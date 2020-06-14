Apartment List
107 Apartments for rent in Old Greenwich, CT with garage

Old Greenwich apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, an... Read Guide >

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Old Greenwich
1 Unit Available
21 Richmond Drive
21 Richmond Drive, Old Greenwich, CT
3 Bedrooms
$4,450
1584 sqft
Charming Colonial is convenient & well maintained with great curb appeal. All beautiful hardwood floors, Kitchen w/SS appliances (Newer Refrigerator and Cook's delight Gas Stove.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Old Greenwich
1 Unit Available
187 Shore Road
187 Shore Road, Old Greenwich, CT
5 Bedrooms
$22,000
3276 sqft
Located in Old Greenwich just steps away from Greenwich Point, the village shops, restaurants and metro north this private waterfront property offers breathtaking views of Greenwich Cove.
Results within 1 mile of Old Greenwich
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 10:38am
$
25 Units Available
TGM Anchor Point
150 Southfield Avenue, Stamford, CT
Studio
$1,800
651 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,125
1014 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,610
1391 sqft
At TGM Anchor Point, you'll be minutes from all Stamford has to offer, but far away from the ordinary. The waterfront lifestyle you deserve awaits you. Come home to TGM Anchor Point.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
37 Noble Street
37 Noble Street, Stamford, CT
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
2120 sqft
Absolutely charming 2 BR colonial with beautiful fenced yard. Spacious living room featuring picture window and tons of natural light. Formal dining room perfect for large gatherings. Renovated eat in kitchen.

1 of 38

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Riverside
1 Unit Available
29 Thornhill Road
29 Thorn Hill Road, Riverside, CT
3 Bedrooms
$4,200
1296 sqft
Beautiful 3BR 2.5 BA single family split level home in the heart of Riverside, Greenwich.

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Cos Cob
1 Unit Available
10 Maple Street
10 Maple Street, Cos Cob, CT
3 Bedrooms
$4,950
1887 sqft
Feel welcomed home every time you arrive to this bright and airy Craftsman.

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Old Greenwich
1 Unit Available
4 Split Timber Place
4 Split Timber Place, Riverside, CT
5 Bedrooms
$4,900
2228 sqft
WONDERFUL CONTEMPORARY SPACIOUS HOUSE WITH AN OPEN FLOOR PLAN. A CORNER LOT LOCATED ON A QUIET RIVERSIDE CUL-DE-SAC WITH CLOSE PROXIMITY TO SCHOOLS, FABULOUS SHOPS PLUS THE TRAIN STATION & BEACH ARE NEARBY.

