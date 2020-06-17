All apartments in Oakville
67 Tower Road
67 Tower Road

67 Tower Road · No Longer Available
Location

67 Tower Road, Oakville, CT 06779

First floor of a 2 family in excellent shape.3 bedrooms,Fully appliance kitchen.W/D in bathroom.Gas heat.Off street parking.No Pets
Smoking only outside.One Year month to month lease.First,last and security.Credit check.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 67 Tower Road have any available units?
67 Tower Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oakville, CT.
What amenities does 67 Tower Road have?
Some of 67 Tower Road's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 67 Tower Road currently offering any rent specials?
67 Tower Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 67 Tower Road pet-friendly?
No, 67 Tower Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oakville.
Does 67 Tower Road offer parking?
Yes, 67 Tower Road does offer parking.
Does 67 Tower Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 67 Tower Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 67 Tower Road have a pool?
No, 67 Tower Road does not have a pool.
Does 67 Tower Road have accessible units?
No, 67 Tower Road does not have accessible units.
Does 67 Tower Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 67 Tower Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 67 Tower Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 67 Tower Road does not have units with air conditioning.
