtyards
1139 Westfield Street Apartment 42, West Springfield Town, MA
Studio
$1,045
250 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Virtual/Facetime Tours Offered! Call for details. Welcome to The Courtyards, featuring studio apartments for rent in West Springfield, MA .

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
East Springfield
1 Unit Available
47 Notre Dame St Unit 2
47 Notre Dame Street, Springfield, MA
4 Bedrooms
$3,975
1600 sqft
Available 09/01/20 Beautiful 4 bedroom, 2 bath unit on the second and third floor in a two-family house located between Jackson Square and Stony Brook orange line train station in Roxbury.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
21-23 Stinson Place
21 Stinson Pl, Hartford County, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1100 sqft
Second floor, 2br on quite street near center of town - Hardwood floors, nice yard No Pets Allowed (RLNE5672318)

1 of 3

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Scitico
1 Unit Available
120 Willard Dr
120 Willard Drive, Hazardville, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,645
*****Rent to own***** our airy and bright, brick and vinyl colonial! Modern colors/decor throughout add to the finished look of this home. Newer appliances, updated kitchen & bath flooring all add to the move in ready condition.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
East Forest Park
1 Unit Available
23 Perkins St
23 Perkins Street, Springfield, MA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1800 sqft
Charming 3BR Colonial - Charming 3BR brick/stucco Tudor Colonial! Large living room with fireplace & mirror! All appliances & washer dryer provided! Master BR with study, & screen porch off a bedroom. Floored attic on 3rd w/ stairs.

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 02:45pm
Liberty Heights
1 Unit Available
451 Armory St.
451 Armory Street, Springfield, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,672
962 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
In Bostons Emrald Necklace Easy Commute to Longwood Medical Area, 13 Minute Train Ride to Back Bay or South Station, By Hyde Park, Brookline, Fenway, Orange Line Green Street, Boston, Roslindale, Kenmore, LMA, Brookline Villiage, Roxbury Crossing,

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 05:14pm
Forest Park
1 Unit Available
41 Johnson St
41 Johnson Street, Springfield, MA
1 Bedroom
$900
650 sqft
4 room 1 bedroom 1 bathroom hardwood floors $30 Application fee for Credit/Background

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 05:14pm
Scitico
1 Unit Available
64 Cornell Drive
64 Cornell Drive, Hazardville, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
996 sqft
Well maintained single family home for rent in an established neighborhood. Spacious living room with working fireplace, 3 bedrooms, hardwood floors throughout, eat in kitchen, private backyard with deck and fenced in yard.
City Guide for Thompsonville, CT

Way back when, Thompsonville, Connecticut, used to be a community full of carpet manufacturers. By 1971, however, the mills had produced their last carpets. Much of the carpet manufacturing industry relocated to the South in the '70s.

Small and cozy, Thompsonville isn't a city or town like you'd expect. Instead, it's an official community within Enfield, Connecticut. Just think of it as a large neighborhood with a really important title. It spans about 2.4 miles, with about two of those miles in the form of land. The population consists of a little over 8,500 people, though, so having less room to walk about doesn't mean you'll be lonely. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Thompsonville, CT

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Thompsonville renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

