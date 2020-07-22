Apartment List
120 Apartments for rent in Southport, CT with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Southport apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a priv... Read Guide >

1 Unit Available
Southport
450 Center Street
450 Center Street, Southport, CT
3 Bedrooms
$5,400
2925 sqft
Rare opportunity to own a fantastic condo in Southport, just a short 1-minute walk to the Southport train station - a commuter's dream! Easy stroll to the beach, town, restaurants, and parks.

1 Unit Available
211 Southport Woods Drive
211 Southport Woods Drive, Southport, CT
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1200 sqft
Terrific opportunity to live in Southport in a wonderful condo complex with Heated Pool, Clubhouse and Paddle Court! Recently renovated. Upper level unit with beautiful natural light. Living Room opens to Dining Area and recently-refurbished Deck.

1 Unit Available
Southport
301 Spruce Street
301 Spruce Street, Southport, CT
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
1100 sqft
Convenient to everything! Clean, well kept two bedroom, two full bathroom apartment. Separate first floor laundry toom, third floor "Bonus" room for storage or office is not heated and not included in sqaure footage.

1 Unit Available
Southport
26 Main Street
26 Main Street, Southport, CT
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1387 sqft
CHARMING SOUTHPORT VILLAGE 3 -5 YEAR RENTAL - Great rental opportunity in the heart of Southport Village! This very special 2 Bedroom, first floor apartment features an expansive Living Room with gas log Fireplace, Kitchen with Dining Area and
Results within 1 mile of Southport

1 Unit Available
63 Bulkley Avenue North
63 Bulkley Avenue North, Westport, CT
4 Bedrooms
$25,000
3306 sqft
Beat the Heat in Westport! This fantastic expanded ranch is the perfect get-away. 4 XLarge rooms, 3 full bathrooms, a wonderful dining room, and a sun-filled sitting room (with a/c!).

1 Unit Available
250 Linwood Avenue
250 Linwood Avenue, Fairfield County, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,500
925 sqft
ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED in monthly rent (cable/internet/phone extra)! Move right in to this 2nd floor, ranch-style, clean & bright rental. Lots of closet space, large kitchen, and separate laundry area on 1st floor.
Results within 5 miles of Southport
Verified

5 Units Available
Trademark Fairfield
665 Commerce Drive, Stamford, CT
Studio
$2,100
560 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,300
825 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Near the Fairfield Metro Station. This luxury community offers a large, resort-like pool with a sundeck, package concierge, and covered parking. Homes offer quartz countertops, in-unit washer and dryer, and large windows.

1 Unit Available
Black Rock
3250 Fairfield Ave
3250 Fairfield Avenue, Bridgeport, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1322 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Don't miss this spacious two bedroom 1st floor unit with two full bathroom in the highly sought after Village at Black Rock condominiums. The Master bedroom has a private full bath along with walk out access to the rear porch.

1 Unit Available
Brooklawn - St. Vincent
25 Cartright Street
25 Cartright Street, Bridgeport, CT
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1067 sqft
Large 2 br condo with hardwood floors, large balcony, indoor parking , 24 hour doorman, close to Fairfield line, heat and hot water included More info & apply online at https://hunt.

1 Unit Available
99 Baldwin Ter
99 Baldwin Terrace, Fairfield County, CT
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
1400 sqft
Walk to beach in desirably Fairfield Beach area... great school system.

1 Unit Available
5 Church Lane
5 Church Ln, Westport, CT
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$8,900
1686 sqft
~HIGH END LIVING~ "The Jesup" Townhouse is located in the "Golden Triangle" of downtown Westport. Bedford Square is a unique multi-purpose destination that includes premier residences, beautiful public areas, high-end retail and dining.

1 Unit Available
71 New England Avenue
71 New England Avenue, Fairfield County, CT
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
2073 sqft
Simply adorable 3 bedroom 2 bath on corner lot just a short walk from train, grocery and fitness center. Spacious open floor plan, bright interior and flat fenced yard. Who could ask for anything more? PERFECT commuter location!

