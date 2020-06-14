/
furnished apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:33 AM
21 Furnished Apartments for rent in North Haven, CT
Last updated June 13 at 02:22pm
9 Units Available
Dogwood Hills
200 Evergreen Ave, North Haven, CT
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,335
588 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,355
839 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment units available in several floor plans. Granite counters, mixed hardwood and carpet flooring, and private balconies in select units. Close to shopping, dining, and entertainment. Less than 5 miles from Yale University.
Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
Downtown New Haven
26 Units Available
The Audubon New Haven
367 Orange Street, New Haven, CT
Studio
$1,868
584 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,099
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,989
1458 sqft
The Audubon New Haven offers the perfect balance of style and luxury for those looking for exceptional, modern, downtown living. Do more than experience New Haven; become a part of it.
Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
Downtown New Haven
86 Units Available
360 State Street
360 State St, New Haven, CT
Studio
$1,654
489 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,758
635 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,136
1077 sqft
Modern units between Wooster Square and The New Haven Green. Stainless steel appliances and hardwood floors. Furnished apartments available. Community garden, yoga studio, and media room on site. Key fob access.
Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
East Rock
35 Units Available
Corsair
1050 State St, New Haven, CT
Studio
$1,559
554 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,997
824 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,540
1064 sqft
Brand new handcrafted apartments in beautiful East Rock neighborhood. Enjoy restaurant-style gas ranges and kitchen fixtures and movable, custom-built islands. Community amenities include massive fitness studio, reading room and library, and incredible rooftop lounge.
Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
2 Units Available
Canal Crossing
380 Mather St, New Haven, CT
Studio
$1,495
611 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,775
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in a suburban, accessible area, this community offers access to countless amenities, including gourmet kitchens, soft-close drawers, walk-in closets, vinyl plank hardwood floors, nine-foot ceilings, and keyless apartment entry.
Last updated June 13 at 02:22pm
Downtown New Haven
19 Units Available
The Liberty
152 Temple St, New Haven, CT
Studio
$1,239
475 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,637
639 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Renovated historic landmark building in downtown New Haven, close to shopping, dining and Yale School of Medicine. Choose from 60 luxurious studio, one- and two-bedroom floor plans with 14-foot ceilings. Community library and gym.
Last updated June 14 at 02:16am
Dwight
21 Units Available
The Novella
1245 Chapel St, New Haven, CT
Studio
$1,570
583 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,925
732 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,995
1095 sqft
Brand new apartments with large windows and chef-inspired kitchens. Property offers tenants access to a fitness center, theater and sun terrace. Minutes from Yale University and all the fun of downtown New Haven.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Downtown New Haven
14 Units Available
Cambridge Oxford
32 High St, New Haven, CT
Studio
$1,325
300 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,700
530 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
700 sqft
In the heart of New Haven, just steps from Yale's old campus, enjoy historic apartment homes with all modern conveniences. 24-hour gym and updated interiors with wood floors.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Fair Haven
1 Unit Available
163 Wolcott Street
163 Wolcott Street, New Haven, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1470 sqft
Three LG bedrooms apartment, One bathroom one living room and the kitchen, total 1470 FT and off street parking More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/new-haven-ct?lid=12930200 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5434972)
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Beaver Hills
1 Unit Available
309 Norton Street
309 Norton Street, New Haven, CT
5 Bedrooms
$3,500
1800 sqft
Beautiful Modern 5 Bed 3 Bath - Beautifully renovated 5 Bed 3 Bathroom Single Family house just 5 minutes to Downtown New Haven.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Beaver Hills
1 Unit Available
246 Colony Rd
246 Colony Road, New Haven, CT
5 Bedrooms
$5,495
Stunning 5 bedroom 2.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Dwight
1 Unit Available
189 Sherman Ave 31
189 Sherman Avenue, New Haven, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1200 sqft
Newly renovated condo close to downtown - Property Id: 290455 Newly renovated bright and spacious apartment right by downtown New Haven. Off-street residential complex with off-street parking and rear yard access.
Last updated June 14 at 02:20am
Edgewood
1 Unit Available
173 Norton Street
173 Norton St, New Haven, CT
1 Bedroom
$560
1200 sqft
ROOM FOR RENT_NOT AN APARTMENT! Furnished bedroom available for rent in 6 BR (2 bath) apartment on a quiet street.. $450/month, plus $110 including all utilities, WiFi, and on-site laundry. Basement storage space also available.
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Wooster Square - Mill River
1 Unit Available
441 Chapel Street
441 Chapel Street, New Haven, CT
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$850
445 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
**BEDROOM RENTAL**SHARED APARTMENT SITUATION** Bedroom w/shared common area space available in Chapel Street Lofts in New Haven. 3 & 4 Bedroom apartments have bedroom rentals available for immediate occupancy.
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Downtown New Haven
1 Unit Available
100 York Street
100 York Street, New Haven, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1014 sqft
DOWNTOWN ONE BLOCK FROM YNHH. BRIGHT, SUNNY, BEAUTIFUL PENTHOUSE 2 BEDROOM UNIT WITH 30 FOOT BALCONY PERFECT TO WATCH SUNSETS WITH VIEWS OF WEST ROCK. OPEN LAYOUT. UPDATED KITCHEN WITH GRANITE COUNTERTOPS.
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
East Rock
1 Unit Available
548 Orange Street
548 Orange Street, New Haven, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
665 sqft
Sunny 4 room (1 to 2 bedroom) furnished 3rd floor condo located within minutes of Yale campus and downtown New Haven. High, beamed ceilings, hardwood floors, abundance of windows with 3 exposures. In building laundry. Elevator.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
2 Units Available
Spinnaker Walk
60 South Broad Street, Milford city, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,803
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in the center of downtown, Spinnaker Walk is just steps away from the historic Town Green, Metro-North train station, Milford Harbor, boutique shops, cafes and some of the best restaurants Milford has to offer.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
11 Units Available
Flats at 390
390 Bee Street, Meriden, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,055
667 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,290
700 sqft
At Flats at 390, our designer-inspired amenities set us apart from the competition.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
2 Units Available
The Foundry & Colonial Court
680 3rd Avenue, West Haven, CT
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,190
1086 sqft
Spacious apartment homes with full appliance packages, exposed brick walls, lots of natural light and large windows. Community has an atrium and on-site laundry facilities. Close to I-95 and downtown New Haven.
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
1 Unit Available
15 River Road
15 River Road, New Haven County, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
894 sqft
ACADEMIC RENTAL available 9/1/20 thru 5/31/21 - Direct Waterfront in Pawson Park! Charming 2BR home, fully furnished, HW floors, fireplace, heated sunroom makes a perfect in home office too! Beautiful views, beach access, $1,975/month plus
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
1 Unit Available
1 Parker Memorial Drive
1 Parker Memorial Drive, Branford Center, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1129 sqft
August and September availability only. Direct waterfront, furnished, seasonal property located on private property within Parker Memorial Park. Beautiful views of Branford Harbor.
