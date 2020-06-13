Apartment List
/
CT
/
mystic
/
apartments with balcony
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:37 AM

32 Apartments for rent in Mystic, CT with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restric... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 06:17am
56 Units Available
Harbor Heights Mystic
50 Perkins Farm Drive, Mystic, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,575
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,935
1162 sqft
Are you drawn to the Sea? Do you yearn to not only visit Mystic in the summer, but also live in this thriving coastal community, year-round? Harbor Heights Mystic can make that dream a reality. Go with the tide and let the sea cast its spell.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
West Mystic
1 Unit Available
2 Godfrey Street
2 Godfrey Street, Mystic, CT
4 Bedrooms
$3,200
1971 sqft
Welcome to all the downtown Mystic has to offer; restaurants, shops, historic drawbridge, Mystic Seaport and Aquarium to mention just a few. Many additional amenities are a short walk into town as well.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
West Mystic
1 Unit Available
1 Pearl Street
1 Pearl Street, Mystic, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1200 sqft
Walk right out your door and step into the heart of Downtown Mystic! Recently renovated 1st floor, 2 bedroom apartment with new kitchen and bath with all new appliances including washer and dryer. Hardwood floors throughout.
Results within 1 mile of Mystic

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
1 Unit Available
80 Noyes Avenue
80 Noyes Avenue, New London County, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
780 sqft
$1200/WEEKLY Summer Furnished Rental. This wonderful seasonal cottage is the perfect place to start all your summer activities, located directly across the street from the ocean.
Results within 5 miles of Mystic

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
Old Mystic
1 Unit Available
21 Cindy Lane
21 Cindy Lane, Old Mystic, CT
4 Bedrooms
$1,900
2084 sqft
Exceptional, clean and updated 4 bedroom, 2 baths ranch, located in Mystic. Super master suite with walkin closet. Mitsubishi split A/C for those hot days ahead. Tons of storage in the huge basement and attic.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
1 Unit Available
332 Pumpkin Hill Road
332 Pumpkin Hill Road, New London County, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1200 sqft
Ideal location central to everything, this nearly new 2 bedroom duplex is very spacious, clean and brand new! large kitchen and family with two very spacious bedrooms on the 2 nd floor, large full bath. Full basement for storage.

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
Groton Long Point
1 Unit Available
321 West Shore Avenue
321 West Shore Avenue, Groton Long Point, CT
3 Bedrooms
$14,000
1813 sqft
For Rent with great water views and steps from the beach with access. Completely renovated, like new and move in ready.

1 of 38

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
Groton Long Point
1 Unit Available
209 South Shore Avenue
209 South Shore Avenue, Groton Long Point, CT
4 Bedrooms
$4,200
1876 sqft
Charming 4 bedroom 2.5 bath cottage with direct oceanfront access. Spectacular water views, large wrap around covered porch waterside with private yard and gardens.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
Groton Long Point
1 Unit Available
1 Pacific Street
1 Pacific Street, Groton Long Point, CT
4 Bedrooms
$4,000
2096 sqft
Perfect location with gorgeous views and just steps away from GLP’s South Beach, Inner Lagoon, Tennis Courts, playground and all other GLP amenities! This beautifully appointed 4-bedroom, 2.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
Groton Long Point
1 Unit Available
105 Sound Breeze Avenue
105 Sound Breeze Avenue, Groton Long Point, CT
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
1554 sqft
Perfect location! Only one house away from GLP’s South Beach with captivating views of the Inner Lagoon and near all the GLP amenities! This beautifully appointed 3-bedroom, 2-bath rental with open floor plan is perfect year round for short term

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
Groton Long Point
1 Unit Available
58 Sound Breeze Avenue
58 Sound Breeze Avenue, Groton Long Point, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
872 sqft
Fully furnished with everything you need offering 1st and 2nd floor ensuite bedrooms, central air, oil heat and a spacious outdoor deck with beautiful private yard within walking distance to all of GLP amenities. Available September 4th 2020.

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
Groton Long Point
1 Unit Available
106 East Shore Avenue
106 East Shore Avenue, Groton Long Point, CT
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
1980 sqft
Enjoy the tranquility of living by the shore during the off-season months at Groton Long Point in this charming 4-bedroom 2 bath ocean view rental. Picturesque water views and Magnificent sunrises fully furnished with everything you need.

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
Groton Long Point
1 Unit Available
10 Weston Road
10 Weston Road, Groton Long Point, CT
6 Bedrooms
$5,000
2588 sqft
Panoramic views, privacy, dock, and direct oceanfront access at one of the best locations in Groton Long Point.