1 Unit Available
17 Harborview Road
17 Harborview Road, Westport, CT
3 Bedrooms
$25,000
3624 sqft
SUMMER RENTAL. Brand new outdoor Hot Tub just installed! Available August.

1 Unit Available
Compo-Owenoke Historic District
51 Spicer Road
51 Spicer Road, Westport, CT
1 Bedroom
$2,000
1000 sqft
ENJOY QUIET AND RELAXING SURROUNDINGS IN WESTPORT. This furnished one bedroom apartment is ready for you to move in.

1 Unit Available
13 Shoreham Terrace
13 Shoreham Terrace, Fairfield County, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,450
810 sqft
This oh so comfortable 5 room Ranch has 1 bedroom rental has golden colored hardwood floors throughout that your bare feet will enjoy. This spacious rental feels so much bigger than it’s 810 square foot.

1 Unit Available
Black Rock
Cypress
585 Ellsworth Street, Bridgeport, CT
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,375
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Mid-Rise Building with Elevator 1st Month free!!! Located just minutes from the finest restaurants, bistros and nightlife. Gorgeous Vinyl hardwood floors, granite counters, oak cabinets, appliances.

1 Unit Available
7 Whitney Street Extension
7 Whitney Street Ext, Westport, CT
3 Bedrooms
$2,990
1100 sqft
Central Westport 3BR, 2Bath Townhouse. Bright and sunny 1100 sq ft with fresh paint and new hardwood floors. Spacious and clean with generous closets. Front loading Washer & Dryer. Master bedroom has high ceiling and en suite bathroom.

1 Unit Available
Stratfield Village
95 Nichols Avenue
95 Nichols Avenue, Fairfield County, CT
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1500 sqft
Wonderful Updated Fairfield Single Family Colonial. Home features updated Kitchen with New Range, New Dishwasher, & Granite Counter Top. Open floor plan to Dinning room & living room. Updated half bath located on main level.

1 Unit Available
Brooklawn - St. Vincent
80 Cartright Street
80 Cartright Street, Bridgeport, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,395
1040 sqft
Amazing turn-key 1-Bedroom Ranch-style condo with work from home office space options! Highly sought-after corner unit on main-floor with loads of natural light offering spacious, convenient living on a quiet street near the Fairfield line.

1 Unit Available
12 Maplewood Avenue
12 Maplewood Avenue, Westport, CT
3 Bedrooms
$3,750
1777 sqft
Adorable three bed / two bath Cape in great walk to town neighborhood. Hardwood flooring throughout. Kitchen with gas stove and stainless fridge/freezer opens to Dining room.

1 Unit Available
210 Jennings Road
210 Jennings Road, Fairfield County, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1170 sqft
Updated and polished apartment! Enjoy 3 bedrooms, large living room, eat-in kitchen and walk out deck. Owner pays for Wi-Fi, lawn/snow maintenance and trash removal. Central A/C, new wash/dry in unit, off-street parking, private rear yard.

1 Unit Available
West End - West Side
823 Beechwood Avenue
823 Beechwood Avenue, Bridgeport, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
2687 sqft
LARGE TWO BEDROOM LIVING ROOM , LARGE KITCHEN GRANITE COUNTER TOP STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCE

1 Unit Available
17 Weston Road
17 Weston Road, Westport, CT
4 Bedrooms
$5,500
3670 sqft
Fabulous 4 bedroom 3.5 bath contemporary colonial in convenient Westport location.

1 Unit Available
201 Main Street
201 Main Street, Westport, CT
2 Bedrooms
$4,800
935 sqft
Welcome to Belden Place! Casual Luxury living personified in this boutique complex offering exquisite in-town living. This secure building with elevator access on the Saugatuck River is pet friendly.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Southport, CT

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Southport apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

