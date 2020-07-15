/
studio apartments
10 Studio Apartments for rent in Stratford, CT
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 15 at 04:28 AM
9 Units Available
1111 Stratford
1111 Stratford Ave, Stratford, CT
Studio
$1,535
564 sqft
Located near Interstate 95 and the Stratford Center Historic District. Contemporary apartments have breakfast bars and plenty of counter space, plus walk-in closets and ice makers.
Results within 5 miles of Stratford
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
$
6 Units Available
Downtown Milford - Harbor - Post Road South
Spinnaker Falls
41 Prospect St, Milford city, CT
Studio
$1,430
651 sqft
The newest community in the Spinnaker Milford family, Spinnaker Falls is strategically located on the fringe of downtown.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
$
12 Units Available
Downtown Milford - Harbor - Post Road South
Spinnaker Station
33 Railroad Avenue, Milford city, CT
Studio
$1,628
784 sqft
Perfect your work/life balance at Spinnaker Station. Located just steps from the Metro-North train station, you’ll have easy access to the entire New England area.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
2 Units Available
Downtown Milford - Harbor - Post Road South
Spinnaker Hunt Apartments
253 W River St, Milford city, CT
Studio
$1,174
538 sqft
Spinnaker Hunt is a private enclave tucked in a quiet, residential area just off the historic Boston Post Road. Commuting from your new home is a breeze with convenient access to both Merritt Parkway and I-95.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
$
6 Units Available
Downtown Milford - Harbor - Post Road South
Spinnaker Brook
158 Cherry Street, Milford city, CT
Studio
$1,333
681 sqft
Located in a distinct building on the perimeter of downtown Milford, Spinnaker Brook offers a stylish retreat with all the best of the area at your fingertips.
Verified
1 of 1
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
6 Units Available
Trademark Fairfield
665 Commerce Drive, Stamford, CT
Studio
$2,100
560 sqft
Near the Fairfield Metro Station. This luxury community offers a large, resort-like pool with a sundeck, package concierge, and covered parking. Homes offer quartz countertops, in-unit washer and dryer, and large windows.
1 of 13
Last updated July 14 at 11:34 PM
1 Unit Available
North Bridgeport
70 Crown Street
70 Crown Street, Bridgeport, CT
Studio
$800
132 sqft
FURNISHED OR UNFURNISHED ROOM FOR RENT. Located across from Beardsley park with views of Bunnell's Pond. ROOM available for rent in this beautiful Victorian home on desirable Crown St. Shared kitchen and bathroom.
1 of 10
Last updated July 15 at 04:47 AM
1 Unit Available
346 Coram Avenue - 1
346 Coram Ave, Shelton, CT
Studio
$1,450
1450 sqft
Recently renovated commercial space in downtown Shelton directly across from post office parking lot. Open layout ideal for office or retail space. New efficient condensing furnace and all new LED lighting.
1 of 1
Last updated February 17 at 05:16 PM
1 Unit Available
North End
3144 Old Town Rd.
3144 Old Town Road, Bridgeport, CT
Studio
$3,300
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 3144 Old Town Rd. in Bridgeport. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 10 miles of Stratford
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 14 at 10:14 PM
8 Units Available
Westville
200 Fountain Apartment Homes
216 Fountain St, New Haven, CT
Studio
$1,037
385 sqft
Contemporary apartments with open floor plans, high ceilings, and balconies in select units. Complex offers gym, media room, and game parlor. Walking distance to dining at Cilantro Mexican Grill and Dayton Street Apizza.
