Last updated July 13 2020 at 2:33 AM

42 Apartments for rent in Simsbury Center, CT with parking

Last updated July 13 at 12:05am
7 Units Available
Highcroft
1100 Highcroft Pl, Simsbury Center, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,734
921 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,580
1324 sqft
A residential neighborhood with a sustainable design. The community offers a modern fitness center, a large pool area with cabanas, and a bocce court. Each apartment includes modern fixtures.
Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
16 Units Available
The Pointe at Dorset Crossing
55 Dorset Xing, Simsbury Center, CT
Studio
$1,375
629 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,605
809 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,885
1281 sqft
WELCOME HOME Located minutes from shopping and entertainment and only 12 miles from downtown Hartford, Bradley International Airport and western Massachusetts, The Pointe at Dorset Crossing is Simsbury's most convenient luxury apartment community!
Last updated July 12 at 02:23pm
2 Units Available
Simsbury Center Historic District
Mill Commons
1 Millers Way, Simsbury Center, CT
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,085
1391 sqft
Thoughtfully designed homes with stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets. Concierge available. Community highlights include a conference room, dog park and gym. Close to Simsbury Public Library. Easy access to US Route 202.

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
Simsbury Center Historic District
10 Carriage Drive
10 Carriage Drive, Simsbury Center, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1048 sqft
Nestled in the heart of Simsbury, this spacious condo is all about location, location, location! Featuring 2 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms along with an open floor plan kitchen and living room, fresh new carpet & hardwood flooring! The living room
Results within 5 miles of Simsbury Center

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
33 Rushford Meade
33 Rushford Meade Avenue, Salmon Brook, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1052 sqft
Beautiful townhouse unit in a small centrally located complex. 2 Bedrooms and 2 full Bath. Washer dryer in unit, Carport for convenient parking. Ample amount of closet space. Full Basement. Approachable to walking trails and convenient to shopping.