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
98 Southfield Avenue
98 Southfield Avenue, Stamford, CT
2 Bedrooms
$4,750
1356 sqft
Stamford Waterfront living at its finest!! Take advantage of this rare opportunity to own a direct waterfront townhouse Penthouse! 40 foot deep water dock. Simply stunning water and cityscape views.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
77 Havemeyer Lane
77 Havemeyer Lane, Stamford, CT
2 Bedrooms
$3,700
1589 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Upscale, carefree living at Palmer Hill! A rare gated luxury community...This one-level, bright and elegant 2 bedroom, 2 full bath condo features 9' ceilings, hardwood floors, gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
33 Moore Street
33 Moore Street, Stamford, CT
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
2460 sqft
Large end unit townhouse in five-unit complex. Unit has own patio and side yard and small deck off living room.
Results within 5 miles of Old Greenwich
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
Harbor Point
34 Units Available
101 Park Place
101 Washington Blvd, Stamford, CT
1 Bedroom
$2,045
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,688
1170 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,745
1499 sqft
Located between the East Branch and Long Island Sound, this community provides residents with beautiful views, walk-in closets and extra storage. Luxury amenities include clubhouse, concierge, gym and on-site swimming pool. In-unit laundry provided.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Downtown Stamford
26 Units Available
Sofi at 50 Forest
50 Forest St, Stamford, CT
1 Bedroom
$2,161
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,486
1174 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,988
1668 sqft
Free Wi-Fi in common areas, a tennis court, yoga and a concierge allow this new community to stand out among others. Its downtown location means shopping, dining and entertainment are right around the corner.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Downtown Stamford
55 Units Available
Atlantic Station
355 Atlantic St, Stamford, CT
Studio
$1,777
573 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,069
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,825
1158 sqft
Apartments offer in-unit laundry, hardwood floors, garbage disposals and pet-friendly amenities, all in a convenient downtown location. Just a short distance from the trains; this is a commuter's paradise.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Downtown Stamford
44 Units Available
Vela on the Park
1011 Washington Boulevard, Stamford, CT
Studio
$1,984
608 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,313
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,812
1090 sqft
Studio, one- and two-bedroom luxury apartments with large windows and wide-plank flooring. Pet-friendly community features a Skydeck, free parking and solarium resident lounge. Prime Stamford location near shops and dining options.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Harbor Point
17 Units Available
Vault Apartments
120 Towne St, Stamford, CT
Studio
$1,982
622 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,989
732 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,592
1061 sqft
Reduced Rates plus One Month Free on select apartments. Waived Application Fees and Reduced Security Deposits! Don't miss out on this fantastic limited time offer. Our office is open by appointment and for virtual tours.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Chickahominy
16 Units Available
Greenwich Place
33 Putnam Grn, Greenwich, CT
1 Bedroom
$2,345
827 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,105
1506 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,840
1719 sqft
Multilevel apartments have granite counters, GE appliances, bathtubs, custom cabinetry and private patio/balcony. Community lounge, seasonal outdoor pool, playground, and reserved parking. Five minutes to Greenwich train station and near Merritt Parkway, I-95 and I-287.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
Harbor Point
58 Units Available
NV @ Harbor Point
100 Commons Park North, Stamford, CT
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,140
929 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,730
1374 sqft
Luxurious apartment amenities include reclaimed wood flooring, energy efficient appliances, and walk-in closets. Community has 14-hour gym, grills, and fire pits. Excellent location close to train, shopping, and restaurants.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
Downtown Stamford
17 Units Available
Stamford Corners
1455 Washington Blvd, Stamford, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,893
963 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,493
1258 sqft
Community amenities include 24-hour fitness center, community clubroom and heated pool. Units include gas-burning fireplaces, granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Located close to Metro North Station and restaurants.
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Downtown Stamford
68 Units Available
75 Tresser
75 Tresser Blvd, Stamford, CT
Studio
$1,920
588 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,025
844 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,695
1149 sqft
Welcome to your 75 Tresser Stamford, CT apartments! Our modern community is proudly the hub of an energetic, urban existence. 75 Tresser offers luxurious studio, one, two, and three bedroom apartments with sleek and elegant finishes.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 03:51am
Newfield - Westover - Turn of River
11 Units Available
Fairfield
100 Morgan St, Stamford, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,776
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,537
1110 sqft
Pet-friendly community offers 1-3 bedroom units. Special on-site amenities include walk-in closets, private patio or balcony, clubhouse, pool, gym, hot tub and sauna. Within miles of the Connecticut Turnpike and US-1, shopping, dining and more.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
Glenbrook
17 Units Available
eaves Stamford
66 Glenbrook Rd, Stamford, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,705
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,090
1176 sqft
Private patios, balconies and picnic areas offer optimal outdoor space to complement one- and two-bedroom apartment homes. Easily accessible from Route I-95, the Merritt Parkway and the Metro North Railroad Station.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
Noroton
5 Units Available
Avalon Darien
137 Hollow Tree Ridge Rd, Darien, CT
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,945
1433 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Granite counters, walk-in closets, and in-unit washers and dryers are prominent features of one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments and townhomes. Located near Norton Metro Station, Fort King George and Wolf Island National Wildlife Refuge.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 12:43am
Newfield - Westover - Turn of River
18 Units Available
The Residences on Bedford
1425 Bedford St, Stamford, CT
Studio
$1,306
615 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,671
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,676
922 sqft
Recently renovated apartments with huge closets, patio/balcony and extra storage. Convenient location in Stamford with shopping and dining nearby. Community has private garages, pool with gas grills nearby and gorgeous picnic areas.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Downtown Stamford
19 Units Available
Summer House Apartments in Downtown Stamford
184 Summer St, Stamford, CT
Studio
$2,144
603 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,184
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,162
1409 sqft
Discover the best that Stamford, Connecticut, has to offer—be one of the few who live in Summer House high-rise apartments.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Old Greenwich, CT

Old Greenwich apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

