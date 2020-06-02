All apartments in Storrs
Find more places like 12 Sherwood Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Storrs, CT
/
12 Sherwood Street
Last updated June 2 2020 at 9:31 PM

12 Sherwood Street

12 Sherwood St · (860) 450-8110
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

12 Sherwood St, Storrs, CT 06268

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 12 · Avail. now

$2,600

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 1025 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
LOCATION! Right across from the UConn campus with an abundance of cultural and sport activities and Storrs Downtown with its many restaurants just a short stroll out your door. Walk directly to trails as well. Don't feel like walking? You can hop on the bus to campus, Willimantic, Hartford or Boston. Enjoy a wonderfully safe and vibrant community with every convenience. This condo is practically new and beautifully maintained with hardwood floors, 2 and a half baths. granite counters and stainless steel appliances, master suite with walk-in closet. Laundry just outside your bedroom door. The sunny front porch provides a great space to dine al fresco or enjoy the wonderful sense of neighborhood community!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12 Sherwood Street have any available units?
12 Sherwood Street has a unit available for $2,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 12 Sherwood Street have?
Some of 12 Sherwood Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12 Sherwood Street currently offering any rent specials?
12 Sherwood Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12 Sherwood Street pet-friendly?
No, 12 Sherwood Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Storrs.
Does 12 Sherwood Street offer parking?
Yes, 12 Sherwood Street does offer parking.
Does 12 Sherwood Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12 Sherwood Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12 Sherwood Street have a pool?
No, 12 Sherwood Street does not have a pool.
Does 12 Sherwood Street have accessible units?
No, 12 Sherwood Street does not have accessible units.
Does 12 Sherwood Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12 Sherwood Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 12 Sherwood Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 12 Sherwood Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 12 Sherwood Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New Haven, CTHartford, CTWorcester, MAMiddletown, CTMeriden, CTWaterbury, CTSpringfield, MAWarwick, RIManchester, CTWest Hartford, CTNorwich, CTWethersfield, CT
Chicopee, MANew London, CTCranston, RINew Britain, CTEast Haven, CTAmherst Center, MAWillimantic, CTRockville, CTHazardville, CTEast Hartford, CTGlastonbury Center, CTLongmeadow, MA
Thompsonville, CTWindsor Locks, CTWebster, MAEssex Village, CTGroton, CTMystic, CTWestfield, MASimsbury Center, CTPawcatuck, CTWesterly, RISouth Amherst, MANorthampton, MA

Apartments Near Colleges

Albertus Magnus CollegeCapital Community College
University of HartfordThree Rivers Community College
Trinity College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity