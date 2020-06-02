12 Sherwood Street

Amenities
LOCATION! Right across from the UConn campus with an abundance of cultural and sport activities and Storrs Downtown with its many restaurants just a short stroll out your door. Walk directly to trails as well. Don't feel like walking? You can hop on the bus to campus, Willimantic, Hartford or Boston. Enjoy a wonderfully safe and vibrant community with every convenience. This condo is practically new and beautifully maintained with hardwood floors, 2 and a half baths. granite counters and stainless steel appliances, master suite with walk-in closet. Laundry just outside your bedroom door. The sunny front porch provides a great space to dine al fresco or enjoy the wonderful sense of neighborhood community!