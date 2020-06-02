12 Sherwood Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

LOCATION! Right across from the UConn campus with an abundance of cultural and sport activities and Storrs Downtown with its many restaurants just a short stroll out your door. Walk directly to trails as well. Don't feel like walking? You can hop on the bus to campus, Willimantic, Hartford or Boston. Enjoy a wonderfully safe and vibrant community with every convenience. This condo is practically new and beautifully maintained with hardwood floors, 2 and a half baths. granite counters and stainless steel appliances, master suite with walk-in closet. Laundry just outside your bedroom door. The sunny front porch provides a great space to dine al fresco or enjoy the wonderful sense of neighborhood community!