37 Apartments for rent in Southport, CT with garages

Southport apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily ... Read Guide >

1 Unit Available
Southport
450 Center Street
450 Center Street, Southport, CT
3 Bedrooms
$5,400
2925 sqft
Rare opportunity to own a fantastic condo in Southport, just a short 1-minute walk to the Southport train station - a commuter's dream! Easy stroll to the beach, town, restaurants, and parks.
Results within 1 mile of Southport

1 Unit Available
63 Bulkley Avenue North
63 Bulkley Avenue North, Westport, CT
4 Bedrooms
$25,000
3306 sqft
Beat the Heat in Westport! This fantastic expanded ranch is the perfect get-away. 4 XLarge rooms, 3 full bathrooms, a wonderful dining room, and a sun-filled sitting room (with a/c!).
Results within 5 miles of Southport

1 Unit Available
36 Richmondville Avenue
36 Richmondville Avenue, Westport, CT
3 Bedrooms
$2,775
1687 sqft
Great in town location,yet nice country setting. Completely updated in 2020 with new kitchen and bath. New hardwood floors, windows and interior painting. unit has 1 car garage, private washer and dryer . Close to Merritt and shops and restaurants.

1 Unit Available
5 Church Lane
5 Church Ln, Westport, CT
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$8,900
1686 sqft
~HIGH END LIVING~ "The Jesup" Townhouse is located in the "Golden Triangle" of downtown Westport. Bedford Square is a unique multi-purpose destination that includes premier residences, beautiful public areas, high-end retail and dining.

1 Unit Available
71 New England Avenue
71 New England Avenue, Fairfield County, CT
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
2073 sqft
Simply adorable 3 bedroom 2 bath on corner lot just a short walk from train, grocery and fitness center. Spacious open floor plan, bright interior and flat fenced yard. Who could ask for anything more? PERFECT commuter location!

1 Unit Available
17 Harborview Road
17 Harborview Road, Westport, CT
3 Bedrooms
$25,000
3624 sqft
SUMMER RENTAL. Brand new outdoor Hot Tub just installed! Available August.

1 Unit Available
17 Weston Road
17 Weston Road, Westport, CT
4 Bedrooms
$5,500
3670 sqft
Fabulous 4 bedroom 3.5 bath contemporary colonial in convenient Westport location.

1 Unit Available
100 Beagling Hill Circle
100 Beagling Hill Circle, Fairfield County, CT
5 Bedrooms
$14,500
6805 sqft
1 year furnished rental. Stunning high-style Georgian colonial located within a private gated community with county club amenities. This gracious home is inviting and elegant.

1 Unit Available
Compo-Owenoke Historic District
47 Drumlin Road
47 Drumlin Road, Westport, CT
3 Bedrooms
$9,000
1072 sqft
Just an easy bike ride from Westport's Compo Beach neighborhood sits this perfect, stylish summer retreat on a private road close to all. Think Malibu ranch and you've got the sophisticated vibe of this updated and comfortable home.

1 Unit Available
Compo-Owenoke Historic District
12 Roosevelt Road
12 Roosevelt Road, Westport, CT
2 Bedrooms
$6,500
1324 sqft
In time for summer fun! Enjoy every season at Compo Beach! Only steps to the beach from this charming colonial! Relax in the living room with brick fireplace and water view.

1 Unit Available
2101 Fairfield Beach Road
2101 Fairfield Beach Road, Fairfield County, CT
4 Bedrooms
$20,000
3000 sqft
Live the dream! Stunning Long Island Sound direct waterfront NEW construction on a prime stretch of Fairfield Beach Road with jaw-dropping 180-degree views from every room.

1 Unit Available
Brooklawn - St. Vincent
The Siena Building
2340 North Avenue, Bridgeport, CT
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,275
2 Bedrooms
Ask
One Bedroom for $1275.00 ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED. 2340 North Avenue in Bridgeport on the Fairfield town line. Newly remodeled units have beautiful hardwood-like floors and fresh paint. Building is secure with 24 hour security cameras.

