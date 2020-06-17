First floor of a 2 family in excellent shape.3 bedrooms,Fully appliance kitchen.W/D in bathroom.Gas heat.Off street parking.No Pets Smoking only outside.One Year month to month lease.First,last and security.Credit check.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 67 Tower Road have any available units?
67 Tower Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oakville, CT.
What amenities does 67 Tower Road have?
Some of 67 Tower Road's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 67 Tower Road currently offering any rent specials?
67 Tower Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.