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
150 Reverknolls
150 Reverknolls, Hartford County, CT
6 Bedrooms
$20,000
4615 sqft
Short term 3 month summer rental.....Beautiful Farmington Valley newer construction home with inground pool and outdoor jacuzzi. All inclusive summer get away!!
Results within 10 miles of Simsbury Center
Last updated July 13 at 01:32am
25 Units Available
Heirloom Flats
700 Bloomfield Ave, Bloomfield, CT
Studio
$1,649
562 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,805
833 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,445
1057 sqft
A well-appointed community designed by artists with timber-framed portico areas, bright rooms, and modern furniture. Minutes from downtown area. Large pool and green space areas. Spacious interiors with modern features.
Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
7 Units Available
Packard
3 Arnoldale Road, West Hartford, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,490
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,760
1300 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1700 sqft
Vintage Apartments in West Hartford Classic charm meets modern living at The Packard.
Last updated July 13 at 01:00am
1 Unit Available
The 600 Apartments
675 Cottage Grove Rd, Bloomfield, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,295
1118 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
We are located on Cottage Grove Road in Bloomfield, Connecticut.
Last updated July 13 at 01:32am
11 Units Available
The Hawthorne at Gillette Ridge
2 Francis Way, Bloomfield, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,447
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,678
1281 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Serene views. City convenience. Apartments designed for you. The Hawthorne at Gillette Ridge is redefining the way Bloomfield thinks about apartment living.
Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
25 Units Available
Avon Place
46 Avonwood Rd, Collinsville, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,264
922 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,507
1220 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,894
1817 sqft
Cozy apartments on 46-acre wooded property with lots of privacy and walking trails. Recently renovated units with walk-in closets. Community has sauna, media room, tennis court, and pool. Elevator in building.
Last updated July 13 at 02:31am
6 Units Available
Mallory Ridge Apartment Homes
95 Filley St, Bloomfield, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,708
949 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,774
1157 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury homes with stainless steel appliances, breakfast bars, and hardwood flooring. Residents get access to a nature preserve with walking paths. Close to Gillette Ridge Golf Club and Copaco Shopping Center.
Last updated July 13 at 12:07am
10 Units Available
Rivers Bend
1 Phaeton St, Windsor Locks, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,135
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1053 sqft
Seize your chance to live in one of the premier apartment communities in Windsor, CT. Picture coming home every day to the warm embrace of 88 acres of landscaped riverfront, comfortable homes, and thoughtful amenities tailored to enhance your life.
Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
4 Units Available
Windsor Crossing Apartments
40 Barry Circle, Bloomfield, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,585
1200 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious, welcoming community just minutes from I-91 and I-84. Apartments feature direct access garages, private entrances and open floor plans. Near shopping and entertainment. Professional management on-site.
Last updated July 13 at 12:23am
2 Units Available
Asylum Hill
Carriage Place- Forest
36 Forest Street, Hartford, CT
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$750
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Classic charm meets modern living at Carriage Place Apartments. Our 22 unique properties are situated throughout Hartford’s historic neighborhoods.
Last updated July 13 at 12:36am
11 Units Available
Enclave Park West
43 Caya Ave, West Hartford, CT
Studio
$850
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,095
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,335
875 sqft
Call Enclave West Hartford and Parc West to reserve your new home today. We offer the best value in West Hartford, CT, with amenities and onsite management to boot.
Last updated July 6 at 03:37pm
5 Units Available
Asylum Hill
41 Niles Street
41 Niles St, Hartford, CT
1 Bedroom
$755
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$995
1000 sqft
One- to three-bedroom apartments with updated kitchens and bathrooms. On-site laundry and parking, plus controlled building access. Walking distance to West Middle School and numerous CT transit stops. Easy access to Yankee Expressway.
Last updated July 6 at 03:23pm
10 Units Available
Asylum Hill
210 Farmington Avenue
210 Farmington Ave, Hartford, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,005
475 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,215
875 sqft
One- and two-bedroom apartments in mid-rise building. Apartments feature trendy kitchens with breakfast bar, in-unit laundry and French windows. Hardwood floors available. Building has controlled access and is just minutes from I-91 and Elizabeth Park.
Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
11 Units Available
The Arbors at Brighton Park
627 Brighton Park Way, Bloomfield, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,495
717 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1021 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Here at The Arbors, we are nestled in a unique, serene wooded setting that separates us from all the rest! Our sunny 1-, 2- and 3-bedroom apartment homes feature open floor plans with cook friendly kitchens, large bathrooms, full size washers and
Last updated July 13 at 12:25am
7 Units Available
Asylum Hill
Regency Place Apartments
40 Willard Street, Hartford, CT
1 Bedroom
$825
666 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
916 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
Situated in the heart of one of Hartfords most historic neighborhoods, Regency Place Apartments features charming one, two, and three bedroom homes for rent.

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
West End
1316 Asylum Ave # 2
1316 Asylum Avenue, Hartford, CT
2 Bedrooms
$970
This home is completely updated with stone counters and upgraded appliances in the kitchen.

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
7 North Quaker Avenue
7 Quaker Ln N, West Hartford, CT
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1100 sqft
Beautiful Updated 1 Bedroom Apartment in the Vintage Clarendon Apartments! This complex offers a unique blend of comfortable living and historic charm and character.

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
148 Plainville Avenue
148 Plainville Avenue, Hartford County, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1584 sqft
Great single family home for rent in Unionville! Conveniently located on Rt 177. Short walk Unionville shops and restaurants and. public transportation.

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
35 Ringgold Street
35 Ringgold Street, West Hartford, CT
2 Bedrooms
$2,750
1294 sqft
GORGEOUS NEW CONSTRUCTION END UNIT! Move right into this BRAND NEW West Hartford end unit townhome featuring 9' ceilings, an open floor plan, u-shaped kitchen with breakfast bar, new energy efficient stainless appliances, white cabinets with soft