1 Unit Available
1731 Bronson Road
1731 Bronson Road, Fairfield County, CT
4 Bedrooms
$5,000
4025 sqft
Wonderful opportunity to live in lower Greenfield Hill while just minutes from the train, schools and town center - making it the perfect location! This gracious home has many custom details including marble and Travertine floors, gas fireplace,

1 Unit Available
116 Brentwood Avenue
116 Brentwood Avenue, Fairfield County, CT
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1288 sqft
Complete Renovated Spacious Townhouse! Living room, Eat-in-Kitchen, 3 bedroom, 2 full baths, Central Air, Gas Heat Hardwood floor throughout and 2 car garage Just minutes away from Metro Fairfield train station to NYC and Close to Fairfield
Results within 10 miles of Southport
8 Units Available
Sheffield SoNo
55 N Water St, Norwalk, CT
1 Bedroom
$2,165
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
1126 sqft
Residents enjoy community amenities like 24-hour fitness club, patio and lounge with outdoor grilling. Great for commuters, minutes from I-95, Merritt Parkway and the Metro North. Apartments offer stainless steel kitchens, European-style cabinets and more.
30 Units Available
Central Norwalk
The Waypointe Apartments
515 West Ave, Norwalk, CT
Studio
$2,560
1281 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,055
896 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,420
1266 sqft
Convenient location near Matthews Park and Norwalk Hospital. Well-appointed kitchens, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Pet-friendly community features clubhouse, Internet cafe, pool and 24-hour gym. Outdoor features include grills and fire pit.
11 Units Available
The Royce at Trumbull
100 Avalon Gates, Trumbull, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,505
855 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,125
1255 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,325
1298 sqft
Prime location in a great school district and close to shops and dining. Units have private patio/balconies, faux hardwood flooring and spacious walk-in closets. Community has a fitness center, yoga studio and BBQ grills.
26 Units Available
Central Norwalk
Avalon Norwalk
26 Belden Ave, Norwalk, CT
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,845
843 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,167
1179 sqft
Comfortable, stylish apartments with gourmet kitchens, vaulted ceilings, and in-unit laundry. Enjoy a resort-style pool, cyber cafe, and fitness center on site. Close to the South Norwalk train station. Near Norwalk State Heritage Park.
2 Units Available
Avalon Wilton on Danbury Road
116 Danbury Rd, Stamford, CT
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,340
1312 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Modern apartments with stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets, and granite counters. Enjoy a fire pit, dog park and pool on-site. Near Cranbury Park. Easy access to Merritt Pkwy.
19 Units Available
East Norwalk
Avalon East Norwalk
8 Norden Pl, Norwalk, CT
Studio
$2,035
514 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,980
803 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,309
1160 sqft
Convenient access to Interstate 95 allows for an effortless commute. Gourmet kitchens feature stylish black appliances and a breakfast bar. Swim in the pool or take a stroll through the courtyard.
21 Units Available
Wolfpit
Dreamy Hollow
41 Wolfpit Ave, Norwalk, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,850
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Within walking distance of downtown Norwalk, spacious and pet-friendly apartments offer access to public transportation. Thirteen two-story buildings are surrounded by trees and landscaped grounds.

1 Unit Available
Wolfpit
81 Wolfpit Avenue
81 Wolfpit Avenue, Norwalk, CT
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1585 sqft
Amazing opportunity to live in the desirable Wolfpit area near the Westport line. Convenient to all. Recently renovated, spacious end-unit townhouse.  Living room with a wood-burning fireplace and half bath.

1 Unit Available
East Norwalk
19 Sasqua Road
19 Sasqua Road, Norwalk, CT
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
2178 sqft
Manageable ranch is in the desirable Sasqua Hills neighborhood  with easy access to town amenities. Three bedrooms and two and half baths have and eat in the kitchen and laundry on the main level.

1 Unit Available
Saugatuck
2 Surf Road
2 Surf Road, Westport, CT
5 Bedrooms
$12,000
7225 sqft
Flexible Term Rental with direct water front views on Westport's Bermuda Lagoon. The home includes a dock that accommodates a 70-ft yacht or multiple smaller boats. The home has an open floor plan for everyday living and entertaining.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garages in Southport, CT

Southport apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