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
Groton Long Point
1 Unit Available
24 Prospect Street
24 Prospect Street, Groton Long Point, CT
5 Bedrooms
$3,500
2217 sqft
Spacious 6 bedroom 3 bath GLP Cottage sleeps up to 12 guest with large yard great for entertaining and fully furnished with everything you will need to enjoy a great vacation stay! Within walking distance to all of GLP's amenities, beaches and
Results within 10 miles of Mystic
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Long Hill
12 Units Available
The Ledges
11 Ledgewood Rd, Groton, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,190
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,565
999 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
1800 sqft
With wall-to-wall carpeting, waterscape views and a private balcony. Homes offer modern appliances and spacious layouts. Pet-friendly. On-site business center, pool with a clubhouse and two fitness centers.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
South New London
4 Units Available
Gull Harbor
83 Mansfield Rd, New London, CT
1 Bedroom
$905
600 sqft
Enjoy a modern community with upgraded appliances and a patio or a balcony in each unit. On-site grill area and ample parking. Pet-friendly for dogs and cats. Within a short drive of parks.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 07:11am
$
Long Hill
24 Units Available
Country Glen
600 Meridian Street Ext, Groton, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,275
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,380
1027 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,645
1230 sqft
Close to Washington Park. Furnished and fully-equipped apartments in a community with multiple recreational amenities. Conveniences include high-speed internet and ample off-street parking. Short-term leases available.
Verified

1 of 53

Last updated June 12 at 02:30pm
Northwest
39 Units Available
Nutmeg Woods
84 Hawthorne Drive North, New London, CT
Studio
$999
570 sqft
1 Bedroom
$972
540 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,042
782 sqft
Studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments offer private patios or balconies and fully equipped kitchens. Putting green, community garden, pool, gazebo, playground and gym. Clubhouse with Wi-Fi. Near I-95, Connecticut College, U.S. Coast Guard Academy.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 12 at 02:30pm
$
Groton
11 Units Available
Groton Towers
39 Broad Street Ext, Groton, CT
Studio
$975
525 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,195
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,241
985 sqft
Spacious apartments with carpeted floors, balconies, and large closets. Pool, 24-hour gym, business center, and laundry facilities at complex. Convenient access to shopping at Crystal Mall and entertainment at Mohegan Suns Casino.

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Downtown New London
1 Unit Available
62 Washington St Unit 1
62 Washington St, New London, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
2100 sqft
Wonderful 3-story townhome in historic neighborhood. This home is close to everything! Just walk to reach the vibrant downtown with restaurants/bars/coffee shops.

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
South New London
1 Unit Available
611 Ocean Ave Unit F1
611 Ocean Avenue, New London, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
2200 sqft
Spacious Condo in New London - 2200 sqft of living space in this 3 br, 2.5 bath condo plus add'l 700+sqft of finished space in lower level. Fully applianced kitchen, deck, attached garage with storage, electric heat, wood laminate and carpet floors.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
Groton
1 Unit Available
33 George Avenue
33 George Avenue, Groton, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
784 sqft
New balcony, new low-profile microwave unit, new A/C unit, new carpet. Within walking distance to the Thames River.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
Groton
1 Unit Available
22 Broad Street
22 Broad Street, Groton, CT
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,100
850 sqft
Enjoy the charm of this first floor 1 bedroom unit with a decorative brick fireplace and open floor plan. The bathroom has been newly remodeled with a walk-in shower stall.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
Groton
1 Unit Available
384 Poquonnock Road
384 Poquonnock Rd, Groton, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
850 sqft
2nd floor 2 bedroom apartment with 1 full bath. HEAT INCLUDED!! Private side door entrance to own unit. Large eat in kitchen, updated bathroom. One bedroom has a bonus room that could be used as an office or walk in closet.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Mystic, CT

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Mystic renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

Similar Pages

Mystic 1 BedroomsMystic 2 BedroomsMystic 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsMystic Apartments with Balcony
Mystic Apartments with GarageMystic Apartments with Hardwood FloorsMystic Apartments with Parking
Mystic Apartments with Washer-DryerMystic Dog Friendly ApartmentsMystic Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Providence, RIMiddletown, CTWarwick, RIManchester, CTNorwich, CTWethersfield, CTNew London, CTCranston, RIEast Hartford, CTEast Providence, RI
Woonsocket, RIGroton, CTGlastonbury Center, CTWillimantic, CTWakefield-Peacedale, RIRockville, CTWesterly, RISouthold, NYHampton Bays, NYNewport East, RI
Pawcatuck, CTCutchogue, NYWebster, MAEssex Village, CTGuilford Center, CTMadison Center, CTGreenport, NYGreenport West, NYNewport, RIPawtucket, RI

Apartments Near Colleges

Rhode Island CollegeProvidence College
Three Rivers Community CollegeUnited States Coast Guard Academy
Wesleyan University