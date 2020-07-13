Apartment List
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:28 AM

130 Apartments for rent in New Britain, CT with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some New Britain apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a ...
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 12:14am
$
11 Units Available
Springwood Gardens
192 Allen Street, New Britain, CT
1 Bedroom
$925
579 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$975
751 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Springwood Gardens offers residents the best value in New Britain, CT, with amenities and onsite management to boot.

1 of 4

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
223 Bassett St. 1
223 Bassett St, New Britain, CT
2 Bedrooms
$975
1100 sqft
Unit 1 Available 08/01/20 First floor 2 BR Bassett St - Property Id: 319136 First floor 2 bedroom, recently renovated, in a very quiet 2 family home.

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
57 Ash St
57 Ash Street, New Britain, CT
2 Bedrooms
$995
57 Ash Street - Property Id: 317855 Freshly updated 2/3 bedrooms, depends how you set it up. New Floors, New Light Fixtures, New bathroom, professionally painted, and much more to offer. Great LOCATION- easy access to bus and very close to Rt 9.

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
270 Maple Street
270 Maple Street, New Britain, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Single Family Home Rental! Lots of Space and Great Area! - This wont last long! Spacious 3 Bedroom Single Family Home in the heart of New Britain! Desirable Maple ave area, large home with a spacious lot.

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
168 Maple Street
168 Maple Street, New Britain, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
5248 sqft
Multi Family with 2nd floor rental, convenient location 3 large bedrooms, living room, dining room, pantry, kitchen, washer/dryer hook-ups won't last long a must see.

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
322 Chestnut St
322 Chestnut St, New Britain, CT
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$975
900 sqft
Large 2 Bedrooms and 1 full bathroom Spacious Apartment available to rent immediately at a very nice and calm location in New Britain.

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
19 Pinehurst Avenue
19 Pinehurst Ave, New Britain, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
2288 sqft
Welcome home! This two bedroom, one bathroom second floor unit offers ample space and great natural light throughout. Closets in every room mean plenty of room for storage. This unit boasts natural gas for heat, hot water, and cooking.

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
23 Market Street
23 Market Street, New Britain, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
2174 sqft
5 Bedrooms
Ask
**1st Floor 2 bedroom unit available for immediate occupancy. Freshly painted, newer windows, newer carpets,appliances,Credit check required,rental application, two month's security and 1st month's rent,Lease. Parking for for two cars

1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
310 Slater Road
310 Slater Road, New Britain, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1400 sqft
2 bedroom, 1.5 bath apartment in New Britain, conveniently located close to both I-84 and rt 9. This apartment features spacious rooms and plenty of storage space, including a partially finished basement.

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
16 capitol ave 2
16 Capitol Avenue, New Britain, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1300 sqft
2 floor apartment, garage, deck, basement.

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 12:57am
1 Unit Available
105 Ten Acre Rd - 2C
105 Ten Acre Road, New Britain, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,450
750 sqft
FURNISHED! FURNISHED! FURNISHED! Brand new Suite in a beautiful Tudor house! PRIVATE BATH / PRIVATE OFFICE! Also FREE high speed internet. Everything in the pictures comes with the place. 5 mins from Westfarms mall and the highway.

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 12:57am
1 Unit Available
44 Cabot St 1 Front
44 Cabot Street, New Britain, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,485
1286 sqft
FURNISHED! FURNISHED! FURNISHED! SHORT TERM LEASES WELCOME! Very Spacious 1 Bedroom on a quiet street. Washer and Dryer located in apartment. Access to garage is available. 4 Family house located on a quiet residential Street.

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
254 Slater Road
254 Slater Road, New Britain, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
2364 sqft
Stunning 3 bedroom completely remodeled 2nd floor apartment, available June 1st . Everything is new just like new construction.

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 12:57am
1 Unit Available
71 Vine Street - 7
71 Vine St, New Britain, CT
1 Bedroom
$520
160 sqft
ROOM for rent. Offering large furnished rooms across Walnut Hill Park - New Britain!!! Perfect for CCSU College students Shared bathroom and kitchen. Close to bus transportation, highways and the Museum of American history.

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 12:57am
1 Unit Available
107 Gold Street - AA
107 Gold Street, New Britain, CT
Studio
$725
550 sqft
ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED!! Electric, heat & hot water!! Freshly cleaned large studio apartment on the corner of Gold & Lyman Streets, with private entrance door! - Hardwood floors - Tile bathroom - Full bathroom with tub - Fully applianced kitchen -
Results within 5 miles of New Britain
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 01:00am
7 Units Available
Colonial Village Apartments
22 Colonial Ct, Hartford County, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,210
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,690
1300 sqft
Colonial Village is a private apartment community in Plainville, CT set amidst landscaped grounds and tree-lined streets. We are located 15 minutes from downtown Hartford and Waterbury, with easy access to I-84 and Routes 72 and 10.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated July 12 at 10:37am
12 Units Available
The Village at Wethersfield
79 Village Dr, Wethersfield, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,175
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Upscale community in a natural setting. Updates in the apartments include in-unit laundry, walk-in closets, and modern appliances. On-site pool, hot tub, and 24-hour gym. Dogs and cats welcome. Dog park on site.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 13 at 12:04am
27 Units Available
Concierge Apartments
98 Cold Spring Rd, Wethersfield, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,027
809 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,227
1228 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Set on 30 acres of lush green landscaping with a tennis court, volleyball court, pool, hot tub, and BBQ grill. Units feature private patio/balcony, walk-in closets, and stainless-steel appliances.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated July 13 at 12:32am
15 Units Available
Northwoods Apartments
1 Dove Lane, Middletown, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,230
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,315
991 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Northwood Apartments offers 1 and 2 bedroom apartments in Middletown, CT. Visit our community and take a tour of our onsite amenities, including a community clubhouse with a private pool and sundeck.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
7 Units Available
Packard
3 Arnoldale Road, West Hartford, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,490
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,760
1300 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1700 sqft
Vintage Apartments in West Hartford Classic charm meets modern living at The Packard.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 13 at 12:36am
11 Units Available
Enclave Park West
43 Caya Ave, West Hartford, CT
Studio
$850
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,095
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,335
875 sqft
Call Enclave West Hartford and Parc West to reserve your new home today. We offer the best value in West Hartford, CT, with amenities and onsite management to boot.

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
7 North Quaker Avenue
7 Quaker Ln N, West Hartford, CT
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1100 sqft
Beautiful Updated 1 Bedroom Apartment in the Vintage Clarendon Apartments! This complex offers a unique blend of comfortable living and historic charm and character.

1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
35 Ringgold Street
35 Ringgold Street, West Hartford, CT
2 Bedrooms
$2,750
1294 sqft
GORGEOUS NEW CONSTRUCTION END UNIT! Move right into this BRAND NEW West Hartford end unit townhome featuring 9' ceilings, an open floor plan, u-shaped kitchen with breakfast bar, new energy efficient stainless appliances, white cabinets with soft

1 of 6

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
177 Abbotsford Ave.
177 Abbotsford Avenue, West Hartford, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1350 sqft
The Abbotsford Colonial - Welcome to The Abbotsford Colonial. Here you will find an affordable West Hartford colonial (single family) house rental that almost everything has been updated to the interior.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in New Britain, CT

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some New Britain apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

